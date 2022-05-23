2022 Emmy Predictions: Best Comedy Series

At the upcoming Emmys, reigning Best Comedy Series champ “Ted Lasso” stands a strong chance of becoming the eighth sitcom to win the top honor for both of its first two seasons. It would join “All in the Family,” “Taxi,” “Cheers,” “The Golden Girls,” “Frasier,” “30 Rock,” and “Modern Family.” Scroll down to see our 2022 Emmy predictions for Best Comedy Series.

The likelihood of “Ted Lasso” facing off against former Emmy Awards rivals is also high, since the concluded “The Kominsky Method” is the only one of the other seven 2021 nominees to not air episodes during the eligibility period of June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022. The half dozen that did are “Black-ish,” “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Hacks,” and “PEN15.”

Also back in the running after brief hiatuses are 2018 Emmy Awards winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and previous nominees “Atlanta,” “Barry,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Insecure,” “Russian Doll,” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” This would be the 10th series bid for “Curb” and would put it within one of tying the record held by “Cheers” and “M*A*S*H.”

New shows looking to emulate the first-outing victory of “Ted Lasso” include “Abbott Elementary,” “Only Murders in the Building,” and “Reservation Dogs.”

Frontrunners

“Ted Lasso”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Barry”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Atlanta”

“Abbott Elementary”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Strong Contenders

“The Great”

“Reservation Dogs”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“The Afterparty”

“Russian Doll”

“PEN15”

“Insecure”

Possible Contenders

“Minx”

“Peacemaker”

“Julia”

“Our Flag Means Death”

“The Other Two”

“Sex Education”

“Black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions