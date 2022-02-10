2022 ACM Awards nominations: Full list of Academy of Country Music contenders

The 57th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards nominations were announced on Thursday morning, February 10. The winners will be announced during a ceremony held on Monday, March 7, but unlike previous years when the awards show has aired on CBS on broadcast television, these will be exclusively livestreamed on Amazon Prime. See the full list of nominations below, led by Chris Young with seven, followed by Miranda Lambert, Walker Hayes, and Chris Stapleton with five apiece.

MAIN AWARDS:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records

Famous Friends – Chris Young

Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau

Record Company-Label: Monument Records

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producers: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton

Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)

7 Summers – Morgan Wallen

Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally

Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes

Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp

Knowing You – Kenny Chesney

Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins

Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp

Things A Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis

Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producer: Jennifer Ansell

Director: Peter Zavadil

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift

Director: Blake Lively

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Shaun Silva

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producer: Ryan Byrd

Director: Alexa Campbell

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini

Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville

STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

J.T. Cure

Mark Hill

Viktor Krauss

Jimmie Lee Sloas

Glenn Worf

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Chad Cromwell

Fred Eltringham

Evan Hutchings

Derek Mixon

Jerry Roe

Nir Z

ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dave Cobb

Todd Lombardo

Bryan Sutton

Ilya Toshinskiy

Charlie Worsham

PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

David Dorn

Charlie Judge

Billy Justineau

Gordon Mote

Benmont Tench

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Stuart Duncan

Paul Franklin

Josh Matheny

Mickey Raphael

Kristin Wilkinson

ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac

Dan Dugmore

Jedd Hughes

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Brandon Bell

Jim Cooley

Gena Johnson

Jason Hall

Vance Powell

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Buddy Cannon

Dave Cobb

Ian Fitchuk

Dann Huff

Joey Moi

INDUSTRY AWARDS

CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER

Agua Caliente – Rancho Mirage, CA

Choctaw Casino – Durant, OK

Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD

Resorts World – Las Vegas, NV

Soaring Eagle Casino – Mt. Pleasant, MI

CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA

Hard Rock (Live at Etess Arena) – Atlantic City, NJ

Laughlin Event Center – Laughlin, NV

Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

Mystic Lake Casino – Prior Lake, MN

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, SC

Country Thunder – Florence, AZ

Faster Horses Festival – Brooklyn, MI

Tortuga Music Festival – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Windy City Smokeout Festival – Chicago, IL

FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR

Auburn Rodeo – Auburn, AL

California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN

San Antonio Rodeo – San Antonio, TX

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Basement East – Nashville, TN

Billy Bob’s – Ft. Worth, TX

Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA

Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

THEATER OF THE YEAR

American Music Theatre – Lancaster, PA

Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, IN

Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL

Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, TX

ARENA OF THE YEAR

BOK Center – Tulsa, OK

Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Dickies Arena – Ft. Worth, TX

Ford Center – Evansville, IN

Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY

DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR

Brent Fedrizzi

Michelle Romeo

RJ Romeo

Shawn Radley

Todd Boltin

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Aaron Spalding

Adam Weiser

Bradley Jordan

Brian O’Connell

Ed Warm