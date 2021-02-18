2021 Oscars calendar of key dates: Golden Globes on February 28, Academy Awards nominations voting starts March 5

The 2021 Oscars calendar is crowded. Awards season runs for months and we’ve detailed the schedule of dates below. We’ve included the announcements of nominations by all of the guilds as well as other key industry groups and the dates of their respective awards. We’ve also catalogued the timetables for both nominations and final voting.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. will reveal the winners of the 78th annual Golden Globes on February 28. That is five days before the nominations phase of voting kicks off for the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Academy members begin casting their ballots on March 5 and have until March 10 to submit them online. At just six days, this is tied for the least amount of time given to Oscar voters to make their picks for best pic at the as well as their favorite achievements in their respective branches.

More than a month before this balloting begins, the actors unveiled their slate of contenders. The writers as well as the makeup artists and hairstylists weigh in several weeks in advance while the art directors reveal their roster the week before. The costume designers, sound editors and sound mixers will be heard from on the eve of Oscar nominations ballloting. The cinematographers, directors, producers and visual effects wizards chime in during voting. The film editors reveal who made the cut with them the day after Oscar nominations voting ends.

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

FEBRUARY



Feb. 3 – Golden Globes: Nominations Announced

Feb. 4 – SAG Awards: Nominations Announced

Feb. 10 – Golden Globes: Final Voting Opens

Feb. 16 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Opens

Feb. 16 – WGA Awards: Nominations Announced

Feb. 17 – DGA Awards: Nominations Voting Opens

Feb. 18 – MUAHS Awards: Nominations Announced

Feb. 19 – ACE Awards: Nominations Voting Opens

Feb. 19 – ADG Awards: Nominations Voting Closes

Feb. 19 – BAFTA Awards: Round 2 Voting Opens

Feb. 19 – CAS Awards: Nominations Voting Closes

Feb. 19 – MPSE Awards: Nominations Voting Closes

Feb. 19 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Opens

Feb. 23 – Golden Globes: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 24 – CDG Awards: Nominations Voting Closes

Feb. 25 – ADG Awards: Nominations Announced

Feb. 25 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Opens

Feb. 28 – Golden Globes

MARCH

March 1 – MPSE Awards: Nominations Announced

March 1 – BAFTA Awards: Round 2 Voting Closes

March 1 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Opens



March 2 – CAS Awards: Nominations Announced

March 3 – Annie Awards: Nominations Announced

March 4 – CDG Awards: Nominations Announced

March 5 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Opens

March 5 – MUAHS Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 5 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 7 – Critics Choice Awards

March 7 – VES Awards: Nominations Announced

March 7 – DGA Awards: Nominations Voting Closes

March 7 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes

March 8 – PGA Awards: Nominations Announced

March 8 – ACE Awards: Nominations Voting Closes

March 8 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Opens



March 9 – ASC Awards: Nominations Announced

March 9 – BAFTA Awards: Nominations Announced

March 9 – DGA Awards: Nominations Announced

March 9 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Opens



March 10 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Closes

March 11 – ACE Awards: Nominations Announced

March 11 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 15 – Oscars: Nominations Announced

March 17 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 17 – VES Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 18 – MUAHS Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 19 – ACE Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 19 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 21 – WGA Awards

March 24 – PGA Awards

March 24 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 25 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 26 – ACE Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 29 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Opens

March 29 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 29 – VES Awards: Final Voting Closes

March 30 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes

APRIL

April 3 – MUAHS Awards

April 4 – SAG Awards

April 6 – VES Awards

April 6 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 7 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 7 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 9 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 9 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

April 10 – ADG Awards

April 10 – DGA Awards

April 11 – BAFTA Awards

April 12 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Ends

April 13 – CDG Awards

April 15 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

April 16 – Annie Awards

April 16 – MPSE Awards



April 17 – CAS Awards

April 18 – ACE Awards



April 20 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

April 22 – Independent Spirit Awards

April 25 – Oscars

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?