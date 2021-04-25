2021 Oscar winners list in all 23 categories [UPDATING LIVE]

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards were presented on Sunday night, April 25. So who won in this most unusual year? Scroll down for the complete Oscar winners list in all 23 categories, updated live throughout the night.

These Oscars had originally been scheduled for February 28, but then the COVID-19 pandemic upended the entire entertainment industry. Movie productions were put on hold. Movie releases were delayed. And award shows across various entertainment industry switched to virtual or hybrid formats with limited or no in-person audiences in attendance.

In addition to moving the airdate, the academy also expanded the eligibility rules. Instead of considering movies just from the 2020 calendar year, these awards considered films that opened through February 28, 2021. And they also opened the door to streaming movies without the need for a theatrical release.

The resulting Oscar nominations were led by a Netflix film, the Hollywood biopic “Mank,” with 10 bids. It was joined by a couple of other films from streaming services, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (also Netflix) and “Sound of Metal” (Amazon). But the film that won the most prizes leading up to the Oscars was the Searchlight indie drama “Nomadland” (streaming on Hulu, which like Searchlight is owned by Disney).

“Nomadland” won Best Picture at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, Producers Guild Awards, BAFTA Awards, and Independent Spirit Awards, while its filmmaker Chloe Zhao was feted by the Directors Guild. “Trial” did win the SAG Award for its ensemble cast, though. And the Oscars have tended towards Best Picture upsets in recent years, likely due to the preferential ballot that decides the winner, allowing voters to rank the nominated films instead of just choosing their one favorite.

What do you think of the winners, and did any of them take you by surprise? Check out the list of winners below.

Best Picture

“The Father” — David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne

“Judas and the Black Messiah” — Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler

“Mank” — Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski

“Minari” — Christina Oh

“Nomadland” — Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao

“Promising Young Woman” — Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara

“Sound of Metal” — Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — Marc Platt and Stuart Besser

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Actress

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States v. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

X — Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

X — “The Father,” Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“One Night in Miami,” Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger,” Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung

X — “Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

“Sound of Metal,” Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin

Best Cinematography

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Sean Bobbitt

“Mank,” Erik Messerschmidt

“News of the World,” Dariusz Wolski

“Nomadland,” Joshua James Richards

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Phedon Papamichael

Best Costume Design

“Emma,” Alexandra Byrne

X — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Ann Roth

“Mank,” Trish Summerville

“Mulan,” Bina Daigeler

“Pinocchio,” Massimo Cantini Parrini

Best Film Editing

“The Father,” Yorgos Lamprinos

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“Promising Young Woman,” Frédéric Thoraval

“Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Emma,” Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze



“Hillbilly Elegy,” Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

X — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson

“Mank,” Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

“Pinocchio,” Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti



Best Original Score

“Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard

“Mank,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Minari,” Emile Mosseri

“News of the World,” James Newton Howard

“Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Original Song

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” — H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas



“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite



“Húsavík” from “Eurovision Song Contest” — Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson



“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” — Diane Warren and Laura Pausini



“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” — Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashworth



Best Production Design

“The Father,” Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton

“Mank,” Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

“News of the World,” David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

“Tenet,” Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Best Sound

“Greyhound,” Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders, David Wyman

“Mank,” Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

“News of the World,” Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, John Pritchett

“Soul,” Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott, David Parker

“Sound of Metal,” Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Phillip Bladh

Best Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters,” Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt, Brian Cox

“The Midnight Sky,” Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

“Mulan,” Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

“The One and Only Ivan,” Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez

“Tenet,” Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers

Best International Feature

X — “Another Round” (Denmark)

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Animated Feature

“Onward” — Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae



“Over the Moon” — Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” — Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley



“Soul” — Pete Docter and Dana Murray



“Wolfwalkers” — Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants



Best Animated Short

“Burrow” — Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

“Genius Loci” — Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

“If Anything Happens I Love You” — Will McCormack and Michael Govier

“Opera” — Erick Oh

“Yes-People” — Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson



Best Documentary Feature

“Collective” — Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana

“Crip Camp” — Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

“The Mole Agent” — Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez

“My Octopus Teacher” — Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

“Time” — Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

Best Documentary Short

“Colette” — Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

“A Concerto Is a Conversation” — Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

“Do Not Split” — Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

“Hunger Ward” — Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman

“A Love Song for Latasha” — Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

Best Live Action Short

“Feeling Through” — Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski

“The Letter Room” — Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

“The Present” — Farah Nabulsi and Ossama Bawardi

“Two Distant Strangers” — Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

“White Eye” — Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman