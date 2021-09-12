2021 VMA winners list: MTV Video Music Awards winners in all categories [UPDATING LIVE]

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards were handed out on Sunday night, September 12, during a live ceremony held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and hosted by Doja Cat, herself a multiple nominee and a performer at the event. So who were the big winners? Scroll down for the complete list, updated live throughout the night.
Justin Bieber led the way with nine nominations, including Video of the Year and Best Direction for a song he didn’t even record: he stars in the music video for “Popstar” by DJ Khaled featuring Drake, so he’s included in those nominations. They’re joined in the top category by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (“WAP”), Doja Cat and SZA (“Kiss Me More”), Ed Sheeran (“Bad Habits”), Lil Nas X (“Montero“), and reigning champ The Weeknd (“Save Your Tears”), who won last year for “Blinding Lights.”
Megan The Stallion and BTS were next in line with seven noms apiece, while Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Cardi B had six. Winners in most categories were decided by fans voting online. In the cases of Group of the Year and Song of the Summer, the winners were chosen in bracket-style voting through MTV’s Instagram Story. But for the professional categories (including directing as well as technical crafts like cinematography, editing, and visual effects), winners were voted on not by fans but by music insiders.
See who took home the coveted Moonpeople below, and join the discussion on this and more with your fellow music fans here in our forums.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)”
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
SONG OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
BTS – “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
BEST NEW ARTIST
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
September 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?”
October 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy”
November 2020: SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous”
December 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco”
January 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart”
February 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies”
March 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish”
April 2021: The Kid LAROI – “Without You”
May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
June 2021: girl in red “Serotonin”
July 2021: Fousheé – “My Slime”
August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me”
BEST COLLABORATION
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”
BEST POP
Ariana Grande – “Positions”
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”
BTS – “Butter”
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”
Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”
Taylor Swift – “Willow”
BEST HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (Remix)”
Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”
Polo G – “Rapstar”
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “Franchise”
BEST ROCK
Evanescence – “Use My Voice”
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”
John Mayer – “Last Train Home”
The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning”
Kings of Leon – “The Bandit”
Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”
Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”
Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “My Ex’s Best Friend”
twenty one pilots – “Shy Away”
Willow ft. Travis Barker – “Transparentsoul”
BEST LATIN
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”
Billie Eilish and Rosalia – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “Girl Like Me”
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”
Karol G – “Bichota”
Maluma – “Hawái”
BEST R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “Brown Skin Girl”
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
SZA – “Good Days”
BEST K-POP
(G)I-DLE – “Dumdi Dumdi”
Blackpink and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”
BTS – “Butter”
Monsta X – “Gambler”
Seventeen – “Ready to love”
Twice – “Alcohol-Free”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”
H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z – “Entrepreneur”
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
Directed by Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)”
Directed by Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
Directed by Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
Taylor Swift – “Willow”
Directed by Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise”
Directed by Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator – “Lumberjack”
Directed by Wolf Haley
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”
Cinematography by Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”
Cinematography by Rob Witt
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”
Cinematography by Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy”
Cinematography by Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga – “911”
Cinematography by Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde – “Solar Power”
Cinematography by Andrew Stroud
BEST ART DIRECTION
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “Already”
Art Direction by Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga – “911”
Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
Art Direction by: John Richoux
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend”
Art Direction by: Art Haynes
Taylor Swift – “Willow”
Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Bella Poarch – “Build A Bitch”
Visual Effects by Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
Coldplay – “Higher Power”
Visual Effects by Mathematic
Doja Cat and The Weeknd – “You Right”
Visual Effects by La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
Glass Animals – “Tangerine”
Visual Effects by Ronan Fourreau
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
Visual Effects by Mathematic
Pink – “All I Know So Far”
Visual Effects by Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Ariana Grande – “34+35”
Choreography by Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS – “Butter”
Choreography by SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Choreography by Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”
Choreography by Nina McNeely
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
Choreography by Paul Roberts
Marshmello and Halsey – “Be Kind”
Choreography by Dani Vitale
BEST EDITING
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Editing by Troy Charbonnet
BTS – “Butter”
Editing by Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
Drake – “What’s Next”
Editing by Noah Kendal
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
Editing by Claudia Wass
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
Editing by Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”
Editors not provided as of press time
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Blackpink
BTS
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic
Twenty One Pilots
SONG OF THE SUMMER
Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
BTS, “Butter”
Camila Cabello, “Don’t Go Yet”
DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk, “Every Chance I Get”
Doja Cat, “Need To Know”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Peaches”
The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Lizzo feat. Cardi B, “Rumors”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot Shit”
Normani feat. Cardi B, “Wild Side”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U”
Shawn Mendes and Tainy, “Summer Of Love”
GLOBAL ICON AWARD
X — Foo Fighters
