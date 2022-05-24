2022 Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress (Comedy Series)

At this year’s Emmys, reigning Best Comedy Actress champ Jean Smart (“Hacks”) could follow in the footsteps of Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) by winning again for her show’s second season. This time, however, she faces a strong challenge from another former victor who also plays a stand-up comic: Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). Scroll down to see our 2022 Emmy predictions for Lead Actress (Comedy Series).

After defeating them in 2021, Smart may have to go up against both Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) again this year. Her other two previous competitors, Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”) and Allison Janney (“Mom”), are out of the running since their shows ended before last June.

Also back in the mix this year is 2004 winner Sarah Jessica Parker, who reprised her “Sex and the City” role of Carrie Bradshaw on “And Just Like That.” Past nominees who could score bids this year are Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”), Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”), and “Grace and Frankie” duo Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Actresses seeking recognition for new comedy series include Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”), and Sarah Lancashire (“Julia”).

Frontrunners

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Sarah Lancashire, “Julia”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Strong Contenders

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Maya Erskine, “PEN15”

Anna Konkle, “PEN15”

Rose Byrne, “Physical”

Sarah Jessica Parker, “And Just Like That”

Possible Contenders

Courteney Cox, “Shining Vale”

Robin Thede, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Hailee Steinfeld, “Dickinson”

Amy Schumer, “Life & Beth”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Natasia Demetriou, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Tiffany Haddish, “The Afterparty”

