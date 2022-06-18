2022 Daytime Emmy winners list: Creative Arts and Lifestyle Ceremony, June 18

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards announced their nominations on May 5 with “The Young and the Restless” leading all programs with 18 bids including Best Drama Series. But who won at the Creative Arts and Lifestyle Ceremony held on Sunday, June 18, and then the main Daytime Emmys telecast on Friday, June 24? Scroll down for the complete list of winners, updated as they’re announced.

SEESee all soap opera stars who won Best Actress at the Daytime Emmys

The Daytime Emmys honor the best in television programming that airs during the day, but that distinction is not as simple as it used to be. We’re in an era when streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime deliver programming that can be viewed at any time of day, some of which conforms more closely to the kinds of shows that air in prime time, and others that correspond to the usual daytime fare.

To streamline all awards, the Television Academy and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences negotiated a realignment that among other things trimmed down the Daytime Emmys. Shows aimed at children and families will leave these awards and get their own awards ceremony. Morning shows will compete at the News and Documentary Emmys. Single-camera short form dramas shift to prime time. The Daytime Emmys continue to honor the daily multi-camera soaps like “Y&R,” “General Hospital,” and “Days of Our Lives,” plus daytime game shows, talk shows, and lifestyle/culinary programs.

Find out who won below starting on June 18 and then concluding on June 26. Join the discussion on this and more happening in our forums.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates

DRAMA

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Beyond Salem”

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

BEST ACTRESS

Marci Miller, “Days of Our Lives”

Mishael Morgan, “The Young and the Restless”

Cynthia Watros, “General Hospital”

Laura Wright, “General Hospital”

Arianne Zucker, “Days of Our Lives”

BEST ACTOR

Peter Bergman, “The Young and the Restless”

Eric Martsolf, “Days of Our Lives”

John McCook, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

James Reynolds, “Days of Our Lives”

Jason Thompson, “The Young and the Restless”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kimberlin Brown, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Nancy Lee Grahn, “General Hospital”

Stacy Haiduk, “Days of Our Lives”

Melissa Ordway, “The Young and the Restless”

Kelly Thiebaud, “General Hospital”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Bryton James, “The Young and the Restless”

Jeff Kober, “General Hospital”

Aaron D. Spears, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

James Patrick Stuart, “General Hospital”

Jordi Vilasuso, “The Young and the Restless”

BEST YOUNG PERFORMER

Lindsay Arnold, “Days of Our Lives”

Nicholas Chavez, “General Hospital”

Alyvia Alyn Lind, “The Young and the Restless”

William Lipton, “General Hospital”

Sydney Mikayla, “General Hospital”

BEST GUEST PERFORMANCE

Robert Gossett, “General Hospital”

Ted King, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Michael Lowry, “Days of Our Lives”

Naomi Matsuda, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Ptosha Storey, “The Young and the Restless”

BEST WRITING TEAM

“Beyond Salem”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

BEST DIRECTING TEAM

“Beyond Salem”

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

“The Young and the Restless”

OTHER GENRES

BEST GAME SHOW

“Family Feud”

“Jeopardy!”

“Let’s Make a Deal”

“The Price is Right”

“Wheel of Fortune”

BEST GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make a Deal”

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud”

Leah Remini, “People Puzzler”

Pat Sajak, “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

Pat Sajak, “Wheel of Fortune”

BEST INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

“GMA3: What You Need to Know”

“Peace of Mind with Taraji”

“Red Table Talk”

“Red Table Talk: The Estefans”

“Tamron Hall”

“Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts”

BEST INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans”

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, “The View”

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall”

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, “Peace of Mind with Taraji”

Robin Roberts, “Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts”

BEST ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“Hot Ones”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Live with Kelly and Ryan”

“Today Show with Hoda and Jenna”

BEST ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore, “The Drew Barrymore Show”

Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, “Today Show with Hoda and Jenna”

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, “Live with Kelly and Ryan”

BEST CULINARY SERIES

“Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food”

“Counter Space”

“Guy’s Ranch Kitchen”

“Mary McCartney Serves It Up”

“Valerie’s Home Cooking”

BEST CULINARY HOST

Lidia Bastianich, “Lidia’s Kitchen”

Frankie Celenza, “Struggle Meals”

Daym Drops, “Fresh, Fried, and Crispy”

Ina Garten, “Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food”

Christopher Kimball, “Milk Street”

BEST LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

“Caught in Providence”

“Judge Mathis”

“Judy Justice”

