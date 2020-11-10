2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Costume Design [UPDATED: November 10]

If you want to win an Oscar for Best Costume Design, it’s best to pick a project for which you can create frilly dresses from a bygone era. Since its introduction at the 1948 Academy Awards, this category has favored period pieces, including last year’s winner “Little Women.” Voters love to reward the creative forces behind such films, especially those that are about the aristocracy including recent champs “Marie Antoinette” (2007), “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” (2008), “The Duchess” (2009), “The Young Victoria” (2010), and “Anna Karenina” (2013). (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2021 Oscars predictions for Best Costume Design.)

By the way, none of those films even competed for Best Picture. Indeed, only 20 of the most recent 71 Best Picture champs also won this award. Among these was “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004). Fantasy films such as this often boast Oscar-winning costumes, including 2019 winner “Black Panther,” and recent champs “Alice in Wonderland” (2011), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2016) and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2017).

Recreating the various looks of the early 20th century has also proven an effective way to win as evidenced by “The Aviator” (2005), “The Artist” (2012), and “The Great Gatsby” (2014). Voters are also delighted to travel to exotic locales as with “Memoirs of a Geisha” (2006) and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2015).

The one era that does not have costumes that usually appeal to academy members is the modern-day. You have to go all the way back to “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” (1995) to find a film set in the present day that won for its costumes, and that one benefited from being about drag queens.

Leading Contenders

Consolata Boyle, “Radioactive” (Amazon Studios)

Mark Bridges, “News of the World” (Universal Pictures)

Alexandra Byrne, “Emma” (Focus Features)

Bina Daigeler, “Mulan” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Sandy Powell, “The Glorias” (Roadside Attractions)

Suzie Harman, Robert Worley, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (Searchlight Pictures)

Michael O’Connor, “Ammonite” (Neon)

Ann Roth, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Trish Summerville, “Mank” (Netflix)

Strong Contenders

Lou Eyrich, “The Prom” (Netflix)

Joanna Johnston, “The Witches” (HBO Max)

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Ellen Mirojnick, “Cinderella” (Sony Pictures)

Paolo Nieddu, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Paramount Pictures)

Virginia Johnson, “Hillbilly Elegy” (Netflix)

Susan Lyall, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Guy Speranza, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” (20th Century Studios)

Possible Contenders

Amela Baksic, “Shirley” (Neon)

Erin Benach, “Birds of Prey” (Warner Bros.)

Donna Berwick, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

Jenny Eagan, “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix)

Charlese Antoinette Jones, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)

Jeffrey Kurland, “Tenet” (Warner Bros.)

April Napier, “First Cow” (A24)

Natalie O’Brien, “I’m Your Woman” (A24)

Jane Petrie, “French Exit” (Sony Pictures Classics)

