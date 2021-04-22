2021 Oscars: Best Makeup and Hairstyling nominees have already set records

The films up for the 2021 Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar are “Emma,” “Hillbilly Elegy,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Mank,” and “Pinocchio.” Our current odds show that “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (16/5) is favored to win, followed in order by “Hillbilly Elegy” (4/1), “Pinocchio” (4/1), “Mank” (9/2), and “Emma” (9/2).

Mark Coulier (“Pinocchio”) has already won this award twice for his work in “The Iron Lady” (2012) and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2015). He is now one of 18 makeup artists to be nominated by the academy at least three times. If he prevails on this outing, he will tie Ve Neill’s record for third most wins in this category, after Rick Baker (seven) and Greg Cannom (four).

Two members of the “Hillbilly Elegy” team are also previous winners. Patricia Denahey brought home a trophy for “Vice” two years ago, while Matthew W. Mungle did so for “Dracula” in 1993. Mungle later reaped bids for his work in “Schindler’s List” (1994), “Ghosts of Mississippi” (1997), and “Albert Nobbs” (2012). He now stands behind Baker, Cannom, Neill, and Michèle Burke as the fifth most-nominated makeup artist in academy history. This is the second time he has been recognized for working with Glenn Close, and the second time Denahey has earned a bid for working with Amy Adams.

Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) have made history as the first Black nominees in the nearly four-decade history of this category. This is one of seven Oscar categories in which a Black person has not yet triumphed, the others being Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Film Editing, Best International Film, Best Live Action Short, and Best Visual Effects.

“Mank” is only the third primarily black-and-white film to ever earn a nomination in this category. The first was “Schindler’s List” in 1994, followed by 1995 winner “Ed Wood.” Since 2000, only one other black-and-white film besides “Mank” has even been shortlisted for the award: “The Artist” (2012).

This year’s Best Makeup and Hairstyling lineup is only the third to consist entirely of groups of three credited artists. The first such occurrence was in 1993, when Mungle shared his “Dracula” win with Burke and Cannom. Two years later, Baker, Neill, and Yolanda Toussieng won over two other trios with their work in “Ed Wood.”

The 2021 roster includes 15 individual nominees, surpassing last year’s record of 12. This is due to the fact that the category was expanded to include five films per year instead of three ahead of the 2020 ceremony.

The films that won in this category most recently are “Bombshell” (2020), “Vice” (2019), “Darkest Hour” (2018), and “Suicide Squad” (2017). This year’s winner will be revealed during the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, airing April 25 on ABC.

