2022 BAFTA Awards longlists: ‘Don’t Look Up,’ ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Belfast,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ lead

In 2021 the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system and brought back longlists in an effort to increase viewership of all the submitted films. The 2022 BAFTA Awards longlists were revealed on January 12. “Don’t Look Up” and “West Side Story” each earned 15 mentions; “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” are at 14; and “House of Gucci” is on 13; “Dune” and “No Time to Die” have 12; “Licorice Pizza” is at 11; and “Last Night in Soho” has 10. Scroll down to see the semi-finalists for the 2022 BAFTA Awards nominations.
In the recently concluded round one (which ran from Dec. 10 to Jan. 4), academy members ranked their top 15 films; the 15 with the most votes overall were longlisted. Members also took part in voting in their respective chapters. In most categories, the top 15 vote getters make the cut. However for the directing and acting categories there is an an added step. For these five races, a jury drawn from the film committee will weigh in as well as detailed below.
The directing longlist has 20 contenders, divided evenly between men and women. The directors chapter popular vote determined seven of each while the jury chose three men and three women from the next 10 ranked.
Each of the four acting longlists has 15 contenders; an even dozen were determined by the acting chapter popular vote while the jury added three names from those ranked 13-22 in each category. The top two vote getters in each category are guaranteed to be nominated. The other four nominees will be decided by juries comprised of about a dozen diverse voters drawn from a range of backgrounds.
Members will be required to watch all the contenders on the longlists in round two, which kicks off off Jan. 14 and runs for a lucky 13 days until Jan. 27. They will rank their top five films to determine nominations, which are to be announced on Feb. 3.
While there will only be five nominees for Best Picture, screenplays and craft categories, there will be six in each of the acting categories. There will also now be six nominees for Best Director and in an effort to address a lack in female representation, this longlist has 10 men and 10 women.
In round three the entire membership can vote for the winners in each category after watching all nominated films. This voting will run from Feb. 9 to March 8. The 2022 BAFTA Awards take place on March 13. The Oscars are two weeks later on March 27.
Until 2013, the entire BAFTA membership decided the nominees in a complicated two-part process that involved a lot of longlists with the general membership deciding the semi-finalists and the branches making the final determination of the nominees. This was replaced in 2013 by a system more akin to the Oscars where nominations were determined by each branch (except for Best Picture). The British academy made this change so that the BAFTAs could take place before final voting for the Oscars was over. Turns out they didn’t need to.
PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominations through February 8
BEST PICTURE (217 films submitted)
This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. There will be 5 nominations.
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
House of Gucci
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
No Time To Die
The French Dispatch
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
tick tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
BEST DIRECTOR (184 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 8 female and top 8 male directed films were longlisted. A jury picked 2 female and 2 male directors from the next 10 ranking female and male directed films.
Round Two: A jury will vote for the six nominations.
After Love
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
First Cow
The Hand of God
Happening
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Lost Daughter
Passing
Petite Maman
The Power of the Dog
The Souvenir Part II
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Titane
West Side Story
Zola
BEST ACTOR (102 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted with the top 2 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury will vote for 4 nominations from the 13 remaining contenders.
Riz Ahmed Encounter
Adeel Akhtar Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali Swan Song
Javier Bardem Being The Ricardos
Daniel Craig No Time To Die
Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage Cyrano
Adam Driver House of Gucci
Andrew Garfield tick tick…BOOM!
Stephen Graham Boiling Point
Cooper Hoffman Licorice Pizza
Joaquin Phoenix C’mon C’mon
Will Smith King Richard
Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth
BEST ACTRESS (82 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted with the top 2 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury will vote for 4 nominations from the 13 remaining contenders.
Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga House of Gucci
Alana Haim Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Hudson Respect
Emilia Jones CODA
Nicole Kidman Being The Ricardos
Jennifer Lawrence Don’t Look Up
Frances McDormand The Tragedy of Macbeth
Renate Reinsve The Worst Person in the World
Claire Rushbrook Ali & Ava
Joanna Scanlan After Love
Kristen Stewart Spencer
Tessa Thompson Passing
Rachel Zegler West Side Story
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (283 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted with the top 2 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury will vote for 4 nominations from the 13 remaining contenders.
David Alvarez West Side Story
Bradley Cooper Licorice Pizza
Benicio del Toro The French Dispatch
Jamie Dornan Belfast
Ciarán Hinds Belfast
Mike Faist West Side Story
Andrew Garfield The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Troy Kotsur CODA
Jared Leto House of Gucci
Woody Norman C’mon C’mon
Al Pacino House of Gucci
Jesse Plemons The Power of the Dog
Mark Rylance Don’t Look Up
J.K. Simmons Being The Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (202 performances submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 12 were longlisted with the top 2 vote getters guaranteed nominations. A jury picked another 3 performances from the next 10.
Round Two: A jury will vote for 4 nominations from the 13 remaining contenders.
Caitríona Balfe Belfast
Cate Blanchett Don’t Look Up
Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter
Ana de Armas No Time To Die
Ariana DeBose West Side Story
Ann Dowd Mass
Judi Dench Belfast
Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis King Richard
Kathryn Hunter The Tragedy of Macbeth
Rita Moreno West Side Story
Ruth Negga Passing
Vinette Robinson Boiling Point
Meryl Streep Don’t Look Up
Anya Taylor-Joy Last Night in Soho
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (78 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
After Love
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
The Card Counter
C’mon C’mon
Don’t Look Up
The Duke
The French Dispatch
The Hand of God
King Richard
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY (62 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
CODA
Cyrano
Drive My Car
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The Green Knight
House of Gucci
The Last Duel
The Lost Daughter
No Time To Die
Passing
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
tick tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
BEST CASTING (82 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: A jury will vote for the 5 nominations.
After Love
Belfast
Boiling Point
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The Hand of God
House of Gucci
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Lost Daughter
Passing
The Power of the Dog
tick tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (126 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
Belfast
C’mon C’mon
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
BEST COSTUME DESIGN (86 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
Spencer
West Side Story
BEST FILM EDITING (154 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
The Hand of God
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
The Lost Daughter
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
tick tick…BOOM!
Titane
West Side Story
BEST MAKE UP & HAIR (77 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
Being The Ricardos
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
The King’s Man
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
No Time To Die
West Side Story
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (101 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
Being The Ricardos
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The French Dispatch
The Green Knight
The Harder They Fall
King Richard
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
The Lost Daughter
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
Spencer
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (99 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
The Last Duel
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
BEST SOUND (126 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
A Quiet Place Part II
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Harder They Fall
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
tick tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (56 films submitted)
Round One: The chapter voted and the top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: The chapter will vote for the 5 nominations.
Black Widow
Cruella
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Eternals
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The King’s Man
Last Night in Soho
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Suicide Squad
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE (14 films submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 7 were longlisted.
Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 4 are nominated.
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Ron’s Gone Wrong
Sing 2
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 15 were longlisted; the top 2 vote getters are guaranteed nominations.
Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 3 from the remaining 13 contenders are nominated.
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
Becoming Cousteau
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry
Cow
Flee
JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass
Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story
The Lost Leonardo
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
The Real Charlie Chaplin
The Rescue
The Sparks Brothers
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Tina
The Velvet Underground
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE (50 films submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 15 were longlisted.
Round Two: Those who opted in vote and their top 5 are nominated.
A Hero
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
I’m Your Man
Lamb
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
Parallel Mothers
Paris, 13th District
Petite Maman
Riders of Justice
Titane
The Worst Person in the World
BEST BRITISH FILM (64 films that passed the BFI Diversity Standards submitted)
Round One: Those who opted in voted and their top 5 will be nominated.
Round Two: A jury will pick the other 5 nominees from the next ranking 15 films.
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Benediction
Boiling Point
The Colour Room
Cruella
Cyrano
The Duke
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
The King’s Man
Last Night in Soho
Mothering Sunday
Munich- The Edge of War
No Time To Die
Operation Mincemeat
Passing
Spencer
Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?