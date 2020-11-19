2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Picture [Updated November 19]

Predicting the Best Picture winner is often the toughest among the 23 categories at the Oscars. We learned this at the 2020 Academy Awards. We were certain the top prize would go to “1917” but it was “Parasite” that prevailed. When making our Best Picture Oscar predictions, we weigh many factors, the most important of which is the effect of the preferential ballot that is used only for this race (voters rank all the nominees with the winner being the one that is the consensus choice.)

We also take into account the pedigree of the filmmakers, the critical reception to their previous films, the box office tally and the track record of the studios. We’ve taken all of these into consideration again as we look ahead to the 2021 Academy Awards. (Scroll down for the 2021 Oscars predictions for Best Picture.)

Early contenders were launched at the Sundance Film Festival in January before the coronavirus pandemic upended the race. Cannes was cancelled in May as was Telluride for Labor Day weekend. The three other festivals used as launching pads — Venice, Toronto and New York — are significantly scaled back. While cinemas are shuttered, the academy is allowing films that had to scrap planned theatrical releases to qualify via a streaming service.

Please note: Only those films with confirmed release dates are listed below. Check back often as new contenders are scheduled while other are dropped due to delays or critical reaction.

UPDATED: November 19, 2020

Leading Contenders

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix – June 12)

Director: Spike Lee

Writers: Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, Spike Lee, Kevin Willmott

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Paul Walter Hauser, Norm Lewis, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock, Jr.

Plot: Four Vietnam veterans return to Vietnam in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure.

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics – December 18)

Director: Florian Zeller

Writers: Christopher Hampton and Zeller, who adapted the latter’s play of the same name.

Stars: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell

Plot: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages.

“Mank” (Netflix – December 4)

Director: David Fincher

Writer: Jack Fincher

Cast: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Tuppence Middleton, Arliss Howard

Plot: Screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz battles with director Orson Welles over screenplay credit for “Citizen Kane.”

“News Of The World” (Universal – December 25)

Director: Paul Greengrass

Writers: Greengrass, Luke Davies, who adapted Paulette Jiles’ novel of the same name.

Cast: Tom Hanks, Mare Winningham, Helena Zengel

Plot: A travelling newsreader is tasked with bringing an orphaned girl to her living relatives in the aftermath of the American Civil War.

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures – December 4)

Writer/Director: Chloé Zhao (who adapted Jessica Bruder’s non-fiction book of the same name.

Cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Charlene Swankie

Plot: A woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West.

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon – December 25)

Director: Regina King

Writer: Kemp Powers, who adapted his play of the same name.

Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr.

Plot: In the aftermath of Cassius Clay’s defeat of Sonny Liston in 1964, the boxer meets with Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown to change the course of history in the segregated South.

“Soul” (Disney/Pixar – November 20)

Director: Pete Docter

Writers: Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers, Tina Fey

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs

Plot: A musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about herself.

“Tenet” (Warner Bros. – September 3)

Writer/Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh

Plot: A secret agent is tasked with preventing World War III through time travel

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix – September 25)

Writer/Director: Aaron Sorkin

Cast: Michael Keaton, Eddie Redmayne, Alex Sharp, Sacha Baron Cohen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong

Plot: The story of 7 people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Paramount – February 12, 2021)

Director: Lee Daniels

Writer: Suzan-Lori Parks, who adapted “Chasing the Scream” by Johann Hari.

Cast: Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes, Garrett Hedlund, Natasha Lyonne

Plot: Follows singer Billie Holiday during her career as she is targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics with an undercover sting operation led by black Federal Agent Jimmy Fletcher, with whom she had a tumultuous affair.

Strong Contenders

“Ammonite” (Neon – November 13)

Writer/Director: Francis Lee

Cast: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Fiona Shaw

Plot: 1840s England, an infamous fossil hunter and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever.

“Cherry” (Apple+ – Winter)

Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Writers: Jessica Goldberg and Angela Russo-Otstot, who adapted Nico Walker’s novel of the same name.

Cast: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Bill Skarsgård, Jack Reynor

Plot: An Army medic with PTSD becomes addicted to opioids and starts robbing banks to pay for the addiction.

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” (20th Century – January 21, 2021)

Director: Jonathan Butterell

Writers: Dan Gillespie Sells, Tom MacRae, who adapted their stage musical of the same name.

Cast: Max Harwood, Lauren Patel, Richard E. Grant

Plot: A teenager from Sheffield, England wants to be a drag queen.

“First Cow” (A24 – March 24)

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Writers: Reichardt and Jonathan Raymond, who adapted the latter’s novel “The Half Life.”

Cast: John Magaro, Orion Lee, Toby Jones, Ewen Bremner, Scott Shepherd, Gary Farmer, Lily Gladstone

Plot: A skilled cook has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon.

