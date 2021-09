2021 VMA winners list: MTV Video Music Awards winners in all categories [UPDATING LIVE]

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards were handed out on Sunday night, September 12, during a live ceremony held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and hosted by Doja Cat, herself a multiple nominee and a performer at the event. So who were the big winners? Scroll down for the complete list, updated live throughout the night.

Justin Bieber led the way with nine nominations, including Video of the Year and Best Direction for a song he didn’t even record: he stars in the music video for “Popstar” by DJ Khaled featuring Drake, so he’s included in those nominations. They’re joined in the top category by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (“WAP”), Doja Cat and SZA (“Kiss Me More”), Ed Sheeran (“Bad Habits”), Lil Nas X (“Montero“), and reigning champ The Weeknd (“Save Your Tears”), who won last year for “Blinding Lights.”

Megan The Stallion and BTS were next in line with seven noms apiece, while Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Cardi B had six. Winners in most categories were decided by fans voting online. In the cases of Group of the Year and Song of the Summer, the winners were chosen in bracket-style voting through MTV’s Instagram Story. But for the professional categories (including directing as well as technical crafts like cinematography, editing, and visual effects), winners were voted on not by fans but by music insiders.

See who took home the coveted Moonpeople below, and join the discussion on this and more with your fellow music fans here in our forums.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

BEST NEW ARTIST

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?”

October 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy”

November 2020: SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous”

December 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco”

January 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart”

February 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies”

March 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish”

April 2021: The Kid LAROI – “Without You”

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

June 2021: girl in red “Serotonin”

July 2021: Fousheé – “My Slime”

August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me”

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “Positions”

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”

BTS – “Butter”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”

Taylor Swift – “Willow”

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (Remix)”

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”

Polo G – “Rapstar”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “Franchise”

BEST ROCK

Evanescence – “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

John Mayer – “Last Train Home”

The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings of Leon – “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “My Ex’s Best Friend”

twenty one pilots – “Shy Away”

Willow ft. Travis Barker – “Transparentsoul”

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”

Billie Eilish and Rosalia – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “Girl Like Me”

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”

Karol G – “Bichota”

Maluma – “Hawái”

BEST R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “Brown Skin Girl”

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

SZA – “Good Days”

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Dumdi Dumdi”

Blackpink and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”

BTS – “Butter”

Monsta X – “Gambler”

Seventeen – “Ready to love”

Twice – “Alcohol-Free”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z – “Entrepreneur”

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

Directed by Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)”

Directed by Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Directed by Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Taylor Swift – “Willow”

Directed by Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise”

Directed by Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator – “Lumberjack”

Directed by Wolf Haley

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

Cinematography by Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”

Cinematography by Rob Witt

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

Cinematography by Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy”

Cinematography by Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga – “911”

Cinematography by Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde – “Solar Power”

Cinematography by Andrew Stroud

BEST ART DIRECTION

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “Already”

Art Direction by Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga – “911”

Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Art Direction by: John Richoux

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend”

Art Direction by: Art Haynes

Taylor Swift – “Willow”

Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Bella Poarch – “Build A Bitch”

Visual Effects by Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay – “Higher Power”

Visual Effects by Mathematic

Doja Cat and The Weeknd – “You Right”

Visual Effects by La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals – “Tangerine”

Visual Effects by Ronan Fourreau

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Visual Effects by Mathematic

Pink – “All I Know So Far”

Visual Effects by Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande – “34+35”

Choreography by Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS – “Butter”

Choreography by SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Choreography by Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

Choreography by Nina McNeely

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Choreography by Paul Roberts

Marshmello and Halsey – “Be Kind”

Choreography by Dani Vitale

BEST EDITING

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Editing by Troy Charbonnet

BTS – “Butter”

Editing by Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens

Drake – “What’s Next”

Editing by Noah Kendal

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Editing by Claudia Wass

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Editing by Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

Editors not provided as of press time

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Blackpink

BTS

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

BTS, “Butter”

Camila Cabello, “Don’t Go Yet”

DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk, “Every Chance I Get”

Doja Cat, “Need To Know”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Peaches”

The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Lizzo feat. Cardi B, “Rumors”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot Shit”

Normani feat. Cardi B, “Wild Side”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U”

Shawn Mendes and Tainy, “Summer Of Love”

GLOBAL ICON AWARD

X — Foo Fighters

