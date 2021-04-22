2021 Oscars: Best Original Score nominees are 2 past champs, 2 veterans and 2 rookies

The films in the running for the 2021 Best Original Score Oscar are “Da 5 Bloods,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “News of the World,” and “Soul.” Our current odds indicate that “Soul” (31/10) will take the prize, followed in order by “Mank,” “Minari,” “News of the World,” and “Da 5 Bloods.”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are nominated together for their work in both “Mank” and “Soul.” “Mank” is the second David Fincher film for which they have been recognized after “The Social Network,” which won them an Oscar a decade ago. Eleven of the 27 people who have triumphed in this category more than once have done so through multiple collaborations with the same director.

James Newton Howard’s bid for “News of the World” is his seventh in this category, making him one of the five most-nominated composers without a win alongside Roy Webb and behind Alex North (14), Thomas Newman (14), and Randy Newman (nine). He was first recognized for “The Prince of Tides” in 1992, and then for “The Fugitive” (1994), “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1998), “The Village” (2005), “Michael Clayton” (2008), and “Defiance” (2009).

“Da 5 Bloods” composer Terence Blanchard is vying for this prize for a second time after first receiving a notice two years ago for another Spike Lee film, “BlacKkKlansman.” After Quincy Jones, he is only the second Black person to compete here more than once.

He and first-time contender Jon Batiste (“Soul”) have made history as the first two Black composers to face off against each other. Either could become the third Black Best Original Score winner, after Prince (“Purple Rain,” 1985) and Herbie Hancock (“Round Midnight,” 1987).

Emile Mosseri is a rookie nominee for his score for “Minari.”

This marks the 25th time in 86 years that none of the nominees in this category have overlapped with those in Best Original Song. Such occurrences were once relatively rare but are now much more frequent, with this stat applying to 10 of the last 17 pairs of lineups. The only two films to win both awards during that time are “Slumdog Millionaire” (2009) and “La La Land” (2017).

The films that won in this category most recently are “Joker” (2020), “Black Panther” (2019), “The Shape of Water” (2018), and “La La Land” (2017). This year’s winner will be revealed during the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, airing April 25 on ABC.

