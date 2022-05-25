2022 Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor (Drama Series)

Since 2021 Best Drama Supporting Actor Emmy winner Tobias Menzies has handed his “The Crown” role off to Jonathan Pryce, he will not have an opportunity to defend his title this year. Indeed, nearly all of those he competed against are ineligible this time, with Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”) being the only one from the group of eight who could receive a consecutive bid for the same series. Scroll down to see our 2022 Emmy predictions for Supporting Actor (Drama Series).

Although he cannot be nominated again this year for “The Mandalorian,” Giancarlo Esposito could still land in the lineup with his third bid for “Better Call Saul.” If he does, he may face his costar, Jonathan Banks, a second time. Other former nominees looking for recognition this year are Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”), David Harbour (“Stranger Things”), and “Succession” trio Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew Macfadyen. Duplass’s costar Steve Carell, is also running in supporting after being nominated as a lead in 2020.

The only former winner currently vying for another trophy for the same performance is Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”). Actors seeking bids for new drama series include John Turturro (“Severance”), Owen Wilson (“Loki”), and “Squid Game” castmates Heo Sung-tae, Oh Yeong-soo, and Park Hae-soo.

Frontrunners

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Oh Yeong-soo, “Squid Game”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Strong Contenders

John Turturro, “Severance”

Eric Dane, “Euphoria”

Owen Wilson, “Loki”

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”

Quincy Isaiah, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Possible Contenders

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Gil Birmingham, “Yellowstone”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Adrien Brody, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”

Jason Clarke, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”

Michael Mando, “Better Call Saul”

Mandy Patinkin, “The Good Fight”

Heo Sung-tae, “Squid Game”

