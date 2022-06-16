2022 box office hits: These 7 movies have already made $100 million domestically

Reports of the movie industry’s death have been greatly exaggerated. When Covid-19 shuttered theaters in 2020 and 2021, some analysts suspected it would lead to the demise of the movie-going experience. Covid Schmovid!

As more and more Americans learn to live with the pandemic, box office numbers continue to rise. In fact, already several movies released in the 2022 calendar year have become domestic box office hits, crossing the coveted $100 million threshold. With more blockbusters still to be released (including the highly anticipated “Avatar: The Way of Water” in December), this year will end up making billions of dollars for Hollywood. Scroll through our photos above (or click here for direct access) to see the updated list of the biggest 2022 money-makers so far.

2022 box office hits: These movies have already made $100 million domestically

1. “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures)

Released 36 years after the original “Top Gun” (1986), the Tom Cruise-fronted sequel proved to be the perfect mix of nostalgia and action for audiences both old and young. In no uncertain terms, this is a bonafide box office mega-hit. Joseph Kosinski directed the high-flying aviator flick, which now finds Maverick returning to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program as a trainer.

2. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

It wouldn’t be a box office list without at least one Marvel movie near the top, and “Doctor Strange 2” is that movie for the 2022 calendar year. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular wizard and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, this latest MCU entry is the first to truly embrace the horror genre, with many fans watching it through cracks in their fingers.

3. “The Batman” (Warner Bros.)

Writer/director Matt Reeves brings a gritty noir style to his version of “The Batman,” with critics and audiences eating it up in theaters (before it shifted over to HBO Max). In this reboot, Robert Pattinson‘s Bruce Wayne uncovers corruption in Gotham City while coming into contact with popular antagonists like Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), the Riddler (Paul Dano) and the Penguin (Colin Farrell).

4. “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (Paramount Pictures)

The adventure comedy continues the story of the titular Sega video game character (voiced by Ben Schwartz) as he tries to outmaneuver Jim Carrey‘s mad scientist, Doctor Robotnik. The original 2020 film only made $148 million in the states, so the wild success of the sequel surely means studio execs will be jumping through hoops in order to produce a third movie in the blue hedgehog franchise.

5. “Jurassic World: Dominion” (Universal Pictures)

Welcome to Jurassic Park … for the sixth and final time. Director Colin Trevorrow signals the end of the franchise by merging the original cast (Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldberg) with the newbies (Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard) as they try to protect the mainland from the dinosaur threat. While critics’ reviews were mixed, audiences, expectedly, ate it up with the ferocity of a T-Rex feasting on a goat.

6. “Uncharted” (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Director Ruben Fleischer adapted this movie from the successful video game franchise of the 2000s. Tom Holland, proving he has more up his sleeve than just Spider-Man, stars alongside Mark Wahlberg as a pair of fortune hunters. Their goal is to discover the fabled treasure of the Magellan expedition before an amoral billionaire (Antonio Banderas) and a mercenary leader (Tati Gabrielle).

7. “The Lost City” (Paramount Pictures)

Want to ensure your movie crosses the $100 million mark? Just hire Sandra Bullock. The “Blindside” Oscar winner stars as Loretta Sage, a romance author who gets inexplicably involved in a treasure hunt after she’s kidnapped by a billionaire thief (Daniel Radcliffe). Loretta’s dimwitted cover model, played by Channing Tatum, takes it upon himself to rescue her … with a little help from Brad Pitt.