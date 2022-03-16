2022 CMT Music Awards nominations list: Kane Brown leads with 4, Taylor Swift up for Video of the Year

The CMT Music Awards, which honor fan-favorite country music videos, announced their 2022 nominations on Wednesday, March 16, with the ceremony set to take place in a little over a month: April 11 on CBS. Kane Brown is the top contender with four noms including Video of the Year for “One Mississippi,” followed by Mickey Guyton, Kelsea Ballerini, Breland, and Cody Johnson with three apiece.

The CMTs are different from other leading country music prizes — like the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Awards — in that these awards are decided solely by fans instead of by fellow members of the industry. Carrie Underwood is the all-time biggest winner with 23 trophies, including a record nine victories for Video of the Year, which she’s nominated for again this year for “If I Didn’t Love You,” her duet with Jason Aldean, which just won them Single of the Year at the ACMs.

But Underwood isn’t the only fan favorite up for the top award. Three-time Video of the Year champ Taylor Swift is back. Though she crossed over to pop several years ago, she made the cut here for “I Bet You Think About Me,” her collaboration with Chris Stapleton that was featured on her re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” of her album “Red.” Will her country fans welcome her back with open arms? Or perhaps they’ve never left?

She’s not the only crossover act to earn nominations here. This year the Grammys deemed Kacey Musgraves and Brandi Carlile too pop to qualify for country and American roots categories, where they had respectively entered their music for consideration. But Musgraves is up for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for “Justified,” while Carlile is nominated in the same two categories for “Right on Time.” Who are you rooting for when Ballerini and Anthony Mackie host the CMTs on April 11?

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves – “Justified”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints on The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “Justified”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church – “Heart on Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not for Everyone”

Dan and Shay – “Steal My Love”

Maddie and Tae – “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion – “I Was on a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Breland – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved by You”

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly and Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was a Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride)”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland – “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & Breland –“Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”

CMT DIGITAL FIRST

Brittney Spencer (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi Honors Randy Travis (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)

Josh Turner (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson “Things A Man Oughta Know” performance (from the CMT Studio)

