2022 BET Awards nominations list: Doja Cat leads music contenders, Will Smith nominated after the slap

The 2022 BET Awards nominations were announced on June 1, with Doja Cat leading the way. She earned six nominations, followed by Drake and Ari Lennox with four apiece. These nominations were decided by BET’s Voting Academy, which is made up of entertainment professionals in music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts. Scroll down for the complete list of BET nominees.

Doja Cat and Drake are up for top honors for Album of the Year for “Planet Her” and “Certified Lover Boy,” respectively. There they face Silk Sonic (“An Evening with Silk Sonic”), H.E.R. (“Back of My Mind”), Tyler the Creator (“Call Me if You Get Lost“), Kanye West (“Donda“), and Jazmine Sullivan (“Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe”). Sullivan is the reigning champ for the original version of “Heaux Tales”; if she prevails again, she’ll be the first to win twice since the category was established in 2017.

For Best Movie, BET’s Voting Academy nominated “Candyman,” “King Richard,” “Respect,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “Summer of Soul,” and “The Harder They Fall.” In the acting categories, which combine film and TV performances, they also nominated Will Smith for his Oscar-winning performance in “King Richard,” which was overshadowed by the incident where he slapped Chris Rock for a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. That prompted the Motion Picture Academy to ban him from events for 10 years. Not so much this academy.

What do you think of this year’s nominees? Who do you think will come out on top when awards are presented on Sunday, June 26, 2022, on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?

MUSIC

Album of the Year

Silk Sonic, “An Evening with Silk Sonic”

H.E.R., “Back of My Mind”

Tyler the Creator, “Call Me if You Get Lost”

Drake, “Certified Lover Boy”

Kanye West, “Donda”

Jazmine Sullivan , “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe”

Doja Cat, “Planet Her”

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chloe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Crown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

Lil Baby and Lil Durk

Migos

Silk Sonic

Young Dolph and Key Glock

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Best Collaboration

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber and Tems, “Essence”

DJ Khaed feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk, “Every Chance I Get”

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Drake feat. Future and Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj, “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”

Video of the Year

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties”

Chloe, “Have Mercy”

Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Ari Lennox, “Pressure”

Silk Sonic, “Smokin Out the Window”

Drake feat. Future and Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Video Director of the Year

Anderson Paak

Benny Boom

Beyonce and Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Marvin Sapp, “All in Your Hands”

Kanye West, “Come to Life”

Kelly Price, “Grace”

Fred Hammond, “Hallelujah”

H.E.R., “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music, “Jireh”

Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin, “We Win”

BET Her

Alicia Keys, “Best of Me (Originals)”

Mary J. Blige, “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Chloe, “Have Mercy”

Ari Lennox, “Pressure”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Roster”

Summer Walker and Ari Lennox, “Unloyal”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipiupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League Diz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

FILM/TV

Best Movie

“Candyman”

“King Richard”

“Respect”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Summer of Soul”

“The Harder They Fall”

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes, “Bel Air”

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Damson Idris, “Snowfall”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Forest Whitaker, “Respect”/”Godfather of Harlem”

Jabari Banks, “Bel Air”

Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Coco Jones, “Bel Air”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Mary J. Blige, “Power Book II: Ghost”

Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Regina King, “The Harder They Fall”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”/”Spider-Man: No Way Home”

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

SPORTS

Sportswoman of the Year Awards

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

