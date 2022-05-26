2022 Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress (TV Movie/Limited Series)

After both losing the 2021 Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress Emmy to Julianne Nicholson (“Mare of Easttown”), Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”) and Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”) could face each other in the same category this year as respective cast members of “The Shrink Next Door” and “Dopesick.” Scroll down to see our 2022 Emmy predictions for Supporting Actress (TV Movie/Limited Series).

Hahn and Soo might also be joined in the 2022 lineup by two past recipients of the award: 2004 (“Angels in America”) winner Mary-Louise Parker (“Colin in Black and White”) and 2013 (“Political Animals”) winner Ellen Burstyn (“The First Lady”).

“American Horror Story: Double Feature” costars Frances Conroy and Sarah Paulson are each looking to earn their respective third and sixth nominations for the anthology series. Other previous nominees seeking bids this year include Toni Collette (“The Staircase”), Vera Farmiga (“Hawkeye”), Margo Martindale (“Impeachment”), and Shailene Woodley (“The Fallout”).

Frontrunners

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Ellen Burstyn, “The First Lady”

Florence Pugh, “Hawkeye”

Laurie Metcalf, “The Dropout”

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Strong Contenders

Anika Noni Rose, “Maid”

Chloë Sevigny, “The Girl from Plainville”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Edie Falco, “Impeachment”

Betty Gilpin, “Gaslit”

Rosario Dawson, “Dopesick”

Regina Hall, “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Ann Dowd, “Live in Front of a Studio Audience”

Possible Contenders

Juno Temple, “The Offer”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Margo Martindale, “Impeachment”

Kathryn Hahn, “The Shrink Next Door”

Melissa McCarthy, “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Dakota Fanning, “The First Lady”

Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Double Feature”

Laverne Cox, “Inventing Anna”

