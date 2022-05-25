2022 Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress (Drama Series)

One year ago, like Claire Foy before her, Olivia Colman won the Best Drama Actress Emmy for her second and final season as the star of “The Crown,” and thus is out of contention in that category this year. Indeed, the entire drama actress lineup (which included Colman’s costar, Emma Corrin) will look different this time. Scroll down to see our 2022 Emmy predictions for Lead Actress (Drama Series).

Elisabeth Moss is the only 2021 nominee eligible to return, albeit for “Shining Girls” rather than “The Handmaid’s Tale” (for which she won in 2017). This new series would be the third for which she has received a drama actress nomination, with the first having been “Mad Men.”

Two more previous winners – Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”) – are back in the running this year after their shows’ brief hiatuses. Past nominees looking for another shot at glory are Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”), and Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”).

Patricia Arquette, who triumphed here in 2005 for “Medium,” is now seeking recognition for her work in “Severance.” Other actresses hoping for bids for new drama series include Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”) and “Yellowjackets” trio Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, and Melanie Lynskey.

Frontrunners

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Strong Contenders

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Elisabeth Moss, “Shining Girls”

Caitríona Balfe, “Outlander”

Katja Herbers, “Evil”

Simone Ashley, “Bridgerton”

Octavia Spencer, “Truth Be Told”

Possible Contenders

Angela Bassett, “9-1-1”

Rosamund Pike, “The Wheel of Time”

Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”

Uma Thurman, “Suspicion”

Aunjanue Ellis, “61st Street”

Juliette Lewis, “Yellowjackets”

Rutina Wesley, “Queen Sugar”

Amanda Collin, “Raised By Wolves”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions