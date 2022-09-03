2022 Creative Arts Emmy winners list in all categories [UPDATING LIVE]

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards were presented during two ceremonies over the weekend of September 3 and September 4, so who were the big winners? Scroll down for the results in all 93 categories, updated throughout the weekend as they were announced.

The Primetime Emmy telecast scheduled for September 12 will get the most media attention, but the vast majority of awards were presented at these Creative Arts ceremonies. Those races included top program awards like Best TV Movie, Best Variety Special (Live), Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), and Best Structured Reality Program. But this was also where TV’s outstanding costume designers, sound designers, hairstylists, choreographers, and many others were recognized. These awards can also give us a preview of what programs are front-runners for top prizes that will be presented eight days later. For instance, shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Chernobyl,” and “The Queen’s Gambit” swept the Creative Arts Awards on the way to winning top honors in recent years.

On Saturday, September 3, 45 categories were announced, highlighting the best achievements in nonfiction, variety, reality, and animation. Sunday, September 4, included 48 awards mostly focusing on scripted dramas, comedies, movies, and limited series. The final 25 awards go out on September 12. So what do these results mean for the two dozen categories that remain? Join the discussion on this and more here in our forums.

Night One, Saturday, September 3

ANIMATION

BEST ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Arcane”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Rick and Morty”

“The Simpsons”

“What If?”

BEST CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

F. Murray Abraham, “Moon Knight”

Julie Andrews, “Bridgerton”

Chadwick Boseman, “What If?”

Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth”

Stanley Tucci, “Central Park”

Jessica Walter, “Archer”

Jeffrey Wright, “What If?”

BEST INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

X — “Arcane” — Anne-Laure To

X — “Arcane” — Julien Goergel

X — “Arcane” — Bruno Couchinho

X — “The Boys Presents: Diabolical” — Lexy Naut

X — “The House” — Kecy Salangad

X — “Love, Death + Robots” — Alberto Mielgo

DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION

BEST DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION SERIES

“The Andy Warhol Diaries”

“The Beatles: Get Back”

“Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”

“100 Foot Wave”

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

BEST DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION SPECIAL

“Controlling Britney Spears”

“George Carlin’s American Dream”

“Lucy and Desi”

“The Tinder Swindler”

“We Feed People”

BEST HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES/SPECIAL

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman”

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

“Vice”

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

“Changing the Game”

“Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches”

“When Claude Got Shot”

BEST NARRATOR

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, “Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War”

David Attenborough, “The Mating Game”

W. Kamau Bell, “We Need to Talk About Cosby”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Serengeti II”

Barack Obama, “Our Great National Parks”

BEST DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

“The Andy Warhol Diaries”

“The Beatles: Get Back”

“George Carlin’s American Dream”

“Lucy and Desi”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

BEST WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

“The Andy Warhol Diaries”

“How To with John Wilson”

“Lucy and Desi”

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”

“The Tinder Swindler”

REALITY

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”

“Love is Blind”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

“Below Deck Mediterranean”

“Cheer”

“Love on the Spectrum”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked”

“Selling Sunset”

BEST REALITY HOST

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!”

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank”

Padma Lakshmi, “Top Chef”

Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, “Making It”

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

BEST DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

“Cheer”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Queer Eye”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

BEST CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Love on the Spectrum”

“Queer Eye”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

VARIETY

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

“64th Annual Grammy Awards”

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience”

“The Oscars”

“Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show”

“The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!”

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

“Adele: One Night Only”

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary”

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”

“One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga”

BEST DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

BEST DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

“Adele: One Night Only”

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel”

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”

“Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show”

BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

SHORT FORM

BEST SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical”

“Love, Death + Robots”

“Robot Chicken”

“Star Wars: Visions”

“When Billie Met Lisa”

BEST SHORT FORM NONFICTION/REALITY SERIES

“Between the Scenes: The Daily Show”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Whatcha Packin’ with Michelle Visage”

“Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories from the Show”

“Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen”

BEST SHORT FORM COMEDY/DRAMA/VARIETY SERIES

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers Corrections”

“The Randy Rainbow Show”

“Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News”

CRAFTS

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY/REALITY PROGRAMMING

“Annie Live!” — Sergio Trujillo

“Dancing with the Stars” — Daniella Karagach

“The Oscars” — Fatima Robinson

“Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3” — Parris Goebel

“Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough” — Tessandra Chavez, Derek Hough

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

“The Andy Warhol Diaries”

“McCartney 3, 2, 1”

“100 Foot Wave”

“Our Great National Parks”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

“We Feed People”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

“The Amazing Race”

“Deadliest Catch”

“Life Below Zero”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

BEST COSTUMES FOR VARIETY/NONFICTION/REALITY PROGRAMMING

X — “We’re Here”

BEST HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY/NONFICTION/REALITY PROGRAM

X — “Annie Live”

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

“America’s Got Talent”

“American Song Contest”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“The Masked Singer”

“The Voice”

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

“Adele: One Night Only”

“Annie Live!”

“64th Annual Grammy Awards”

“One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga”

“The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back”

BEST MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY/NONFICTION/REALITY PROGRAM

X — “Legendary”

X — “We’re Here”

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES/SPECIAL

“14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible”

“Lucy and Desi”

“Return to Space”

“They Call Me Magic”

“The Tinder Swindler”

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION

“43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors”

“44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors”

“One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga”

“Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

“The Beatles: Get Back”

“George Carlin’s American Dream”

“Lucy and Desi”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

“The Tinder Swindler”

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR STRUCTURED REALITY/COMPETITION PROGRAM

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Queer Eye”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”

“Top Chef”

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

“Below Deck Mediterranean”

“Cheer”

“Deadliest Catch”

“Life Below Zero”

“Love on the Spectrum”

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Conan”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

“64th Annual Grammy Awards”

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience”

“The Oscars”

“Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show”

“Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY/REALITY/COMPETITION SERIES

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Queer Eye”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Saturday Night Live”

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION/REALITY PROGRAM

“The Beatles: Get Back”

“George Carlin’s American Dream”

“Lucy and Desi”

“McCartney 3, 2, 1”

“The Tinder Swindler”

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION/REALITY PROGRAM

“The Beatles: Get Back”

“George Carlin’s American Dream”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“McCartney 3, 2, 1”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES/SPECIAL

“Adele: One Night Only”

“64th Annual Grammy Awards”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION/CAMERAWORK/VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

“American Idol”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Masked Singer”

“The Voice”

BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION/CAMERAWORK/VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL

“57th Academy of Country Music Awards”

“Adele: One Night Only”

“64th Annual Grammy Awards”

“2021 MTV Video Music Awards”

“One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga”

COMMERCIALS

BEST COMMERCIAL

“Detectives” — Apple iPhone 13 Pro

“Everyone But Jon Hamm” — Apple TV+

“The Lost Class” — Change The Ref

“Skate Nation Ghana” — Meta

“Teenage Dream” — Sandy Hook Promise

“Walter The Cat” — Chevy Silverado

Night Two, Sunday, September 4

PROGRAM

BEST TV MOVIE

“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie”

“Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon”

“The Survivor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

ACTING

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Jerrod Carmichael, “Saturday Night Live”

Bill Hader, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

James Lance, “Ted Lasso”

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building”

Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”

Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso”

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks”

Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building”

Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”

Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”

Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso”

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Adrien Brody, “Succession”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”

Arian Moayed, “Succession”

Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession”

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Hope Davis, “Succession”

Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”

Martha Kelly, “Euphoria”

Sanaa Lathan, “Succession”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Lee You-mi, “Squid Game”

BEST SHORT FORM ACTOR

Anthony A. Anderson, “Anacostia”

Bill Burr, “Immoral Compass”

Brendan Gleeson, “State of the Union”

Tim Robinson, “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson”

Ikechukwu Ufomadu, “Words with Ike (Cake)”

BEST SHORT FORM ACTRESS

Jacinte Blankenship, “Intersection”

Patricia Clarkson, “State of the Union”

Desi Lydic, “Desi Lydic Foxsplains”

rhea Seehorn, “Cooper’s Bar”

Sydnee Washington, “Bridesman”

CRAFTS

BEST CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

BEST CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

BEST CASTING FOR A MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING

“Euphoria” — Ryan Heffington

“Goliath” — Fred Tallaksen

“The Porter” — Christian Vincent

“Schmigadoon!” — Christopher Gattelli

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” — Mandy Moore, Jullian Meyers

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

“Dopesick”

“1883” — “1883”

“1883” — “Lightning Yellow Hair”

“Gaslit”

“Moon Knight”

“Station Eleven”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

“B Positive”

“The Conners”

“How I Met Your Father”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

“Atlanta”

“Barry”

“Grown-ish”

“Hacks”

“Insecure”

“Russian Doll”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

“Euphoria”

“Loki”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Ozark”

“Squid Game”

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”

BEST CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES

“Black-ish”

“Euphoria”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

BEST FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

“The Book of Boba Fett”

“Loki”

“Moon Knight”

“Star Trek: Picard”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

“The Witcher”

BEST PERIOD COSTUMES

“Angelyne”

“Bridgerton”

“The First Lady”

“The Great”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

“American Horror Stories”

“Black-ish”

“Euphoria”

“Hacks”

“Impeachment”

“Ted Lasso”

BEST PERIOD/CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

“Bridgerton”

“The First Lady”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Pam and Tommy”

“Stranger Things”

BEST MAIN TITLE DESIGN

“Candy”

“Cowboy Bebop”

“Foundation”

“Lisey’s Story”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Pachinko”

“Severance”

BEST MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

“Loki”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“The White Lotus”

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

“American Horror Stories”

“American Horror Story: Double Feature”

“Angelyne”

“Euphoria”

“Impeachment”

“Ozark”

BEST PERIOD/CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

“The First Lady”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Pam and Tommy”

“Star Trek: Picard”

“Stranger Things”

BEST PROSTHETIC MAKEUP

“Angelyne”

“Gaslit”

“Impeachment”

“Star Trek: Picard”

“Stranger Things”

BEST MOTION DESIGN

X — “Home Before Dark”

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

“1883”

“Moon Knight”

“Station Eleven”

“A Very British Scandal”

“The White Lotus”

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES

“The Flight Attendant”

“Loki”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Schmigadoon!”

“Severance”

“Succession”

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“The White Lotus”

BEST MUSIC AND LYRICS

“Euphoria” — “Elliot’s Song”

“Euphoria” — “I’m Tired”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — “Maybe Monica”

“Schmigadoon!” — “Corn Puddin'”

“This is Us” — “The Forever Now”

BEST MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

“Call Me Kat”

“How I Met Your Father”

BEST SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

“Barry”

“Hacks”

“Insecure”

“Only Murders in the Building” — “Fan Fiction”

“Only Murders in the Building” — “Open and Shut”

“Ted Lasso” — “No Weddings and a Funeral”

“Ted Lasso” — “Rainbow”

BEST SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

“Euphoria”

“Severance” — “In Perpetuity”

“Severance” — “The We We Are”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession” — “All the Bells Say”

“Succession” — “Chiantishire”

BEST SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

“Dopesick” — “Black Box Warning”

“Dopesick” — “First Bottle”

“Pam and Tommy”

“Station Eleven”

“The White Lotus” — “Departures”

“The White Lotus” — “Mysterious Monkeys”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

“The Flight Attendant”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD/FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

“The Gilded Age”

“The Great”

“Loki”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Stranger Things”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

“Bob Hearts Abishola”

“Emily in Paris”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Schmigadoon!”

“Ted Lasso”

“United States of Al”

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY/DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

“Arcane”

“Barry”

“Cobra Kai”

“Love, Death + Robots”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY/DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

“Better Call Saul”

“The Book of Boba Fett”

“Loki”

“Star Trek: Picard”

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”

“Stranger Things”

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

“American Horror Story: Double Feature”

“Gaslit”

“Midnight Mass”

“Moon Knight”

“Station Eleven”

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY/DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY/DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

“Dopesick”

“Gaslit”

“Moon Knight”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON/MOVIE

“The Book of Boba Fett”

“Foundation”

“Lost in Space”

“Stranger Things”

“The Witcher”

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SINGLE EPISODE

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” — “Hallo, Spaceboy”

“See” — “Rock-a-Bye”

“Snowpiercer” — “A Beacon for Us All”

“Squid Game” — “VIPs”

“Vikings: Valhalla” — “The Bridge”

BEST STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY/VARIETY PROGRAM

“Barry”

“Cobra Kai”

“Hawkeye”

“Peacemaker”

“The Righteous Gemstones”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

BEST STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA/MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

“The Blacklist”

“The Book of Boba Fett”

“Moon Knight”

“911: Lone Star”

“Stranger Things”

“The Witcher”

BEST STUNT PERFORMANCE

“Barry”

“The Blacklist”

“Hawkeye”

“Moon Knight”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

