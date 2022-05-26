2022 Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress (TV Movie/Limited Series)

One year after separately conquering the three drama acting Emmy categories, “The Crown” castmates Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, and Claire Foy could all find themselves facing off in the same race. As the respective stars of “The First Lady,” “Landscapers,” and “A Very British Scandal,” they are all viable candidates for the 2022 Best Movie/Limited Actress prize, which would be the second Emmy earned by Colman and the third for either Anderson or Foy. Scroll down to see our 2022 Emmy predictions for Lead Actress (TV Movie/Limited Series).

This year’s Movie/Limited Actress lineup could also feature up to four previous winners of the award. Dating furthest back is Barbara Hershey, who won in 1990 for “A Killing in a Small Town” and is now being considered for “The Manor.” She is followed chronologically by 2010 (“Temple Grandin”) winner Claire Danes (“The Essex Serpent”) and 2017 (“Big Little Lies”) winner Nicole Kidman (“Nine Perfect Strangers” and “Roar”). Sarah Paulson, who already prevailed in 2016 for the first installment of “American Crime Story” (“The People v. O.J. Simpson”), is now seeking recognition for the third, “Impeachment.”

Past nominees hoping for another shot at the gold this year are Jessica Biel (“Candy”), Michelle Dockery (“Anatomy of a Scandal”), and Cynthia Erivo (“Roar”). Erivo was nominated here for “Genius: Aretha” just last year.

Frontrunners

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Viola Davis, “The First Lady”

Claire Foy, “A Very British Scandal”

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Gillian Anderson, “The First Lady”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Strong Contenders

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The First Lady”

Anne Hathaway, “WeCrashed”

Renée Zellweger, “The Thing About Pam”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Beanie Feldstein, “Impeachment”

Mackenzie Davis, “Station Eleven”

Olivia Colman, “Landscapers”

Sissy Spacek, “Night Sky”

Possible Contenders

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment”

Jenna Ortega, “The Fallout”

Claire Danes, “The Essex Serpent”

Elle Fanning, “The Girl from Plainville”

Toni Collette, “Pieces of Her”

Anna Chlumsky, “Inventing Anna”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Hailee Steinfeld, “Hawkeye”

