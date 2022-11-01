Children’s and Family Emmy nominations list: ‘Heartstopper’ among top nominees including Kit Connor, Joe Locke

On November 1 the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the inaugural Children’s and Family Emmys. These awards honor many of the children’s and animated programs that used to be recognized as part of the Daytime Emmys, but there has been a realignment of awards. Scroll down for the complete list of nominations.

In this streaming era when time slots are no longer relevant, the Television Academy that presents the Primetime Emmys and NATAS that hands out the Daytime Emmys and other prizes collaborated on a streamlining of the awards that included, among other changes, an Emmy event devoted entirely to children’s and family shows.

Disney+’s “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” about a group of gifted orphans recruited for a mission by a mysterious benefactor, and “Sneakerella,” a modern twist on “Cinderella,” are the most nominated programs with 11 apiece, but arguably the biggest crossover hit recognized by these awards is Netflix’s “Heartstopper” with nine noms including Best Young Teen Series and lead-acting bids for Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

We had reported earlier this year that the popular series about two teen boys who fall in love would not be competing at the Primetime Emmys but rather at these awards, and Netflix’s decision appears to have paid off. “Heartstopper,” however, is competing for various industry awards this winter against prime time rivals.

What do you think about this first-ever list of Children’s and Family Emmy nominees?

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL SERIES

Helpsters — Apple TV+

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition — HBO Max

Sesame Street — HBO Max

Tab Time — YouTube Originals

Waffles + Mochi — Netflix

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES

The Astronauts — Nickelodeon

The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock — Apple TV+

Raising Dion — Netflix

Secrets of Sulphur Springs — Disney Channel

OUTSTANDING YOUNG TEEN SERIES

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Disney+

First Day — Hulu

Heartstopper — Netflix

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series — Disney Channel

The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+

OUTSTANDING FICTION SPECIAL

Better Nate Than Ever — Disney+

Muppets Haunted Mansion — Disney+

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special — HBO Max

Sneakerella — Disney+

Spin — Disney Channel

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — Netflix

OUTSTANDING NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Hi I’m Sevy — Magnolia Network

Kids Baking Championship — Food Network

Nick News — Nickelodeon

Sesame Street in Communities â€“ Talking About Race — YouTube.com

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? — Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL ANIMATED SERIES

Ada Twist, Scientist — Netflix

Molly of Denali — PBS

Octonauts: Above & Beyond — Netflix

Santiago of the Seas — Nickelodeon

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum — PBS

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED SERIES

City of Ghosts — Netflix

The Cuphead Show! — Netflix

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder — Disney+

Star Trek: Prodigy — Paramount+

A Tale Dark & Grimm — Netflix

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM

El Deafo — Apple TV+

Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania — Amazon Prime Video

Maya and the Three — Netflix

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — Netflix

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto — Disney+

Little Bird — Vimeo

Rhymes through Times — Noggin

Sesame Street in Communities – Explaining Race | #ComingTogether — YouTube.com

We the People — Netflix

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Cat Burglar — Netflix

In Space with Markiplier — YouTube Originals

Madrid Noir — Oculus TV

Namoo — Baobab Studios

Paper Birds — Oculus TV

OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CHOOSE KINDNESS Campaign — ABC

Dragons: The Nine Realms — Hulu and Peacock

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous — Netflix

Maya and the Three — Netflix

My Squishy Little Dumplings — Nickelodeon

PBS KIDS “You Taught Me” Brand Campaign — PBS

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

Heartstopper — Netflix

Loretta Devine as M’Dear

Family Reunion — Netflix

Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer

The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Heartstopper — Netflix

Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer

The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix

Rueby Wood as Nate

Better Nate Than Ever — Disney+

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Adeel Akhtar as Aditya Singh

