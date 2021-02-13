2021 Oscars Music Shortlists: 5 Films With Multiple Mentions

Of all the Oscar categories, the two music-related ones are often the most interesting. Who could forget the 2012 Best Original Song lineup that only included two songs? Or when the songwriters of “Alone Yet Not Alone” had their nomination revoked in 2014 for overly aggressive politicking? And of course there are the many changes that the Best Original Score category has gone through in 86 years, including the era when comedic and dramatic scores were recognized separately.

In each of the most recent three years, members of the academy’s music branch have produced shortlists of 15 contenders for each of Best Original Score and Best Original Song ahead of their second-round of voting for the final five nominations in each category.

In 2019, three films appeared on both lists. “Black Panther” and “Mary Poppins Returns” each ultimately nabbed bids in both categories including the songs “”All the Stars” and “The Place Where Lost Things Go.” “Black Panther” won for its score. “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” ended up only being recognized for its song “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings.” It lost, as did the others, to “Shallow” from “A Star is Born”

In 2020, “Frozen II” and “Motherless Brooklyn” were each shortlisted for both music awards, but only the former was able to pick up a nomination, for its song “Into the Unknown.”

This year, 136 scores and 105 songs that met eligibility requirements were winnowed down until 15 remained on each list. Check out our gallery of the five films that were honored with inclusions on both shortlists and therefore could go on to compete for both prizes.

