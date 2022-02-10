2022 ACM Awards nominations: Full list of Academy of Country Music contenders

The 57th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards nominations were announced on Thursday morning, February 10. The winners will be announced during a ceremony held on Monday, March 7, but unlike previous years when the awards show has aired on CBS on broadcast television, these will be exclusively livestreamed on Amazon Prime. See the full list of nominations below, led by Chris Young with seven, followed by Miranda Lambert, Walker Hayes, and Chris Stapleton with five apiece.
MAIN AWARDS:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum
Elvie Shane
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)
29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records
Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records
Famous Friends – Chris Young
Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau
Record Company-Label: Monument Records
If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producers: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton
Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville
SONG OF THE YEAR
Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)
7 Summers – Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp
Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes
Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp
Knowing You – Kenny Chesney
Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins
Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp
Things A Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)
Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis
Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producer: Jennifer Ansell
Director: Peter Zavadil
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift
Director: Blake Lively
If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Shaun Silva
Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producer: Ryan Byrd
Director: Alexa Campbell
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini
Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville
STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
J.T. Cure
Mark Hill
Viktor Krauss
Jimmie Lee Sloas
Glenn Worf
DRUMMER OF THE YEAR
Chad Cromwell
Fred Eltringham
Evan Hutchings
Derek Mixon
Jerry Roe
Nir Z
ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Dave Cobb
Todd Lombardo
Bryan Sutton
Ilya Toshinskiy
Charlie Worsham
PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
David Dorn
Charlie Judge
Billy Justineau
Gordon Mote
Benmont Tench
SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Stuart Duncan
Paul Franklin
Josh Matheny
Mickey Raphael
Kristin Wilkinson
ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tom Bukovac
Dan Dugmore
Jedd Hughes
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Brandon Bell
Jim Cooley
Gena Johnson
Jason Hall
Vance Powell
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Buddy Cannon
Dave Cobb
Ian Fitchuk
Dann Huff
Joey Moi
INDUSTRY AWARDS
CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER
Agua Caliente – Rancho Mirage, CA
Choctaw Casino – Durant, OK
Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD
Resorts World – Las Vegas, NV
Soaring Eagle Casino – Mt. Pleasant, MI
CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA
Hard Rock (Live at Etess Arena) – Atlantic City, NJ
Laughlin Event Center – Laughlin, NV
Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT
Mystic Lake Casino – Prior Lake, MN
FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR
Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, SC
Country Thunder – Florence, AZ
Faster Horses Festival – Brooklyn, MI
Tortuga Music Festival – Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Windy City Smokeout Festival – Chicago, IL
FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR
Auburn Rodeo – Auburn, AL
California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA
Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN
San Antonio Rodeo – San Antonio, TX
CLUB OF THE YEAR
Basement East – Nashville, TN
Billy Bob’s – Ft. Worth, TX
Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK
Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA
Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA
THEATER OF THE YEAR
American Music Theatre – Lancaster, PA
Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, OH
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, IN
Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL
Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN
OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH
Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL
The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL
Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, TX
ARENA OF THE YEAR
BOK Center – Tulsa, OK
Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
Dickies Arena – Ft. Worth, TX
Ford Center – Evansville, IN
Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY
DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR
Brent Fedrizzi
Michelle Romeo
RJ Romeo
Shawn Radley
Todd Boltin
PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
Aaron Spalding
Adam Weiser
Bradley Jordan
Brian O’Connell
Ed Warm