2021 Oscars: Best Cinematography pits 4 rookies against 1 veteran nominee

The lensers in contention for the 2021 Best Cinematography Oscar are: Sean Bobbitt (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Erik Messerschmidt (“Mank”), Dariusz Wolski (“News of the World”), Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”) and Phedon Papamichael (“The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Our odds currently show that “Nomadland” (16/5) will be the victor, followed in order by “Mank” (37/10), “News of the World” (9/2), “Judas and the Black Messiah” (9/2), and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (9/2).

Four of this year’s five nominated cinematographers are Oscar newcomers. Papamichael stands alone as the only veteran. He was previously nominated for his work in “Nebraska” (2014) but lost to Emmanuel Lubezki (“Gravity”). A similar situation occurred in 2017, when Rodrigo Prieto (“Silence”) was the only one in his lineup who had ever been nominated before.

This could be the third time in five years that a first-time Best Cinematography nominee prevails, after 2017 (Linus Sandgren, “La La Land”) and 2019 (Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”).

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar winners through April 25

“Mank” is now the 14th primarily black-and-white film to earn a bid for its cinematography in the five decades since the academy decided to begin honoring them alongside color films in one category. The list has doubled over the last nine years alone, with “Mank” having been preceded by “The Artist” (2012), “Nebraska” (2014), “Ida” (2015), “Cold War” (2019), “Roma” (2019), and “The Lighthouse” (2020). “Roma” remains the only black-and-white film to win this award since “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” emerged victorious from the last divided lineup in 1967.

Since 2004, each film that has won Best Cinematography has also triumphed in at least one other category. There have been five cases each in which a film has won both this award and either Best Director or Best Visual Effects, while two films (“Life of Pi,” 2013 and “Gravity,” 2014) have nabbed all three.

The second most overlap has occurred in Best Production Design (six films), followed by Best Original Score (four films). This year’s Cinematography and Visual Effects contenders do not align at all, but “Mank” is in the running for all three of the other aforementioned awards. “Nomadland” has earned a bid for its direction, while “News of the World” has been recognized for its production design and score.

The films that won in this category most recently are “1917” (2020), “Roma” (2019), “Blade Runner 2049” (2018), and “La La Land” (2017). This year’s winner will be revealed during the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, airing April 25 on ABC.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?