“The People’s Court”

BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

“For the Love of Kitchens”

“Growing Floret”

“Legacy List with Matt Paxton”

“Small Business Revolution”

“Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo”

“Super Soul Sunday”

BEST TRAVEL, ADVENTURE, AND NATURE PROGRAM

“Dogs”

“Guy! Hawaiian Style”

“Penguin Town”

“Samantha Brown’s Places to Love”

“Uncharted Adventure”

BEST INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM

“Dream Home Makeover”

“Home Work”

“Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside the Lines”

“Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming and Creative Collaboration”

“This Old House”

BEST ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

“Articulate with Jim Cotter”

“First Film”

“Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation”

“Music’s Greatest Mysteries”

“One Symphony, Two Orchestras”

“Power On: The Story of Xbox”

BEST DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Bianca Alexander, Michael Alexander, “Conscious Living”

Gary Bredow, “Start Up”

Samantha Brown, “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love”

Jeff Corwin, “Wildlife Nation”

Bear Grylls, “You vs. Wild: Out Cold”

Kevin O’Connor, “This Old House”

Patton Oswalt, “Penguin Town”

BEST WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

“Articulate with Jim Cotter”

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“Start Up”

“Wildlife Nation”

BEST DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

“Cat People”

“Fresh, Fried, and Crispy”

“The Minimalists: Less is Now”

“Samantha Brown’s Places to Love”

“Shelter Me: Soul Awakened”

“Wildlife Nation”

BEST DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

“95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day”

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Good Road”

“The View”

BEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

“Access Hollywood”

“Entertainment Tonight”

“Extra”

“Inside Edition”

BEST DAYTIME SPECIAL

“20th Anniversay Commemoration of 9/11”

“95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day”

“Dark Shadows and Beyond: The Jonathan Frid Story”

“Recipe for Change”

“Shelter Me: Soul Awakened”

BEST SHORT FORM DAYTIME PROGRAM

“9 Months with Courteney Cox”

“The Black Church”

“Hunger Interrupted”

“The Juneteenth Menu”

“On the Rise” — Legacy

BEST INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

“Headspace: Unwind Your Mind”

“You vs. Wild: Out Cold”

BEST DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

“The Drew Barrymore Show” — MORE Barry-more

“Dr. Phil” — Crossroads

“Entertainment Tonight” — Treat Yourself

CRAFTS

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

“Cat People”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Penguin Town”

“Shelter Me: Soul Awakened”

“Wildlife Nation”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“The Young and the Restless” — “Grateful for it All”

“The Young and the Restless” — “Next to You”

“Talks with Mama Tina” — “Talks with Mama Tina Theme Song”

BEST LIGHTING DIRECTION

“Jeopardy!”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Red Table Talk”

“The View”

“Wheel of Fortune”

“The Young and the Restless”

BEST TECHNICAL TEAM, CAMERA WORK, VIDEO

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”

“Jeopardy!”

“The View”

“The Young and the Restless”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Culture Quest”

“Growing Floret”

“In Our Hands: The Battle for Jerusalem”

“Penguin Town”

“Shelter Me: Soul Awakened”

BEST SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

“Cat People”

“Fresh, Fried, and Crispy”

“Penguin Town”

“Power On: The Story of Xbox”

“Shelter Me: Soul Awakened”

BEST MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

“Articulate with Jim Cotter”

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“The Good Road”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford”

BEST LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

“Days of Our Lives”

“Family Feud”

“General Hospital”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“The Price is Right”

BEST SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

“Car Masters: Rust to Riches”

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade”

“Fresh, Fried, and Crispy”

“Penguin Town”

“You vs. Wild: Out Cold”

BEST MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

“Cat People”

“Headspace: Guide to Meditation”

“Headspace: Unwind Your Mind”

“Home Work”

“The View”

BEST CASTING

“Days of Our Lives”/”Beyond Salem”

“Dogs”

“General Hospital”

“Start Up”

“The Young and the Restless”

BEST ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Tamron Hall”

“The View”

“The Young and the Restless”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“General Hospital”

“Nick Cannon”

“The Young and the Restless”

BEST HAIRSTYLING

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

“The Real”

“Red Table Talk”

“Red Table Talk: The Estefans”

“The Talk”

“The View”

BEST MAKEUP

“General Hospital”

“The Real”

“Red Table Talk”

“Tamron Hall”

“The View”

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP, AND HAIRSTYLING

“The Drew Barrymore Show”

“The View”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?