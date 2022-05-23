2022 Emmy Predictions: Best Limited Series

At last year’s Primetime Emmys, the Best Limited Series award went to “The Queen’s Gambit,” giving Netflix its first win in the category. The streamer has several new one-off series to submit this year, including “Inventing Anna,” “Midnight Mass,” and “Maid,” the last of which appears to represent its best hope for a repeat victory. It does, however, face stiff competition from HBO, which has produced six of the last 10 winners, including “Chernobyl” (2019) and “Watchmen” (2020). Scroll down to see our 2022 Emmy predictions for Best Limited Series.

HBO could plausibly dominate the limited series category this year with such strong contenders as “The Staircase,” “Station Eleven,” and “The White Lotus.” The network had two horses in the 2021 race with “I May Destroy You” and “Mare of Easttown.” Last year’s remaining two nominees, “The Underground Railroad” and “WandaVision,” streamed on Amazon and Disney+, respectively. This time, Amazon has “A Very British Scandal” while Disney+ has more Marvel series like “Moon Knight” and “Hawkeye.”

Although only one Hulu show (“Little Fires Everywhere”) has ever been nominated here, things are looking good for them this year since their slate includes “Dopesick,” “The Dropout,” and “Pam & Tommy.” The FX anthology series “American Crime Story” could go three-for-three if its latest installment, “Impeachment,” follows “The People v. O.J. Simpson” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” by also taking the prize.

Frontrunners

“Dopesick”

“The White Lotus”

“Maid”

“The Dropout”

“Station Eleven”

“Under the Banner of Heaven”

“The First Lady”

“The Staircase”

Strong Contenders

“Pam & Tommy”

“Midnight Mass”

“A Very British Scandal”

“We Own This City”

“Impeachment”

“Gaslit”

“WeCrashed”

“The Essex Serpent”

Possible Contenders

“Inventing Anna”

“The Offer”

“Candy”

“Moon Knight”

“Scenes from a Marriage”

“Super Pumped”

“Conversations with Friends”

“Hawkeye”

