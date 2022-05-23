2022 Emmy Predictions: Best TV Movie

Since the 1960s, Emmy voters have honored made-for-television films with the Best TV Movie award. Unlike the continuing program categories, this one is not bound to genre restrictions. This typically leads to diverse lineups of films, and it appears this year’s will be no different. Scroll down to see our 2022 Emmy predictions for Best TV Movie.

HBO is the most prolific network in the category’s history, having produced 22 winners from 76 nominations. The most recent of these victories came in 2020 for “Bad Education.” After losing with “Oslo” last year, they are back in the hunt again with the HBO Max films “The Fallout” and “The Survivor.”

Since the academy gave the 2021 prize to “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square,” they may feel compelled to award “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” “Christmas in Tune,” or “The Waltons: Homecoming” this time. The first is a continuation of NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” while the last is a remake of the 1971 holiday film that led to CBS’s “The Waltons.” Also in contention are two more series continuation films: “Ray Donovan: The Movie” and “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.”

Horror may also prove to be a popular genre this year, with the Lifetime sequel “The Bad Seed Returns” and four films in Amazon’s “Welcome to the Blumhouse” series all in the running.

Frontrunners

“The Fallout”

“The Survivor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

“Ray Donovan: The Movie”

“Help”

“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”

Strong Contenders

“The Waltons: Homecoming”

“Better Nate Than Ever”

“The Sky Is Everywhere”

“Bingo Hell”

“Black as Night”

“The Bad Seed Returns”

Possible Contenders

“Line Sisters”

“Cheaper by the Dozen”

“Madres”

“Vanished: Searching for My Sister”

“The Manor”

“List of a Lifetime”

“Christmas in Tune”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions