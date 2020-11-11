2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Original Score [UPDATED: November 11]

Of all the below-the-line categories at the Oscars, Best Original Score is the most difficult to predict early on due to the finicky nature of the music branch of the academy. Scores that sound like frontrunners are disqualified for a variety of reasons, from the number of credited composers to the amount of previously recorded music used. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2021 Oscar predictions for Best Original Score.)

Even when we know the players, it is still difficult to predict the eventual winner given the diversity of the recent champs. The epic orchestrations of Howard Shore‘s “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (2002) and “LOTR: The Return of the King” (2004) sound nothing like A.H. Rahman‘s pulsating, Bombay-infused work on “Slumdog Millionaire” (2009), Alexander Desplat‘s whimsical tunes for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2015) or Hildur Guonadottir’s pulsating rhythms in “Joker” (2020).

As with many of the creative arts categories at the Oscars, most usually equals best when it comes to Best Original Score. So, the more music in your movie, the better your chances. Is it any wonder Justin Hurwitz (“La La Land”) took home a trophy for composing an original movie musical in 2018, or that Ludovic Bource (“The Artist”) triumphed for penning wall-to-wall score for a silent film in 2013?

In the first part of the last decade, there was a push-and-pull within the music branch over recognizing rock musicians. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails won for scoring David Fincher‘s “The Social Network” (2011), but then were snubbed for their equally haunting work on the director’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (2012) and “Gone Girl” (2015). And for every Arcade Fire that get nominated for “Her” (2014), there’s a Junkie XL or Jonny Greenwood who get left out for “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2016) and “The Master” (2013), respectively.

UPDATED: November 11, 2020

Leading Contenders

Kris Bowers, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Paramount Pictures)

Jeff Danna, Mychael Danna, “Onward” (Pixar)

Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix)

James Newton Howard, “News of the World” (Universal Pictures)

Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet” (Warner Bros.)

Brandon Marsalis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Steven Price, “Over the Moon” (Netflix)

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Mank” (Netflix)

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Soul” (Pixar)

Hans Zimmer, “Wonder Woman 1984” (Warner Bros.)

Strong Contenders

Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans, “The White Tiger” (Netflix)

Terence Blanchard, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

David Fleming, Hans Zimmer, “Hillbilly Elegy” (Netflix)

Elliot Goldenthal, “The Glorias” (Roadside Attractions)

Harry Gregson-Williams, “Mulan” (Disney Plus)

Emile Mosseri, “Minari” (A24)

Thomas Newman, “The Little Things” (Warner Bros.)

Benjamin Wallfisch, “The Invisible Man” (Universal Pictures)

Amelia Warner, “Wild Mountain Thyme” (Bleecker Street)

Possible Contenders

Volker Bertelmann, Dustin O’Halloran, “Ammonite” (Neon)

Terence Blanchard, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Matthew Compton, “Palm Springs” (Neon)

Tamar-kali, “Shirley” (Neon)

Daniel Pemberton,”The Trial of the Chicago 7″ (Netflix)

John Powell, “The Call of the Wild” (20th Century Studios)

David Schweitzer, Isobel Waller-Bridge, “Emma” (Focus Features)

Jay Wadley, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (Netflix)

Anthony Willis, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Christopher Willis, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (Searchlight Pictures)

