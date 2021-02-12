2021 Oscars Shortlists: 17 Films With Multiple Mentions

When the 2021 Oscars shortlists were revealed on February 9, the awards race shifted as certain films were showered with appreciation while others were completely ignored. In all, 60 films were mentioned across six feature film categories: Best Documentary Feature, Best International Feature Film, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, and Best Visual Effects. Ten finalists also advanced in each of the three short film categories (Animated, Documentary, and Live Action).

Four of the Documentary Feature semi-finalists remain in contention in another category at the 93rd Academy Awards: Chile’s “The Mole Agent” and Romania’s “Collective” are both still in the running for Best International Feature; “All In: The Fight for Democracy” has an Original Song (“Turntables”); and “Welcome to Chechnya” is cited for Best Visual Effects as well.

Scroll through our gallery of the 17 feature films on the 2021 Oscars shortlists that merited multiple mentions and find out the three that showed up three times.

3 MENTIONS

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

2 MENTIONS

“All In: The Fight for Democracy”

“Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”

“Collective”

“The Life Ahead”

“The Little Things”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Minari”

“The Mole Agent”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“One Night in Miami”

“Soul”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Welcome to Chechnya”

