2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Sound [UPDATED: November 11]

The motion picture academy has made it a little easier to predict the winners this year by combining Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing into one new category: Best Sound. Both sound mixers and sound editors will be recognized in the new category. Up to six statuettes will be awarded to one production sound mixer, two supervising sound editors and three re-recording mixers.

It can be difficult to differentiate the sound mixing of a film from the sound editing. While the members of the sound branch are experts in the two fields, the rest of the Oscar voters may not be as versed. Sound editing is the art of putting together the various pieces of the sound track (dialogue, effects, ADR and foley) Sound mixing adjusts the overall sound and score levels throughout the film. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2021 Oscar predictions for Best Sound.)

The two sound awards often go to the same film, with 10 double champs so far this century: “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2019), “Dunkirk” (2018), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2016), “Gravity” (2014), “Hugo” (2012), “Inception” (2011), “The Hurt Locker” (2010), “The Bourne Ultimatum” (2008), “King Kong” (2006) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004). All of these double dippers featured extensive action sequences complete with explosions, crashes, and clanging metal.

Last year the war film “1917” won Best Sound Mixing while the auto racing drama “Ford v Ferrari” took home the Best Sound Editing trophy. Both those films contended in the other category with “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” also reaping double bids. “Ad Astra” was the fifth Sound Mixing nominee while “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” rounded out the Sound Editing race.

Please note: Only those films with confirmed release dates are listed below. Check back often as new contenders are scheduled while others are dropped due to delays or critical reaction.

DISCUSS All the Oscar contenders with Hollywood insiders in our notorious forums

UPDATED: November 11, 2020

Leading Contenders

“Greyhound” (Apple TV+)

“The Invisible Man” (Universal Pictures)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“The Prom” (Netflix)

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

“Tenet” (Warner Bros.)

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Paramount Pictures)

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Strong Contenders

“Birds of Prey” (Warner Bros.)

“Cinderella” (Sony Pictures)

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” (20th Century Studios)

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix)

“News of the World” (Universal Pictures)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

“Wonder Woman 1984” (Warner Bros.)

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions

Possible Contenders

“Ammonite” (Neon)

“I’m Thinking of Ending Things” (Netflix)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)

“Minari” (A24)

“Mulan” (Disney)

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

“Onward” (Pixar)

“Soul” (Pixar)

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV+)

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?