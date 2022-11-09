2022 CMA Awards winners: Full list in all categories

The 2022 Country Music Association Awards were presented on Wednesday, November 9, to the best achievements in the industry from the past year. So who were the big winners at the CMAs ceremony hosted by singer Luke Bryan and football star Peyton Manning? Scroll down for the complete list in all categories, updated throughout the night.
Lainey Wilson entered these awards with six nominations, more than any other artist – not bad for a newcomer. She earned bids for New Artist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin'”), Song of the Year (“Things a Man Oughta Know”), and Musical Event and Music Video of the Year (both for “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell).
Following with five nominations each were artists Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Chris Stapleton, plus songwriter and producer Shane McAnally. Of those top nominees, Stapleton was the only one who had a nom for Entertainer of the Year, which he had yet to win. This year he was up against the defending champ Luke Combs, as well as Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen.
A couple of categories were already announced several hours before the show, and they were both surprises, at least according to our racetrack odds. The aforementioned Pearce and McBryde claimed Musical Event for their duet “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” while Cody Johnson was the Music Video victor for “Til You Can’t.” Who joined them on Wednesday night? Find out below.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
“Humble Quest” – Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea
“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert
Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves
Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning
“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
“Time, Tequila & Therapy” – Old Dominion
Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriters
“Buy Dirt”
Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl”
Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce
“Sand In My Boots”
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne
“Things A Man Oughta Know”
Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave”
Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)
“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY
Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox
“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
Producer: Zach Crowell
X — “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
Brent Mason, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Directors
“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)
Director: Blake Lively
“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
Director: Harper Smith
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
Director: Michael Monaco
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Director: Alexa Campbell
X — “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Director: Dustin Haney
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson
