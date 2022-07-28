Emmys 2022 episode submissions revealed for all 7 Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor nominees

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal the episodes selected by the seven nominees for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor as their 2022 Emmys episode submissions.

There are three nominees representing the Hulu limited series “Dopesick.” Michael Stuhlbarg, who was previously nominated in this category for “The Looming Tower” (2018), plays pharmaceutical executive Richard Sackler. He submitted to Emmy voters the fifth episode of the eight-episode series, “The Whistleblower,” in which Richard makes a play for power within Purdue Pharma, angling to become the company’s president while planning the release of a new 160mg dosage of OxyContin despite how addictive it is.

Rookie Emmy nominee Will Poulter plays drug sales representative Billy Cutler in “Dopesick” and submitted the seventh episode, “Black Box Warning,” in which Billy becomes disillusioned with Purdue Pharma after learning of a plan to use an FDA warning as a marketing tool to increase sales; he ends up stealing incriminating promotional videos from his boss’s office.

Peter Sarsgaard, an Emmy nominee for the first time, plays real-life federal prosecutor Rick Mountcastle in “Dopesick” and submitted the eighth and final episode, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma,” in which there is a breakthrough in the investigation when Rick and his team receive the sales tapes needed to prove the Sacklers culpable in the opioid epidemic caused by Purdue’s addictive products.

There are also three nominees for HBO’s “The White Lotus,” all of them up for their very first Emmy. Jack Lacy plays rich, entitled real estate agent Shane Patton and submitted the second episode of the six-episode series, “New Day,” in which Shane calls his mother to complain about being booked in the wrong room at the titular White Lotus resort and also pressures his wife Rachel into giving up her writing aspirations.

Steve Zahn submitted episode three of “The White Lotus,” “Mysterious Monkeys.” He plays Mark Mossbacher, who is upset about the discovery that his father lived a secret life, leading him to get drunk and behave awkwardly with his family and fellow guests at the resort.

Murray Bartlett stars in “The White Lotus” as resort manager Armond. He submitted episode four, “Recentering,” in which Armond, having recently suffered a relapse into substance abuse, is accosted by Shane, steals drugs from a guest’s bag, and has sex with White Lotus employee Dillon.

Seth Rogen co-stars in Hulu’s “Pam and Tommy” as Rand Gauthier, the man who stole and released the infamous sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. This is Rogen’s third nomination but his first for acting, and he submitted for consideration the eighth and final episode of the series, “Seattle,” in which Rand struggles with his conscience as he works to pay back a mobster and make amends for releasing the tape.

