2022 BAFTA Awards longlists: ‘Don’t Look Up,’ ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Belfast,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ lead

In 2021 the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system and brought back longlists in an effort to increase viewership of all the submitted films. The 2022 BAFTA Awards longlists were revealed on January 12. “Don’t Look Up” and “West Side Story” each earned 15 mentions; “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” are at 14; and “House of Gucci” is on 13; “Dune” and “No Time to Die” have 12; “Licorice Pizza” is at 11; and “Last Night in Soho” has 10. Scroll down to see the semi-finalists for the 2022 BAFTA Awards nominations.

In the recently concluded round one (which ran from Dec. 10 to Jan. 4), academy members ranked their top 15 films; the 15 with the most votes overall were longlisted. Members also took part in voting in their respective chapters. In most categories, the top 15 vote getters make the cut. However for the directing and acting categories there is an an added step. For these five races, a jury drawn from the film committee will weigh in as well as detailed below.

The directing longlist has 20 contenders, divided evenly between men and women. The directors chapter popular vote determined seven of each while the jury chose three men and three women from the next 10 ranked.

Each of the four acting longlists has 15 contenders; an even dozen were determined by the acting chapter popular vote while the jury added three names from those ranked 13-22 in each category. The top two vote getters in each category are guaranteed to be nominated. The other four nominees will be decided by juries comprised of about a dozen diverse voters drawn from a range of backgrounds.

Members will be required to watch all the contenders on the longlists in round two, which kicks off off Jan. 14 and runs for a lucky 13 days until Jan. 27. They will rank their top five films to determine nominations, which are to be announced on Feb. 3.

While there will only be five nominees for Best Picture, screenplays and craft categories, there will be six in each of the acting categories. There will also now be six nominees for Best Director and in an effort to address a lack in female representation, this longlist has 10 men and 10 women.

In round three the entire membership can vote for the winners in each category after watching all nominated films. This voting will run from Feb. 9 to March 8. The 2022 BAFTA Awards take place on March 13. The Oscars are two weeks later on March 27.

Until 2013, the entire BAFTA membership decided the nominees in a complicated two-part process that involved a lot of longlists with the general membership deciding the semi-finalists and the branches making the final determination of the nominees. This was replaced in 2013 by a system more akin to the Oscars where nominations were determined by each branch (except for Best Picture). The British academy made this change so that the BAFTAs could take place before final voting for the Oscars was over. Turns out they didn’t need to.

BEST PICTURE (217 films submitted)

This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. There will be 5 nominations.

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

House of Gucci

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

No Time To Die

The French Dispatch

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

tick tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

BEST DIRECTOR (184 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 8 female and top 8 male directed films were longlisted. A jury picked 2 female and 2 male directors from the next 10 ranking female and male directed films.

Round Two: A jury will vote for the six nominations.

After Love

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

First Cow

The Hand of God

Happening

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Lost Daughter

Passing

Petite Maman

The Power of the Dog

The Souvenir Part II

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Titane

West Side Story

Zola

BEST ACTOR (102 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted with the top 2 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury will vote for 4 nominations from the 13 remaining contenders.

Riz Ahmed Encounter

Adeel Akhtar Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali Swan Song

Javier Bardem Being The Ricardos

Daniel Craig No Time To Die

Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage Cyrano

Adam Driver House of Gucci

Andrew Garfield tick tick…BOOM!

Stephen Graham Boiling Point

Cooper Hoffman Licorice Pizza

Joaquin Phoenix C’mon C’mon

Will Smith King Richard

Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth

BEST ACTRESS (82 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted with the top 2 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury will vote for 4 nominations from the 13 remaining contenders.

Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga House of Gucci

Alana Haim Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Hudson Respect

Emilia Jones CODA

Nicole Kidman Being The Ricardos

Jennifer Lawrence Don’t Look Up

Frances McDormand The Tragedy of Macbeth

Renate Reinsve The Worst Person in the World

Claire Rushbrook Ali & Ava

Joanna Scanlan After Love

Kristen Stewart Spencer

Tessa Thompson Passing

Rachel Zegler West Side Story

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (283 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted with the top 2 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury will vote for 4 nominations from the 13 remaining contenders.

