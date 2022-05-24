2022 Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor (Comedy Series)

Three years after Bill Hader became a two-time consecutive Emmy winner for “Barry,” his fellow “Saturday Night Live” alumnus, Jason Sudeikis, is looking to do the same as the star of “Ted Lasso.” Now that “Barry” has returned from its hiatus, Sudeikis may be directly challenged by Hader in defending his Best Comedy Actor title. Scroll down to see our 2022 Emmy predictions for Lead Actor (Comedy Series).

Sudeikis and Hader could also be joined in the 2022 lineup by current “SNL” cast member and “Kenan” star Kenan Thompson, who just lost to Sudeikis last year. Sudeikis could also once again face Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”), who has been nominated every year since 2015 but has yet to win. The remaining two 2021 contenders, Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”) and William H. Macy (“Shameless”), are out of the running since their shows concluded before last June.

Another likely candidate this year is 2017 champ Donald Glover, whose “Atlanta” has resumed after a four-year break. Former nominees who are in the hunt include Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”) and Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”). John Goodman also has an outside shot at scoring an eighth nomination as Dan Conner, a role he originated on “Roseanne” and currently plays on “The Conners.”

Actors seeking bids for new comedy series include John Cena (“Peacemaker”), Jake Johnson (“Minx”), and “Only Murders in the Building” pair Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Frontrunners

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Jake Johnson, “Minx”

Strong Contenders

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Ricky Gervais, “After Life”

John Cena, “Peacemaker”

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Will Arnett, “Murderville”

Kayvan Novak, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Asa Butterfield, “Sex Education”

Possible Contenders

Andy Samberg, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Rhys Darby, “Our Flag Means Death”

Drew Tarver, “The Other Two”

Sam Richardson, “The Afterparty”

William Zabka, “Cobra Kai”

Rafe Spall, “Trying”

Keegan-Michael Key, “Schmigadoon!”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions