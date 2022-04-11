2022 CMT Awards winners list in all categories [UPDATING LIVE]

The 2022 CMT Music Awards were handed out on Monday night, April 11, at 8:00pm Eastern on CBS. These awards honor the best in country music videos, but unlike the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Awards, which are voted on by industry peers, these awards are decided by fans. So who were the big winners? Scroll down for the complete list.

Kane Brown co-hosted the event with Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, and he also led with four nominations including Video of the Year for “One Mississippi.” That category started with 12 nominees when they were initially announced. Fan votes then narrowed that down to the top six, and the day of the show we learned the final three: Brown’s “One Mississippi,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood‘s “If I Didn’t Love You,” and Cody Johnson‘s “Til You Can’t.”

Johnson and breakthrough artist Breland followed with three nominations apiece. But Underwood has been the real queen of the CMT Awards. She came into this year’s ceremony as the all-time biggest winner with 23 trophies. That included nine for Video of the Year, which was also a record. Was she able to extend those records? Who else had country music fans on their side? Find out below.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates

SEEMorgan Wallen wins at ACM Awards a year after being banned for using a racial slur

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Previously eliminated nominees:

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Kacey Musgraves – “Justified”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time”

Gabby Barrett – “Footprints on The Moon”

Kacey Musgraves – “Justified”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was a Cowboy”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson – “’Til You Can’t”

Eric Church – “Heart on Fire”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Luke Bryan – “Waves”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “I’m Not for Everyone”

Dan and Shay – “Steal My Love”

Maddie and Tae – “Woman You Got”

Old Dominion – “I Was on a Boat That Day”

Parmalee – “Take My Name”

Zac Brown Band – “Same Boat”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Breland – “Cross Country”

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – “I Can’t”

Elvie Shane – “My Boy”

Parker McCollum – “To Be Loved by You”

Priscilla Block – “Just About Over You”

Tenille Arts – “Back Then, Right Now”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Nelly and Florida Georgia Line – “Lil Bit”

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley – “Freedom Was a Highway”

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – “Buy Dirt”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)”

George Strait – “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride)”

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – “Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Kane Brown – “Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – “I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & Breland – “Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)”

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & Breland –“Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)”

CMT DIGITAL FIRST

Brittney Spencer (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Jon Pardi Honors Randy Travis (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)

Josh Turner (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson “Things A Man Oughta Know” performance (from the CMT Studio)

TRENDING COMEBACK SONG OF THE YEAR

Alan Jackson — “Freight Train”

Brooks and Dunn — “Neon Moon”

Dolly Parton — “9 to 5”

Reba McEntire — “I’m a Survivor”

Sara Evans — “Suds in the Bucket”

Shania Twain” — “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Taylor Swift — “Love Story”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?