David Alvarez West Side Story

Bradley Cooper Licorice Pizza

Benicio del Toro The French Dispatch

Jamie Dornan Belfast

Ciarán Hinds Belfast

Mike Faist West Side Story

Andrew Garfield The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Troy Kotsur CODA

Jared Leto House of Gucci

Woody Norman C’mon C’mon

Al Pacino House of Gucci

Jesse Plemons The Power of the Dog

Mark Rylance Don’t Look Up

J.K. Simmons Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (202 performances submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted with the top 2 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances from the next 10.

Round Two: A jury will vote for 4 nominations from the 13 remaining contenders.

Caitríona Balfe Belfast

Cate Blanchett Don’t Look Up

Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter

Ana de Armas No Time To Die

Ariana DeBose West Side Story

Ann Dowd Mass

Judi Dench Belfast

Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis King Richard

Kathryn Hunter The Tragedy of Macbeth

Rita Moreno West Side Story

Ruth Negga Passing

Vinette Robinson Boiling Point

Meryl Streep Don’t Look Up

Anya Taylor-Joy Last Night in Soho

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (78 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

After Love

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

The Card Counter

C’mon C’mon

Don’t Look Up

The Duke

The French Dispatch

The Hand of God

King Richard

Last Night in Soho

Licorice Pizza

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY (62 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

CODA

Cyrano

Drive My Car

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The Green Knight

House of Gucci

The Last Duel

The Lost Daughter

No Time To Die

Passing

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

tick tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

BEST CASTING (82 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: A jury will vote for the 5 nominations.

After Love

Belfast

Boiling Point

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The Hand of God

House of Gucci

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Lost Daughter

Passing

The Power of the Dog

tick tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (126 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

Belfast

C’mon C’mon

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

The Last Duel

Last Night in Soho

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (86 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

West Side Story

BEST FILM EDITING (154 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

The Hand of God

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

Licorice Pizza

The Lost Daughter

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

tick tick…BOOM!

Titane

West Side Story

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR (77 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

Being The Ricardos

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

The King’s Man

The Last Duel

Last Night in Soho

No Time To Die

West Side Story

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (101 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

Being The Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The French Dispatch

The Green Knight

The Harder They Fall

King Richard

The Last Duel

Last Night in Soho

The Lost Daughter

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (99 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

The French Dispatch

House of Gucci

The Last Duel

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

BEST SOUND (126 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

A Quiet Place Part II

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Harder They Fall

The Last Duel

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

tick tick…BOOM!

West Side Story

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (56 films submitted)

Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.

Black Widow

Cruella

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Eternals

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The King’s Man

Last Night in Soho

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Suicide Squad

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE (14 films submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 7 were longlisted.

Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 4 are nominated.

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Sing 2

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 15 were longlisted; the top 2 vote getters are guaranteed nominations.

Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 3 from the remaining 13 contenders are nominated.

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible

Becoming Cousteau

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

Cow

Flee

JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass

Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story

The Lost Leonardo

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World

The Real Charlie Chaplin

The Rescue

The Sparks Brothers

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Tina

The Velvet Underground

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE (50 films submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 15 were longlisted.

Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 5 are nominated.

A Hero

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

I’m Your Man

Lamb

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World

Parallel Mothers

Paris, 13th District

Petite Maman

Riders of Justice

Titane

The Worst Person in the World

BEST BRITISH FILM (64 films that passed the BFI Diversity Standards submitted)

Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 5 will be nominated.

Round Two: A jury will pick the other 5 nominees from the next ranking 15 films.

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Benediction

Boiling Point

The Colour Room

Cruella

Cyrano

The Duke

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

The King’s Man

Last Night in Soho

Mothering Sunday

Munich- The Edge of War

No Time To Die

Operation Mincemeat

Passing

Spencer

