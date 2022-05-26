2022 Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor (TV Movie/Limited Series)

This year’s Best Movie/Limited Actor Emmy lineup is the only one of the genre’s four that will definitely not include any former winners of the same award. However, 2019 supporting champ Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”) has a shot at conquering the lead category as the star of “This is Going to Hurt,” while Paul Bettany, who was up last year for “WandaVision,” could score a second consecutive nomination here for “A Very British Scandal.” Scroll down to see our 2022 Emmy predictions for Lead Actor (TV Movie/Limited Series).

Other former nominees who could now land their second bids in this category include Martin Freeman (“Angelyne”), Tom Hiddleston (“The Essex Serpent”), Clive Owen (“Impeachment”), and Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan: The Movie”). Schreiber received three Best Drama Actor nominations for the continuing series “Ray Donovan” between 2015 and 2017.

Another current contender of note is Oscar Isaac, who could receive his first career nomination for either “Moon Knight” or “Scenes from a Marriage.”

Frontrunners

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Ben Foster, “The Survivor”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Paul Bettany, “A Very British Scandal”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Samuel L. Jackson, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”

Strong Contenders

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Jared Leto, “WeCrashed”

David Thewlis, “Landscapers”

William Jackson Harper, “Love Life”

Kevin Hart, “Live in Front of a Studio Audience”

Joshua Jackson, “Dr. Death”

Oscar Isaac, “Moon Knight”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan: The Movie”

Possible Contenders

Jamie Dornan, “The Tourist”

Hamish Linklater, “Midnight Mass”

Miles Teller, “The Offer”

Tom Hiddleston, “The Essex Serpent”

Jon Bernthal, “We Own This City”

Clive Owen, “Impeachment”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “Super Pumped”

Jeremy Renner, “Hawkeye”

