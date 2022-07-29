Emmys 2022 episode submissions revealed for all 7 Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress nominees

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal the episodes selected by the seven nominees for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress as their 2022 Emmys episode submissions.

There are two nominees representing the Hulu limited series “Dopesick.” First-time Emmy nominee Kaitlyn Dever plays Betsy Mallum, a coal miner injured on the job who becomes addicted to opioid pain medication. She submitted to Emmy judges the fifth episode of the eight-episode series, “The Whistleblower,” in which Betsy sells her mother’s jewelry to pay for drugs and has an emotional breakdown when her father pours her pills down the drain, leading her to be sent to rehab.

Mare Winningham plays Betsy’s mother Diane Mallum in “Dopesick.” She’s an eight-time Emmy nominee who won this category for “Amber Waves” in 1980 and “George Wallace” in 1998. Her submission is the seventh episode of the series, “Black Box Warning,” in which Diane takes her daughter out of a house full of addicts. She blames herself for Betsy’s addiction and urges her to try Suboxone, but Betsy overdoses on heroin before starting the new treatment.

The other five nominees in the category are all from HBO’s “The White Lotus.” Earning her first Emmy nomination, Jennifer Coolidge plays Tanya McQuoid, who is looking for inner peace and closure after her mother’s death. Sydney Sweeney earned her first two Emmy noms this year, for both “White Lotus” and the drama series “Euphoria.” Here she plays Olivia Mossbacher, a college sophomore who joins the rest of her family on vacation at the title resort.

Both Coolidge and Sweeney submitted episode three of the six-episode series, “Mysterious Monkeys,” in which Olivia begins to distrust her best friend Paula, who’s been lying about hooking up with a hotel employee. Meanwhile, Tanya books a boat to spread her mother’s ashes, but the occasion becomes awkward as she ends up sharing the boat with honeymooning couple Shane and Rachel.

Connie Britton plays Nicole Mossbacher, Olivia’s mother and the CFO of a search engine company. This is Britton’s fifth career Emmy nomination, but she has yet to win. She submitted the fifth episode of “White Lotus,” “The Lotus Eaters,” in which Nicole is upset with her husband Mark for telling their son about his affair. She then breaks down over the disrespect she receives from her family despite providing for them. She storms back to their room at the resort, but there she walks in on a robbery in progress.

Alexandra Daddario plays Rachel Patton, a writer married to a rich, entitled real estate agent, while Natasha Rothwell plays the resort’s spa manager Belinda. Rothwell is a previous Emmy nominee for producing the comedy series “Insecure,” but this is the first acting nomination for both women, and they both submitted the sixth and final episode of “The White Lotus,” “Departures.”

In “Departures,” Tanya rejects Belinda’s proposal to open a new wellness center, leaving Belinda heartbroken and stuck serving the wealthy guests of the White Lotus. Meanwhile, Rachel admits to regretting her marriage and attempts to break up with her toxic husband, only to surrender to being married to him in the end.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

