2022 Billboard Music Awards winners list: BBMAs results in all 62 categories [UPDATING LIVE]

The Billboard Music Awards were held on Sunday night, May 15, honoring the biggest hits in music. Like the fan-voted VMAs or American Music Awards, this event is more or less a popularity contest, but listeners didn’t get to vote directly for the winners. Instead, these awards celebrate Billboard chart achievements based on album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement during the eligibility period of April 10, 2021 through March 26, 2022. Scroll down to find out who the 2022 Billboard Music Awards winners were.

For the second year in a row, The Weeknd was the most nominated artist. Last year he had 16 bids, but this year he improved to 17 even though his record-breaking single “Blinding Lights” and blockbuster album “After Hours” competed at the 2021 awards. He did release another album, “Dawn FM,” in January, and it has one nomination at these awards. But his biggest achievement recognized this year is “Save Your Tears,” his duet with Ariana Grande that has six nominations including Top Hot 100 Song.

Doja Cat followed with 14 nominations. Olivia Rodrigo was next with 13. All three of the above artists contended for Top Artist against Drake with 11 nominations and Taylor Swift with seven. Drake went into this ceremony as the most awarded artist in BBMAs history with 29 victories, with Swift in second place for all time wins with 25. Did those numbers change by the end of the night? See the full list below, and join the discussion on this and more with your fellow music fans here in our forums.

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Doja Cat

X — Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

GIVĒON

Masked Wolf

X — Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

X — Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

X — BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

X — Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

X — Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

X — Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

X — BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

X — Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

X — Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW)

BTS

Dua Lipa

X — Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

X — The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist

X — Doja Cat

GIVĒON

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

GIVĒON

Khalid

X — The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

X — Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour

X — Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

X — Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

X — Drake

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

X — Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

X — Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

X — Taylor Swift

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

X — Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

X — Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

X — Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Luke Bryan (Proud To Be Right Here Tour)

Top Rock Artist

X — Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

X — The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist

X — Bad Bunny

Farruko

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

X — Bad Bunny

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

X — Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

X — Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

X — Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

X — Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle

X — Kanye West

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

X — Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele “30”

Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

X — Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”

Top Soundtrack

“Arcane League of Legends”

X — “Encanto”

“In The Heights”

“Sing 2”

“tick, tick…BOOM!”

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat “Planet Her”

GIVĒON “When It’s All Said And Done…Take Time”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “An Evening With Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker “Still Over It”

The Weeknd “Dawn FM”

Top Rap Album

X — Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

Moneybagg Yo “A Gangsta’s Pain”

Rod Wave “SoulFly”

The Kid LAROI “F*CK LOVE”

Kanye West “Donda”

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line “Life Rolls On”

Lee Brice “Hey World”

Taylor Swift “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”

X — Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album”

Top Rock Album

AJR “OK ORCHESTRA”

Coldplay “Music Of The Spheres”

Imagine Dragons “Mercury – Act 1”

John Mayer “Sob Rock”

X — twenty one pilots “Scaled And Icy”

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado “Corta Venas”

J Balvin “JOSE”

Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞”

X — KAROL G “KG0516”

Rauw Alejandro “VICE VERSA”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418 “Minecraft – Volume Alpha”

FKA twigs “CAPRISONGS”

ILLENIUM “Fallen Embers”

Porter Robinson “Nurture”

RÜFÜS DU SOL “Surrender”

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood “My Savior”

CeCe Winans “Believe For It”

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music “Old Church Basement”

Phil Wickham “Hymn Of Heaven”

X — Kanye West “Donda”

Top Gospel Album

CeCe Winans “Believe For It”

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music “Old Church Basement”

Maverick City Music “Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition”

Maverick City Music & UPPERROOM “move your heart.”

X — Kanye West “Donda”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”

X — The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Glass Animals “Heat Waves”

Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”

X — The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Selling Song

X — BTS “Butter”

BTS “Permission to Dance”

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top Radio Song

X — Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON “Peaches”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

X — The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u”

X — The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW)

BTS “Butter”

Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

X — The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber “STAY”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears”

Top Viral Song (NEW)

X — Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

GAYLE “abcdefu”

Glass Animals “Heat Waves”

Masked Wolf “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd “You Right”

GIVĒON “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON “Peaches”

X — Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems “Essence”

Top Rap Song

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat “Knife Talk”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug “Way 2 Sexy”

X — Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “INDUSTRY BABY”

Masked Wolf “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Polo G “RAPSTAR”

Top Country Song

Chris Stapleton “You Should Probably Leave”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”

Luke Combs “Forever After All”

X — Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song

Coldplay X BTS “My Universe”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Imagine Dragons “Follow You”

X — Måneskin “Beggin’”

THE ANXIETY: WILLOW & Tyler Cole “Meet Me At Our Spot”

Top Latin Song

Aventura x Bad Bunny “Volví”

Bad Bunny “Yonaguni”

Farruko “Pepas”

X — Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Rauw Alejandro “Todo De Ti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

X — Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Farruko “Pepas”

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae “You”

Tiësto “The Business”

Travis Scott & HVME “Goosebumps”

Top Christian Song

Anne Wilson “My Jesus”

X — Kanye West “Hurricane”

Kanye West “Moon”

Kanye West “Off The Grid”

Kanye West “Praise God”

Top Gospel Song

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine “Jireh”

X — Kanye West “Hurricane”

Kanye West “Moon”

Kanye West “Off The Grid”

Kanye West “Praise God”

