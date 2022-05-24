2022 Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor (Comedy Series)

In the seven-decade history of the Emmys, 11 men have won the award for Best Comedy Supporting Actor at least twice consecutively, and this year, Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) could become the 12th. Three of his costars – Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, and Jeremy Swift – could also score their second nominations in a row, while another, Phil Dunster, might receive his first. Scroll down to see our 2022 Emmy predictions for Supporting Actor (Comedy Series).

Other 2021 nominees who could challenge Goldstein again this year are Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”) and “Saturday Night Live” cast members Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang. Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”) is the only one who cannot return, since his show ended in May 2021.

Goldstein may be given a run for his money this year by former winners Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Henry Winkler (“Barry”), as well as by Shalhoub’s castmate, Luke Kirby, who is running in supporting after taking the 2019 Best Comedy Guest Actor prize. Past nominees who are seeking another shot at the gold are Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”), and “Barry” cast members Anthony Carrigan and Stephen Root.

David Hyde Pierce, who won this award four times for “Frasier” between 1995 and 2004, could be nominated for the new show “Julia” this year. Other actors who are seeking recognition for new comedy series include Ben Schwartz (“The Afterparty”) and Jay Duplass (“The Chair”).

Frontrunners

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Strong Contenders

David Hyde Pierce, “Julia”

LaKeith Stanfield, “Atlanta”

Ben Schwartz, “The Afterparty”

Stephen Root, “Barry”

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Harvey Guillen, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”

Possible Contenders

Jay Duplass, “The Chair”

Charlie Barnett, “Russian Doll”

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Michael Zegen, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Ncuti Gatwa, “Sex Education”

Taika Waititi, “Our Flag Means Death”

Pete Davidson, “Saturday Night Live”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

