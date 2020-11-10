2021 Oscar Predictions: Best International Feature [UPDATED: November 10]

Predicting the eventual five Oscar nominees for Best International Feature is made difficult by the three-step process that begins after the December 1 deadline for countries to submit entries. To be part of the selection process for this category, which was called Best Foreign Language Film before 2020, requires a great deal of dedication. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2021 Oscar predictions for Best International Feature.)

First, the several hundred academy members of the International Feature screening committee are divided into groups and required to watch a number of the submissions over a two-month period that ends in early February. They will rate them from 6 to 10 and their top seven vote-getters make it to the next round, as will three films added by the members of the executive committee. This list of 10 semi-finalists will be revealed on February 9, 2021.

Those 10 films will be available to the entire academy membership who can cast ballots for the final five nominees provided they attest to having watched all the entries. The nominations in this (and the other 22 competitive categories) will be announced on March 15, 2021. All voters will get access to the five nominees and can vote for the winner, which will be revealed on the Oscars on April 25, 2021.

Since the competitive category was introduced in 1957, European films have dominated by winning 52 times. Compare that to four victories for films from Asia, three from each of Africa and South America, and one apiece from Canada and Mexico. Last year, a record 93 countries submitted entries in the International Feature Film race. That was up by six from 2019,when the category was still called Best Foreign-Language Film, and eclipsed the record 92 submissions in 2018.

UPDATED: November 10, 2020

Leading Contenders

Bulgaria, “The Father” (directors: Kristina Grozeva, Petat Valchanov)

Canada: “Funny Boy” (director: Deepa Mehta)

Czech Republic: “Charlatan” (director: Agnieszka Holland)

Georgia: “Beginning” (director: Dea Kulumbegashvili)

Greece:” Apples” (director: Christos Nikou)

Japan: “True Mothers” (director: Naomi Kawase)

Poland : “Never Gonna Snow Again” (director: Małgorzata Szumowska)

Romania: “Collective” (director: Alexander Nanau)

South Korea: “The Man Standing Next” (director: Min-ho Woo)

Strong Contenders

Albania: “Open Door” (director: Florenc Papas)

Algeria: “Heliopolis” (director: Djaafar Gacem)

Austria: “What We Wanted” (director: Ulrike Kofler)

Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Quo Vadis, Aida?” (director: Jasmila Zbanic)

Germany: “And Tomorrow the Entire World” (director: Julia von Heinz)

Ivory Coast: “Night of the Kings” (director: Philippe Lacôte)

Peru: Song “Without a Name” (director: Melina León)

Spain: “The Endless Trench” (directors: Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño, Jose Mari Goenaga)

Sweden: “Charter” (director: Amanda Kernell)

Switzerland: “My Little Sister” (directors: Stéphanie Chuat & Véronique Reymond)

Taiwan: “A Sun” (director: Mong-Hong Chung)

Ukraine: “Atlantis” (director: Valentyn Vasyanovych)

Possible Contenders

Bhutan: “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (director: Pawo Choyning Dorji)

Costa Rica: “Land of Ashes” (director: Sofia Quiros)

Croatia: “Extracurricular” (director: Ivan-Goran Vitez)

Ecuador: “Emptiness” (director: Paúl Venegas)

Estonia: “The Last Ones” (director: Veiko Õunpuu)

Kosovo: “Exile” (director: Visnar Morina)

Luxembourg: “River Tales” (director: Julie Schroell)

Malaysia: “Soul” (director: Emir Ezwan)

Netherlands: “Bulado” (director: Eché Janga)

Palestine: “Gaza Mon Amour” (directors: Arab Nasser, Tarzan Nasser)

Panama: “Causa Justa” (directors: Luis Franco Brantley, Luis Pacheco)

Singapore: “Wet Season” (director: Anthony Chen)

Slovakia: “The Auschwitz Report” (director: Peter Bebjak)

Slovenia: “Stories from the Chestnut Woods” (director: Gregor Bozic)

Venezuela: “Once Upon a Time in Venezuela” (director: Anabel Rodriguez Rios)

