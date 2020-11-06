2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor [UPDATED: November 6]

As with leading men, the winner of Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars is usually one of the more seasoned competitors. Last year, Brad Pitt was 56 when he won for his featured performance in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” He joined a lucky 13 previous winners who were in their 50s when they took home the trophy. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2021 Oscars predictions for Best Supporting Actor.)

Eleven more men were in their 60s when they won Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards.For eight fellows, it took till they were in their 70s to win while two (George Burns for “The Sunshine Boys” and Christopher Plummer for “Beginners”) were north of 80 when they took won their only Oscars.

At the 2019 Academy Awards, Mahershala Ali prevailed for “Green Book.” He had won this same category just two years earlier for “Moonlight.” He was the 31st (and 29th) winner of this award to be in his 40s. Sam Rockwell, who won in 2018 for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was the 30th, having picked up this prize eight months before he turned 50.

Only four Best Supporting Actor champs were in their 20s and just 14 have been thirtysomething.

Leading Contenders

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix – June 12)

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix – September 25)

Richard E. Grant, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” (20th Century – January 21, 2021)

Arliss Howard, “Mank” (Netflix – December 18)

Leslie Odom, Jr., “One Night in Miami” (Amazon – December 25)

David Strathairn, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures – December 4)

Stanley Tucci, “Supernova” (Bleecker Street – January 29, 2021)

Strong Contenders

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix – September 25)

Charles Dance, “Mank” (Netflix – December 18)

Lucas Hedges, “French Exit” (Sony Pictures Classics – February 12, 2021)

Aldis Hodge, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon – December 25)

Richard Jenkins, “Kajillionaire” (Focus Features – September 18)

Hugh Laurie, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (Searchlight Pictures – August 28)

Bill Murray, “On The Rocks” (A24 – October 2)

Trevante Rhodes, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Paramount – February 12, 2021)

Mark Rylance, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix – September 25)

J.K. Simmons, “Palm Springs” (Neon – July 10)

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros. – Winter)

Glynn Turman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix – Fall)

Possible Contenders

Bo Burnham, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features – December 25)

Brian Dennehy, “Driveways” (FilmRise – May 7)

Colman Domingo, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix – Fall)

Tracy Letts, “French Exit” (Sony Pictures Classics – February 12, 2021)

Tom Pelphrey, “Mank” (Netflix – December 18)

David Oyelowo, “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix – December 23)

Robert Pattinson, “Tenet” (Warner Bros. – September 3)

Will Patton, “Minari” (A24 – Winter)

Andrew Rannells, “The Prom” (Netflix – December 11)

Eddie Redmayne, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix – September 25)

Bill Skarsgård, “Cherry” (Apple+ – Winter)

Rufus Sewell, “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics – December 18)

Jeremy Strong, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix – September 25)

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Shirley” (Neon – June 5)

Christopher Walken, “Wild Mountain Thyme” (Bleecker Street – December 11)

