2022 Emmys calendar: Final voting starts TODAY and runs till Aug. 22, ceremony is Sept. 12

The 2018 Emmys kick off the final round of voting on Friday (Aug. 12). This second phase of the process runs for 11 days until Aug. 22. (Last year voters were given 12 days to make their final decisions.) The 24,000 plus members of the TV academy can cast ballots across all program categories (save for animated documentary/nonfiction which are restricted to their peer groups.) And they get to vote for the winners in their respective branches as well.

They pick just one nominee in each category, rather than ranking them. This change in 2017 to a plurality system means that the winner will be the contender with the most votes. Under the old preferential ballot, the winner was the nominee that survived a series of rounds of counting and elimination.

Winners will be revealed in three ceremonies next month. The Creative Arts section of the Emmy Awards will be handed out at two non-televised events on September 3 and 4. The Primetime awards take place on September 12 and air live coast-to-coast on NBC.

