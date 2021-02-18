2021 Oscars calendar of key dates: Golden Globes on February 28, Academy Awards nominations voting starts March 5

The 2021 Oscars calendar is crowded. Awards season runs for months and we’ve detailed the schedule of dates below. We’ve included the announcements of nominations by all of the guilds as well as other key industry groups and the dates of their respective awards. We’ve also catalogued the timetables for both nominations and final voting.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. will reveal the winners of the 78th annual Golden Globes on February 28. That is five days before the nominations phase of voting kicks off for the 93rd annual Academy Awards. Academy members begin casting their ballots on March 5 and have until March 10 to submit them online. At just six days, this is tied for the least amount of time given to Oscar voters to make their picks for best pic at the as well as their favorite achievements in their respective branches.
More than a month before this balloting begins, the actors unveiled their slate of contenders. The writers as well as the makeup artists and hairstylists weigh in several weeks in advance while the art directors reveal their roster the week before. The costume designers, sound editors and sound mixers will be heard from on the eve of Oscar nominations ballloting. The cinematographers, directors, producers and visual effects wizards chime in during voting. The film editors reveal who made the cut with them the day after Oscar nominations voting ends.
All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.
FEBRUARY
Feb. 3 – Golden Globes: Nominations Announced
Feb. 4 – SAG Awards: Nominations Announced
Feb. 10 – Golden Globes: Final Voting Opens
Feb. 16 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Opens
Feb. 16 – WGA Awards: Nominations Announced
Feb. 17 – DGA Awards: Nominations Voting Opens
Feb. 18 – MUAHS Awards: Nominations Announced
Feb. 19 – ACE Awards: Nominations Voting Opens
Feb. 19 – ADG Awards: Nominations Voting Closes
Feb. 19 – BAFTA Awards: Round 2 Voting Opens
Feb. 19 – CAS Awards: Nominations Voting Closes
Feb. 19 – MPSE Awards: Nominations Voting Closes
Feb. 19 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Opens
Feb. 23 – Golden Globes: Final Voting Closes
Feb. 24 – CDG Awards: Nominations Voting Closes
Feb. 25 – ADG Awards: Nominations Announced
Feb. 25 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Opens
Feb. 28 – Golden Globes
MARCH
March 1 – MPSE Awards: Nominations Announced
March 1 – BAFTA Awards: Round 2 Voting Closes
March 1 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 2 – CAS Awards: Nominations Announced
March 3 – Annie Awards: Nominations Announced
March 4 – CDG Awards: Nominations Announced
March 5 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Opens
March 5 – MUAHS Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 5 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 7 – Critics Choice Awards
March 7 – VES Awards: Nominations Announced
March 7 – DGA Awards: Nominations Voting Closes
March 7 – PGA Awards: Film Nominations Voting Closes
March 8 – PGA Awards: Nominations Announced
March 8 – ACE Awards: Nominations Voting Closes
March 8 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 9 – ASC Awards: Nominations Announced
March 9 – BAFTA Awards: Nominations Announced
March 9 – DGA Awards: Nominations Announced
March 9 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 10 – Oscars: Nominations Voting Closes
March 11 – ACE Awards: Nominations Announced
March 11 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 15 – Oscars: Nominations Announced
March 17 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 17 – VES Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 18 – MUAHS Awards: Final Voting Closes
March 19 – ACE Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 19 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Closes
March 21 – WGA Awards
March 24 – PGA Awards
March 24 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 25 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 26 – ACE Awards: Final Voting Closes
March 29 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Opens
March 29 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes
March 29 – VES Awards: Final Voting Closes
March 30 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes
APRIL
April 3 – MUAHS Awards
April 4 – SAG Awards
April 6 – VES Awards
April 6 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes
April 7 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes
April 7 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes
April 9 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes
April 9 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes
April 10 – ADG Awards
April 10 – DGA Awards
April 11 – BAFTA Awards
April 12 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Ends
April 13 – CDG Awards
April 15 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens
April 16 – Annie Awards
April 16 – MPSE Awards
April 17 – CAS Awards
April 18 – ACE Awards
April 20 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes
April 22 – Independent Spirit Awards
April 25 – Oscars