“French Exit” (Sony Pictures Classics – February 12, 2021)

Director: Azazel Jacobs

Writer: Patrick deWitt, who adapted his novel of the same name.

Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts

Plot: A close to penniless widow moves to Paris with her son and cat, who also happens to be her reincarnated husband.

“Greyhound” (Apple+ – July 20)

Director: Aaron Schneider

Writer: Tom Hanks, who adapted C. S. Forester’s novel “The Good Shepherd.”

Cast: Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Karl Glusman

Plot: Early in World War II, an inexperienced U.S. Navy captain must lead an Allied convoy being stalked by Nazi U-boats.

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros. – Winter)

Director: Shaka King

Writers: Shaka King, Will Berson

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Martin Sheen

Plot: In the late 1960s, petty criminal William O’Neal agrees to work as an informant for the FBI in order to take down Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton.

“The Life Ahead” (Netflix – November 13)

Director: Edoardo Ponti

Writers: Ponti, Ugo Chiti, who adapted Romain Gary’s novel The Life Before Us.”

Cast: Sophia Loren, Abril Zamora, Babak Karimi

Plot: An aging Holocaust survivor forges a bond with a young immigrant from Senegal.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix – December 18)

Director: George C. Wolfe

Writer: Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who adapted August Wilson’s play of the same name.

Cast: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman

Plot: When Ma Rainey, the “Queen of the Blues,” makes a record in a studio in Chicago, 1927, tensions boil between her, her white agent and producer, and bandmates.

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix – December 23)

Director: George Clooney

Writer: Mark L Smith, who adapted Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel of the same name.

Cast. George Clooney, Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo, Demian Bichir

Plot: A lonely scientist in the Arctic races to stop astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

“Minari” (A24 – Winter)

Writer/Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Cast: Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-jung, and Will Patton.

Plot: A Korean-American family moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, loving grandmother.

“Palm Springs” (Neon – July 10)

Director: Max Barbakow

Writer: Andy Siara

Cast: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, Peter Gallagher, J. K. Simmons

Plot: Two strangers meet at a Palm Springs wedding only to get stuck in a time loop.

“The Personal History of David Copperfield” (Searchlight Pictures – August 28)

Director: Armando Iannucci

Writers: Simon Blackwell and Iannucci, who adapted Charles Dickens’s novel of the same name.

Cast: Dev Patel, Aneurin Barnard, Peter Capaldi, Morfydd Clark, Daisy May Cooper, Rosalind Eleazar, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Ben Whishaw, Paul Whitehouse

Plot: A modern take on Dickens’s classic tale of a young orphan who is able to triumph over many obstacles.

“Pieces of a Woman” (Netflix – January 7, 2021)

Director: Kornel Mundrucz0

Writer: Kata Weber

Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Ellen Burstyn, Molly Parker

Plot: A grieving woman embarks on an emotional journey after the loss of her baby.

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features – December 25)

Writer/Director: Emerald Fennell

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Laverne Cox

Plot: A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who cross her path.

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon – November 20)

Director: Darius Marder

Writers: Darius Marder, Abraham Marder

Cast: Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Lauren Ridloff, Mathieu Amalric

Plot: A heavy-metal drummer’s life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing.

“Supernova” (Bleecker Street – January 29, 2021)

Writer/Director: Harry Macqueen

Cast: Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci, James Dreyfus, Pippa Haywood, Sarah Woodward

Plot: Sam and Tusker are traveling across England in their old RV to visit friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with dementia two years ago, their time together is the most important thing they have.

“The White Tiger” (Netflix- January 22, 2021)

Writer/Director: Ramin Bahrani, who adapted Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name.

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Nalneesh Neel

Plot: The story of Balram Halwai, a man born to poverty in a village in India, and his epic journey to the top of the heap.

“Wild Mountain Thyme” (Bleecker Street – December 11)

Writer/Director: John Shanley, who adapted his play “Outside Mullingar.”

Cast: Jamie Dornan, Emily Blunt, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken, Dearbhla Molloy

Plot: Family conflicts arise when the patriarch threatens to give their farm over to an American nephew as opposed to his own son.

Possible Contenders

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon – October 23)

Director: Jason Woliner

Writers: Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer (based on Borat Sagdiyev by Sacha Baron Cohen)

Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova

Plot: Follow-up film to the 2006 comedy centering on the real-life adventures of a fictional Kazakh television journalist named Borat.

“The Boys In The Band” (Netflix – September 30)

Director: Joe Mantello

Writer: Matt Crowley, who adapted his play of the same name.

Cast: Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer |

Plot: A group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend’s birthday party.

“The Courier” (Lionsgate – February 19, 2021)

Director: Dominic Cooke

Writer: Tom O’Connor

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley

Plot: The true story of the British businessman who helped the CIA penetrate the Soviet nuclear programme during the Cold War.

“Emma” (Focus Features – February 21)

Director: Autumn de Wilde

Writer: Eleanor Catton, who adapted Jane Austen’s novel of the same name.

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, Bill Nighy

Plot: A young woman interferes in the love lives of her friends.

“The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Netflix – October 9)

Writer/Director: Radha Blank

Cast: Radha Blank, Peter Kim, Oswin Benjamin, Reed Birney

Plot: Radha is a down-on-her-luck NY playwright, who is desperate for a breakthrough before 40 and reinvents herself as a rapper.

“The Glorias” (Roadside Attractions – September 30)

Director: Julie Taymor

Writer: Sarah Ruhl, who adapted Gloria Steinem’s memoir “My Life on the Road.”

Cast: Alicia Vikander, Julianne Moore, Timothy Hutton

Plot: The story of Steinem’s itinerant childhood’s influence on her life as a writer, activist and organizer for women’s rights worldwide.

“Herself” (Amazon – Fall)

Director: Phyllida Lloyd

Writers: Malcolm Campbell, Clare Dunne

Cast: Cathy Belton, Harriet Walter, Conleth Hill

Plot:A young mother escapes her abusive husband and fights back against a broken housing system. She sets out to build her own home and in the process rebuilds her life and re-discovers herself.

“I’m Your Woman” (Amazon – December 4)

Director: Julia Hart

Writers: Hart, Jordan Horowitz

Cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Frankie Faison, Bill Heck

Plot: A woman must go on the run with her child due to her husband’s crimes. Their lives become intertwined with a man and a woman, forming an unlikely partnership that teaches them more than just how to survive.

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (Netflix – September 4)

Writer/Director: Charlie Kaufman, who adapted Iain Reid’s novel “I’m Thinking of Ending Things.”

Cast: Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, David Thewlis

Plot: A man takes his girlfriend to meet with his parents, but they find themselves going on a terrifying detour.

“The Invisible Man” (Universal – February 28)

Writer/Director: Leigh Whannell

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Plot: A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who cross her path.

“Kajillionaire” (Focus Features – September 18)

Writer/Director: Miranda July

Cast: Evan Rachel Wood, Debra Winger, Gina Rodriguez

Plot: A woman’s life is turned upside down when her criminal parents invite an outsider to join them on a major heist they’re planning.

“The King of Staten Island” (Paramount – June 20)

Director: Judd Apatow

Writers: Apatow, Pete Davidson

Cast: Pete Davidson, Bel Powley, Ricky Velez

Plot: Scott has been a case of arrested development since his firefighter dad died. He spends his days smoking weed and dreaming of being a tattoo artist until events force him to grapple with his grief and take his first steps forward in life.

“Miss Juneteenth” (Vertical Entertainment – June 19)

Writer/Director: Channing Godfrey Peoples

Cast: Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaez

Plot: A former beauty queen and single mom prepares her rebellious teenage daughter for the “Miss Juneteenth” pageant.

“Mulan” (Disney – September 4)

Director: Niki Caro

Writers: Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin, based on the animated film “Mulan” adapted by Tony Bancroft from Barry Cook’s story “Ballad of Mulan.”

Cast: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Li Gong

Plot: A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father.

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features – March 13)

Writer/Director: Eliza Hittman

Cast: Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder, Théodore Pellerin

Plot: A pair of teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania travel to New York City to seek out medical help after an unintended pregnancy.

“On The Rocks” (A24 – October 2)

Writer/Director: Sofia Coppola

Cast: Rashida Jones, Bill Murray, Marlon Wayans, Jessica Henwick, Jenny Slate

Plot: A young mother who reconnects with her larger than life playboy father on an adventure through New York City.

“Ordinary Love” (Bleecker Street – February 14)

Directors: Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn

Writer: Owen McCafferty

Cast: Lesley Manville, Liam Neeson, Esh Alladi

Plot: An look at the lives of a middle-aged couple in the midst of the wife’s breast cancer diagnosis.

“The Prom” (Netflix – December 11)

Director: Ryan Murphy

Writers: Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin, who adapted their stage musical of the same name (co-written by Matthew Sklar).

Cast: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina

Plot: Four Broadway actors travel to a conservative town to help a lesbian student banned from bringing her girlfriend to high school prom.

“Shirley” (Neon – June 5)

Director: Josephine Decker

Writer: Sarah Gubbins, who adapted Susan Scarf Merrell’s novel of the same name.

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Michael Stuhlbarg, Odessa Young, Logan Lerman

Plot: A famous horror writer finds inspiration for her next book after she and her husband take in a young couple.

“Wonder Woman 1984” (Warner Bros. – December 25)

Director: Patty Jenkins

Writers: Geoff Johns, Jenkins

Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal

Plot: In 1984, during the Cold War, Diana Prince comes into conflict with two formidable foes — media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Minerva (A.K.A. Cheetah) — while reuniting with her love interest Steve Trevor.

