2022 Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress (Drama Series)

While this year’s Best Comedy Supporting Actress Emmy Awards lineup could match last year’s exactly, the corresponding drama one is guaranteed to be completely different. 2021 winner Gillian Anderson and her “The Crown” costars Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell have all exited the series, which did not air new episodes during the current eligibility window anyway. Aunjanue Ellis’s “Lovecraft Country” concluded in 2020, and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” for which Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, and Samira Wiley were all nominated last year, also did not return in time to contend at this year’s Emmys. Scroll down to see our 2022 Emmy predictions for Supporting Actress (Drama Series).

This clear field could work in favor of Julia Garner, who is in the hunt for her third trophy for her work on “Ozark.” She could, however, face challenges from two women who previously prevailed here for other series but are now seeking recognition for new ones: Julianna Margulies (“The Morning Show”), who won for “ER” in 1995, and Dianne Wiest (“Mayor of Kingstown”), who won for “In Treatment” in 2008.

Past nominees hoping for another shot at glory this year are Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”), Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”), Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”), and Sarah Snook (“Succession”).

Actresses who could earn bids for new drama series include Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), Youn Yuh-jung (“Pachinko”), and “Squid Game” costars Jung Ho-yeon and Kim Joo-ryung.

Frontrunners

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Julianna Margulies, “The Morning Show”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Strong Contenders

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Youn Yuh-jung, “Pachinko”

Kelly Reilly, “Yellowstone”

Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”

Kim Joo-ryung, “Squid Game”

Sally Field, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Lisa Emery, “Ozark”

Possible Contenders

Nicola Coughlan, “Bridgerton”

Andrea Martin, “Evil”

Hunter Schafer, “Euphoria”

Audra McDonald, “The Good Fight”

Christine Lahti, “Evil”

Cynthia Nixon, “The Gilded Age”

Susan Kelechi Watson, “This Is Us”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions