2022 Billboard Music Awards nominations list: Finalists in all 62 categories led by The Weeknd, Doja Cat

Billboard has announced its finalists in 62 categories for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. That includes five new categories celebrating achievements on global and viral charts. These awards are not based on artistic quality, per se. They’re also not decided by fan votes, though popularity is the name of the game. These awards honor Billboard chart achievements based on album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement from April 10, 2021 through March 26, 2022. Scroll down to find out who made the cut.
For the second year in a row, The Weeknd is the most nominated artist. Last year he had 16 bids, but this year he did even better with 17 even though his record-breaking single “Blinding Lights” and blockbuster album “After Hours” competed at last year’s awards. He released a new album, “Dawn FM,” in January, which has one nomination at these awards. Instead, his biggest achievement recognized this year is “Save Your Tears,” his duet with Ariana Grande that has six nominations including top Hot 100 song.
Doja Cat follows with 14 nominations, while newcomer Olivia Rodrigo, fresh off of three Grammy wins including Best New Artist, is close behind with 13. All three of the above artists are up for Top Artist. Rounding out that category are Drake with 11 nominations and Taylor Swift with seven. Drake is the most awarded artist in BBMAs history with 29 victories, while Swift is in second place for all time with 25. So there’s potential for Swift to move to the top, though Drake could also extend his record.
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
GIVĒON
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Top Male Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Adele
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Radio Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW)
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Tour
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist
Doja Cat
GIVĒON
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
GIVĒON
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
Top R&B Tour
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Walker Hayes
Top Country Male Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Luke Bryan (Proud To Be Right Here Tour)
Top Rock Artist
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA
Top Latin Duo/Group
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Top Latin Tour
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Tiësto
Top Christian Artist
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Lauren Daigle
Kanye West
Top Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Kanye West
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Adele “30”
Doja Cat “Planet Her”
Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”
Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
Top Soundtrack
“Arcane League of Legends”
“Encanto”
“In The Heights”
“Sing 2”
“tick, tick…BOOM!”
Top R&B Album
Doja Cat “Planet Her”
GIVĒON “When It’s All Said And Done…Take Time”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “An Evening With Silk Sonic”
Summer Walker “Still Over It”
The Weeknd “Dawn FM”
Top Rap Album
Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
Moneybagg Yo “A Gangsta’s Pain”
Rod Wave “SoulFly”
The Kid LAROI “F*CK LOVE”
Kanye West “Donda”
Top Country Album
Florida Georgia Line “Life Rolls On”
Lee Brice “Hey World”
Taylor Swift “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”
Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album”
Top Rock Album
AJR “OK ORCHESTRA”
Coldplay “Music Of The Spheres”
Imagine Dragons “Mercury – Act 1”
John Mayer “Sob Rock”
twenty one pilots “Scaled And Icy”
Top Latin Album
Eslabon Armado “Corta Venas”
J Balvin “JOSE”
Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞”
KAROL G “KG0516”
Rauw Alejandro “VICE VERSA”
Top Dance/Electronic Album
C418 “Minecraft – Volume Alpha”
FKA twigs “CAPRISONGS”
ILLENIUM “Fallen Embers”
Porter Robinson “Nurture”
RÜFÜS DU SOL “Surrender”
Top Christian Album
Carrie Underwood “My Savior”
CeCe Winans “Believe For It”
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music “Old Church Basement”
Phil Wickham “Hymn Of Heaven”
Kanye West “Donda”
Top Gospel Album
CeCe Winans “Believe For It”
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music “Old Church Basement”
Maverick City Music “Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition”
Maverick City Music & UPPERROOM “move your heart.”
Kanye West “Donda”
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”
Top Streaming Song
Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Glass Animals “Heat Waves”
Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”
Top Selling Song
BTS “Butter”
BTS “Permission to Dance”
Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
Top Radio Song
Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”
Top Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON “Peaches”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)
Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW)
BTS “Butter”
Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”
Top Viral Song (NEW)
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
GAYLE “abcdefu”
Glass Animals “Heat Waves”
Masked Wolf “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
Top R&B Song
Doja Cat & The Weeknd “You Right”
GIVĒON “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON “Peaches”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems “Essence”
Top Rap Song
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat “Knife Talk”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug “Way 2 Sexy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”
Masked Wolf “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Polo G “RAPSTAR”
Top Country Song
Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood “If I Didn’t Love You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”
Luke Combs “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
Top Rock Song
Coldplay X BTS “My Universe”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Imagine Dragons “Follow You”
Måneskin “Beggin’”
THE ANXIETY: WILLOW & Tyler Cole “Meet Me At Our Spot”
Top Latin Song
Aventura x Bad Bunny “Volví”
Bad Bunny “Yonaguni”
Farruko “Pepas”
Kali Uchis “telepatía”
Rauw Alejandro “Todo De Ti”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Farruko “Pepas”
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae “You”
Tiësto “The Business”
Travis Scott & HVME “Goosebumps”
Top Christian Song
Anne Wilson “My Jesus”
Kanye West “Hurricane”
Kanye West “Moon”
Kanye West “Off The Grid”
Kanye West “Praise God”
Top Gospel Song
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine “Jireh”
Kanye West “Hurricane”
Kanye West “Moon”
Kanye West “Off The Grid”
Kanye West “Praise God”