Sweet Tooth — Netflix

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd

Sweet Tooth — Netflix

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

Heartstopper — Netflix

William Gao as Tao Xu

Heartstopper — Netflix

Lisa Kudrow as Aunt Heidi

Better Nate Than Ever — Disney+

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier

The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix

Quinn Copeland as Izzy

Punky Brewster — Peacock

Sammi Haney as Esperanza

Raising Dion — Netflix

Momona Tamada as Claudia Kishi

The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix

Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren

Raising Dion — Netflix

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMANCE IN PRESCHOOL, CHILDREN’S OR YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson

Heartstopper — Netflix

Chris Diamontopoulos as Owen Quinn

Ghostwriter — Apple TV+

Sharon Lawrence as Susan

Punky Brewster — Peacock

Randall Park as Dr. Choi

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Disney+

Gina Rodriguez as Grown-Up Elena

Diary of a Future President — Disney+

OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

David Errigo Jr. as Dudley

Ridley Jones — Netflix

Eden Espinosa as The Queen of Hearts

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery — Disney Junior

Michael Luwoye as Wavey Jones

Baby Shark’s Big Show! — Nickelodeon

Daniel Ross as Donald Duck

Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas — Disney Junior

Sherri Shepherd as Queen Fastine

Blaze and the Monster Machine — Nickelodeon

OUTSTANDING VOICE PERFORMANCE IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Daffy Duck, Tweety

Looney Tunes Cartoons — HBO/HBO Max

Grey Delisle as Lola, Lana, Lily, Meryl, Cheryl, Scoots, Mopes & Mrs. Bernardo

The Loud House — Nickelodeon

Mark Hamill as Skeletor

Masters of the Universe: Revelation — Netflix

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants — Nickelodeon

Frank Welker as Himself, Fred and Scooby

Scooby-Doo And Guess Who? — Cartoon Network

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER VOICE PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED OR PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Asher Bishop as Lincoln Loud

The Loud House — Nickelodeon

Tucker Chandler as Alex

Madagascar: A Little Wild — Hulu and Peacock

Kyrie McAlpin as Emma

Doug Unplugs — Apple TV+

Amir O’Neil as Marty

Madagascar: A Little Wild — Hulu and Peacock

Andy Walken as Young Durpleton

Centaurworld — Netflix

OUTSTANDING HOST

Tabitha Brown

Tab Time — YouTube Originals

Recker Eans, Dylan Gilmer, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Olivia Perez

The Kids Tonight Show — Peacock

Dame Helen Mirren

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses — Cartoon Network I TBS

Jack McBrayer

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show — Apple TV+

Coyote Peterson

Coyote Peterson’s Wild Field Trip — YouTube Originals

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PRESCHOOL OR CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix

See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special — HBO Max

Sesame Street — HBO Max

Waffles + Mochi — Netflix

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? — Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A YOUNG TEEN PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever — Disney+

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Disney+

Heartstopper — Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+

Sweet Tooth — Netflix

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ada Twist, Scientist — Netflix

Alma’s Way — PBS

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood — PBS

Molly of Denali — PBS

Muppet Babies — Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Amphibia — Disney Channel

City of Ghosts — Netflix

Dug Days — Disney+

Karma’s World — Netflix

Maya and the Three — Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+

Sneakerella — Disney+

Spin — Disney Channel

Sweet Tooth — Netflix

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? — Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Raven’s Home — Disney+

The Quest — Disney+

Sesame Street — HBO Max

Top Chef Family Style — Peacock

Zero Chill — Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ada Twist, Scientist — Netflix

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood — PBS

Go! Go! Cory Carson — Netflix

Muppet Babies — Disney Junior

Stillwater — Apple TV+

Storybots: Learn to Read — Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Arlo the Alligator Boy — Netflix

Carmen Sandiego — Netflix

Ciao Alberto — Disney+

City of Ghosts — Netflix

Dug Days — Disney+

Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix

OUTSTANDING VOICE DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES

Amphibia — Disney Channel

Centaurworld — Netflix

Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder — Disney+

Summer Camp Island — HBO/HBO Max

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever — Disney+

The J Team — Paramount+

The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+

Ruby and the Well — BYUtv

Sneakerella — Disney+

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Cat Burglar — Netflix

Looney Tunes Cartoons — HBO/HBO Max

Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love — Apple TV+

The Tom & Jerry Show — Boomerang

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse — Disney+

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

Friends with a Penguin

Sesame Street — HBO Max

If You Have a Dream

Fancy Nancy — Disney Junior

In Your Shoes

Sneakerella — Disney+

It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown

It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown — Apple TV+

Kicks

Sneakerella — Disney+

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Donkey Hodie — PBS

Endlings — Hulu

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses — Cartoon Network I TBS

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series — Disney Channel

Sesame Street — HBO Max

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever — Disney+

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock — Apple TV+

The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+

Sneakerella — Disney+

Waffles + Mochi — Netflix

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIVE ACTION MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Bunk’d — Disney Channel

Family Reunion — Netflix

Just Roll With It — Disney Channel

Punky Brewster — Peacock

Raven’s Home — Disney+

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock — Apple TV+

Sneakerella — Disney+

Sweet Tooth — Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? — Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA PROGRAM

Making FunvNetflix

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Game Edition — HBO Max

Sesame Street — HBO Max

The Quest — Disney+

Top Chef Family Style — Peacock

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Beepers — Cartoon Network

Go! Go! Cory Carson — Netflix

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — Netflix

Stillwater — Apple TV+

Trash Truck — Netflix

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto — Disney+

Dug Days — Disney+

Maya and the Three — Netflix

Monsters at Work — Disney+

Olaf Presents — Disney+

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

The Astronauts — Nickelodeon

Raising Dion — Netflix

Scaredy Cats — Netflix

Sweet Tooth — Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

City of Ghosts — Netflix

Go! Go! Cory Carson — Netflix

Mecha Builders — HBO Max

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — Netflix

Octonauts: Above & Beyond — Netflix

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ciao Alberto — Disney+

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania — Amazon Prime Video

Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales — Disney+

Maya and the Three — Netflix

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — Netflix

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Endlings — Hulu

The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+

Raising Dion — Netflix

Sweet Tooth — Netflix

Waffles + Mochi — Netflix

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHICS

Big Nate — Paramount+

The Ghost and Molly McGee — Disney Channel

Green Eggs and Ham — Netflix

Hilda and the Mountain King — Netflix

The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Better Nate Than Ever — Disney+

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — Disney+

Heartstopper — Netflix

Muppets Haunted Mansion — Disney+

Sweet Tooth — Netflix

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Big Nate — Paramount+

Centaurworld — Netflix

Go! Go! Cory Carson — Netflix

Monsters at Work — Disney+

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder — Disney+

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

The Barbarian and the Troll — Nickelodeon

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock — Apple TV+

Muppets Haunted Mansion — Disney+

Sneakerella — Disney+

The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series — Disney Channel

The Mysterious Benedict Society — Disney+

Odd Squad — PBS

Raven’s Home — Disney Channel

Sneakerella — Disney+

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

The Baby-Sitters Club — Netflix

The Canterville Ghost — BYUtv

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — Paramount+

Heartstopper — Netflix

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series — Disney Channel

Sneakerella — Disney+

Warped! — Nickelodeon

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, HAIR AND MAKEUP

Danger Force — Nickelodeon

Muppets Haunted Mansion — Disney+

Odd Squad — PBS

The Quest — Disney+

Sweet Tooth — Netflix

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Better Nate Than Ever — Disney+

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — Paramount+

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series — Disney Channel

The J Team — Paramount+

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution — Peacock

Sneakerella — Disney+

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION

Danger Force — Nickelodeon

Endlings — Hulu

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — Paramount+

Raising Dion — Netflix

Side Hustle — Nickelodeon

