2022 CMA Awards winners: Full list in all categories

The 2022 Country Music Association Awards were presented on Wednesday, November 9, to the best achievements in the industry from the past year. So who were the big winners at the CMAs ceremony hosted by singer Luke Bryan and football star Peyton Manning? Scroll down for the complete list in all categories, updated throughout the night.

Lainey Wilson entered these awards with six nominations, more than any other artist – not bad for a newcomer. She earned bids for New Artist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin'”), Song of the Year (“Things a Man Oughta Know”), and Musical Event and Music Video of the Year (both for “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell).

Following with five nominations each were artists Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Chris Stapleton, plus songwriter and producer Shane McAnally. Of those top nominees, Stapleton was the only one who had a nom for Entertainer of the Year, which he had yet to win. This year he was up against the defending champ Luke Combs, as well as Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen.

A couple of categories were already announced several hours before the show, and they were both surprises, at least according to our racetrack odds. The aforementioned Pearce and McBryde claimed Musical Event for their duet “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” while Cody Johnson was the Music Video victor for “Til You Can’t.” Who joined them on Wednesday night? Find out below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

“’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

“Humble Quest” – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea

“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves

Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning

“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

“Time, Tequila & Therapy” – Old Dominion

Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“Buy Dirt”

Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

“Sand In My Boots”

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

“Things A Man Oughta Know”

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave”

Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Producer: Michael Knox

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Producer: Zach Crowell

X — “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Directors

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Director: Blake Lively

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)

Director: Harper Smith

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)

Director: Michael Monaco

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Director: Alexa Campbell

X — “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Director: Dustin Haney

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?