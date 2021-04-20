2021 Oscar: Best Supporting Actor nominees have already set records

Ahead of the ninth Oscars ceremony in 1937, academy members decided to create a new category in honor of featured actors so as to separate them from lead ones. The Best Supporting Actor prize has been awarded ever since in recognition of each year’s most outstanding secondary male performance. A nominee’s lead or supporting placement is decided when he garners more votes in one category over the other. Academy rules state that an individual can only receive one acting nomination in each category per year.

The 2021 Oscar nominees for Best Supporting Actor are Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”), Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”), and LaKeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). Our odds currently show Kaluuya (31/10) triumphing, followed in order by Baron Cohen (4/1), Odom (9/2), Raci (9/2), and Stanfield (9/2).

For the first time in 11 years, all five nominees are new to this category. Kaluuya, who earned a Best Actor bid for “Get Out” three years ago, is the only one in the group to have ever contended for an acting Oscar at all. Baron Cohen, however, was previously recognized in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for “Borat” (2007) and is nominated there again this year for co-writing its sequel, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” He is now the seventh person to be recognized by the academy for both acting and adaptive writing in the same year and only the second to earn his bids for two different films after George Clooney did so in 2012 (with “The Descendants” and “The Ides of March,” respectively).

PREDICT the 2021 Oscar winners through April 25

Odom is also a double nominee this year, having received a notice for co-writing the original song “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami.” He is the fourth actor in as many years to earn both acting and songwriting bids for the same film, after Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound,” 2018), Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born,” 2019), and Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet,” 2020). Besides this consecutive quartet, the only other acting nominee to have ever crossed over to the Best Original Song category is Barbra Streisand.

The nominations for Kaluuya, Odom, and Stanfield make this the first time that three Black men have ever contended for the same acting Oscar. “Judas and the Black Messiah” is also the first film for which multiple Black men have received acting bids. Kaluuya and Stanfield are the 20th pair of costars to face each other here, after “The Irishman” castmates Al Pacino and Joe Pesci did so last year. The last actor to pull off a win in one of these situations was Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), who prevailed over Woody Harrelson three years ago.

This year’s nominees have an average age of 44, which is relatively low for the category. At 73, Raci could become the seventh oldest supporting male winner, while a victory for Kaluuya (32) or Stanfield (29) would place either of them among the seven youngest. Stanfield is the third male acting nominee to be born during the 1990s, after Lucas Hedges and Dev Patel both received supporting bids in 2017.

The most recent victors in this category are Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” 2020), Mahershala Ali (“Green Book,” 2019 and “Moonlight,” 2017), and Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” 2018). This year’s winner will be revealed during the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, airing April 25 on ABC.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?