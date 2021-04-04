2021 SAG Awards: Full winners list in the 6 film and 9 TV categories [UPDATING LIVE]

The SAG Awards were handed out on Sunday, April 4 during a brisk one-hour pre-taped ceremony that aired on both TBS and TNT beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET. This marked the 27th year that the Screen Actors Guild has awarded prizes in six film categories and nine TV races. Scroll down to see the SAG Awards winners list. We’ve also included the complete roster of nominees in every category at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Among the movies in the running, four films — “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Minari,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — merited three SAG Awards nominations apiece.

Of the television series in contention only two are up for five Screen Actors Guild Awards: the Netflix drama “The Crown” and Pop’s comedy “Schitt’s Creek.” Each reaped four individual SAG Awards nominations and an ensemble bid.

FILM

BEST ENSEMBLE

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night in Miami”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

BEST ACTRESS

Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Youn Yuh-Jung (“Minari”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

BEST STUNT ENSEMBLE

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Wonder Woman 1984”

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES ENSEMBLE

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

BEST DRAMA SERIES ACTOR

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

BEST DRAMA SERIES ACTRESS

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

BEST COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

BEST COMEDY SERIES ACTOR

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

BEST COMEDY SERIES ACTRESS

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES ACTOR

Bill Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

BEST TV SERIES STUNT ENSEMBLE

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Westworld”

