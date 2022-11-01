Children’s and Family Emmy nominations list: ‘Heartstopper’ among top nominees including Kit Connor, Joe Locke

On November 1 the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the inaugural Children’s and Family Emmys. These awards honor many of the children’s and animated programs that used to be recognized as part of the Daytime Emmys, but there has been a realignment of awards. Scroll down for the complete list of nominations.
In this streaming era when time slots are no longer relevant, the Television Academy that presents the Primetime Emmys and NATAS that hands out the Daytime Emmys and other prizes collaborated on a streamlining of the awards that included, among other changes, an Emmy event devoted entirely to children’s and family shows.
Disney+’s “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” about a group of gifted orphans recruited for a mission by a mysterious benefactor, and “Sneakerella,” a modern twist on “Cinderella,” are the most nominated programs with 11 apiece, but arguably the biggest crossover hit recognized by these awards is Netflix’s “Heartstopper” with nine noms including Best Young Teen Series and lead-acting bids for Kit Connor and Joe Locke.
We had reported earlier this year that the popular series about two teen boys who fall in love would not be competing at the Primetime Emmys but rather at these awards, and Netflix’s decision appears to have paid off. “Heartstopper,” however, is competing for various industry awards this winter against prime time rivals.
What do you think about this first-ever list of Children’s and Family Emmy nominees?
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL SERIES
Helpsters — Apple TV+
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition — HBO Max
Sesame Street — HBO Max
Tab Time — YouTube Originals
Waffles + Mochi — Netflix
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES
The Astronauts — Nickelodeon
The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock — Apple TV+
Raising Dion — Netflix
Secrets of Sulphur Springs — Disney Channel
OUTSTANDING YOUNG TEEN SERIES
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Disney+
First Day — Hulu
Heartstopper — Netflix
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series — Disney Channel
The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+
OUTSTANDING FICTION SPECIAL
Better Nate Than Ever — Disney+
Muppets Haunted Mansion — Disney+
See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special — HBO Max
Sneakerella — Disney+
Spin — Disney Channel
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — Netflix
OUTSTANDING NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Hi I’m Sevy — Magnolia Network
Kids Baking Championship — Food Network
Nick News — Nickelodeon
Sesame Street in Communities â€“ Talking About Race — YouTube.com
Who Are You, Charlie Brown? — Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES
Ada Twist, Scientist — Netflix
Molly of Denali — PBS
Octonauts: Above & Beyond — Netflix
Santiago of the Seas — Nickelodeon
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum — PBS
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES
City of Ghosts — Netflix
The Cuphead Show! — Netflix
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder — Disney+
Star Trek: Prodigy — Paramount+
A Tale Dark & Grimm — Netflix
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM
El Deafo — Apple TV+
Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania — Amazon Prime Video
Maya and the Three — Netflix
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — Netflix
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM
Ciao Alberto — Disney+
Little Bird — Vimeo
Rhymes through Times — Noggin
Sesame Street in Communities – Explaining Race | #ComingTogether — YouTube.com
We the People — Netflix
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA
Cat Burglar — Netflix
In Space with Markiplier — YouTube Originals
Madrid Noir — Oculus TV
Namoo — Baobab Studios
Paper Birds — Oculus TV
OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
CHOOSE KINDNESS Campaign — ABC
Dragons: The Nine Realms — Hulu and Peacock
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous — Netflix
Maya and the Three — Netflix
My Squishy Little Dumplings — Nickelodeon
PBS KIDS “You Taught Me” Brand Campaign — PBS
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Kit Connor as Nick Nelson
Heartstopper — Netflix
Loretta Devine as M’Dear
Family Reunion — Netflix
Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer
The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix
Joe Locke as Charlie Spring
Heartstopper — Netflix
Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer
The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix
Rueby Wood as Nate
Better Nate Than Ever — Disney+
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Adeel Akhtar as Aditya Singh
Sweet Tooth — Netflix
Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd
Sweet Tooth — Netflix
Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent
Heartstopper — Netflix
William Gao as Tao Xu
Heartstopper — Netflix
Lisa Kudrow as Aunt Heidi
Better Nate Than Ever — Disney+
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier
The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix
Quinn Copeland as Izzy
Punky Brewster — Peacock
Sammi Haney as Esperanza
Raising Dion — Netflix
Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi
The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix
Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren
Raising Dion — Netflix
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson
Heartstopper — Netflix
Chris Diamontopoulos as Owen Quinn
Ghostwriter — Apple TV+
Sharon Lawrence as Susan
Punky Brewster — Peacock
Randall Park as Dr. Choi
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Disney+
Gina Rodriguez as Grown-Up Elena
Diary of a Future President — Disney+
OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
David Errigo Jr. as Dudley
Ridley Jones — Netflix
Eden Espinosa as The Queen of Hearts
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery — Disney Junior
Michael Luwoye as Wavey Jones
Baby Shark’s Big Show! — Nickelodeon
Daniel Ross as Donald Duck
Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas — Disney Junior
Sherri Shepherd as Queen Fastine
Blaze and the Monster Machine — Nickelodeon
OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, Tweety
Looney Tunes Cartoons — HBO/HBO Max
Grey Delisle as Lola, Lana, Lily, Meryl, Cheryl, Scoots, Mopes & Mrs. Bernardo
The Loud House — Nickelodeon
Mark Hamill as Skeletor
Masters of the Universe: Revelation — Netflix
Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants — Nickelodeon
Frank Welker as Himself, Fred and Scooby
Scooby-Doo And Guess Who? — Cartoon Network
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED OR PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Asher Bishop as Lincoln Loud
The Loud House — Nickelodeon
Tucker Chandler as Alex
Madagascar: A Little Wild — Hulu and Peacock
Kyrie McAlpin as Emma
Doug Unplugs — Apple TV+
Amir O’Neil as Marty
Madagascar: A Little Wild — Hulu and Peacock
Andy Walken as Young Durpleton
Centaurworld — Netflix
OUTSTANDING HOST
Tabitha Brown
Tab Time — YouTube Originals
Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez
The Kids Tonight Show — Peacock
Dame Helen Mirren
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses — Cartoon Network I TBS
Jack McBrayer
Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show — Apple TV+
Coyote Peterson
Coyote Peterson’s Wild Field Trip — YouTube Originals
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix
See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special — HBO Max
Sesame Street — HBO Max
Waffles + Mochi — Netflix
Who Are You, Charlie Brown? — Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM
Better Nate Than Ever — Disney+
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Disney+
Heartstopper — Netflix
The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+
Sweet Tooth — Netflix
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ada Twist, Scientist — Netflix
Alma’s Way — PBS
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood — PBS
Molly of Denali — PBS
Muppet Babies — Disney Junior
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Amphibia — Disney Channel
City of Ghosts — Netflix
Dug Days — Disney+
Karma’s World — Netflix
Maya and the Three — Netflix
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM
The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix
The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+
Sneakerella — Disney+
Spin — Disney Channel
Sweet Tooth — Netflix
Who Are You, Charlie Brown? — Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Raven’s Home — Disney+
The Quest — Disney+
Sesame Street — HBO Max
Top Chef Family Style — Peacock
Zero Chill — Netflix
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ada Twist, Scientist — Netflix
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood — PBS
Go! Go! Cory Carson — Netflix
Muppet Babies — Disney Junior
Stillwater — Apple TV+
Storybots: Learn to Read — Netflix
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Arlo the Alligator Boy — Netflix
Carmen Sandiego — Netflix
Ciao Alberto — Disney+
City of Ghosts — Netflix
Dug Days — Disney+
Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix
OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES
Amphibia — Disney Channel
Centaurworld — Netflix
Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder — Disney+
Summer Camp Island — HBO/HBO Max
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Better Nate Than Ever — Disney+
The J Team — Paramount+
The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+
Ruby and the Well — BYUtv
Sneakerella — Disney+
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Cat Burglar — Netflix
Looney Tunes Cartoons — HBO/HBO Max
Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love — Apple TV+
The Tom & Jerry Show — Boomerang
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse — Disney+
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG
Friends with a Penguin
Sesame Street — HBO Max
If You Have a Dream
Fancy Nancy — Disney Junior
In Your Shoes
Sneakerella — Disney+
It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown
It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown — Apple TV+
Kicks
Sneakerella — Disney+
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Donkey Hodie — PBS
Endlings — Hulu
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses — Cartoon Network I TBS
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series — Disney Channel
Sesame Street — HBO Max
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Better Nate Than Ever — Disney+
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock — Apple TV+
The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+
Sneakerella — Disney+
Waffles + Mochi — Netflix
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Bunk’d — Disney Channel
Family Reunion — Netflix
Just Roll With It — Disney Channel
Punky Brewster — Peacock
Raven’s Home — Disney+
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock — Apple TV+
Sneakerella — Disney+
Sweet Tooth — Netflix
The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+
Who Are You, Charlie Brown? — Apple TV+
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM
Making FunvNetflix
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition — HBO Max
Sesame Street — HBO Max
The Quest — Disney+
Top Chef Family Style — Peacock
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
Beepers — Cartoon Network
Go! Go! Cory Carson — Netflix
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — Netflix
Stillwater — Apple TV+
Trash Truck — Netflix
OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ciao Alberto — Disney+
Dug Days — Disney+
Maya and the Three — Netflix
Monsters at Work — Disney+
Olaf Presents — Disney+
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
The Astronauts — Nickelodeon
Raising Dion — Netflix
Scaredy Cats — Netflix
Sweet Tooth — Netflix
The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM
City of Ghosts — Netflix
Go! Go! Cory Carson — Netflix
Mecha Builders — HBO Max
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — Netflix
Octonauts: Above & Beyond — Netflix
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Ciao Alberto — Disney+
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania — Amazon Prime Video
Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales — Disney+
Maya and the Three — Netflix
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — Netflix
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Endlings — Hulu
The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+
Raising Dion — Netflix
Sweet Tooth — Netflix
Waffles + Mochi — Netflix
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHICS
Big Nate — Paramount+
The Ghost and Molly McGee — Disney Channel
Green Eggs and Ham — Netflix
Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix
The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM
Better Nate Than Ever — Disney+
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Disney+
Heartstopper — Netflix
Muppets Haunted Mansion — Disney+
Sweet Tooth — Netflix
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM
Big Nate — Paramount+
Centaurworld — Netflix
Go! Go! Cory Carson — Netflix
Monsters at Work — Disney+
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder — Disney+
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
The Barbarian and the Troll — Nickelodeon
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock — Apple TV+
Muppets Haunted Mansion — Disney+
Sneakerella — Disney+
The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series — Disney Channel
The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+
Odd Squad — PBS
Raven’s Home — Disney Channel
Sneakerella — Disney+
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix
The Canterville Ghost — BYUtv
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — Paramount+
Heartstopper — Netflix
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series — Disney Channel
Sneakerella — Disney+
Warped! — Nickelodeon
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, HAIR AND MAKEUP
Danger Force — Nickelodeon
Muppets Haunted Mansion — Disney+
Odd Squad — PBS
The Quest — Disney+
Sweet Tooth — Netflix
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Better Nate Than Ever — Disney+
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — Paramount+
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series — Disney Channel
The J Team — Paramount+
Siwas Dance Pop Revolution — Peacock
Sneakerella — Disney+
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION
Danger Force — Nickelodeon
Endlings — Hulu
The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — Paramount+
Raising Dion — Netflix
Side Hustle — Nickelodeon
