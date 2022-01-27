2022 Gold Derby Film Awards nominations: ‘Dune’ leads with 11; ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘West Side Story’ at 10 each

“Dune” is the most nominated film at our landmark 20th annual Gold Derby Film Awards honoring the best achievements of 2021. The adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s sci-fi novel has 11 bids including Best Picture and Best Director (Denis Villeneuve). Watch the announcement video above. Scroll down for our complete list of nominations in all 22 categories, and vote for the winners right now in our predictions center. You can register for a free account here if you’re not a Gold Derby member already. You have until Sunday, February 27, to get your votes in.

Almost 2,600 of our registered users voted for nominations using preferential ballots, which meant that passionate support was the key to success. The sci-fi epic “Dune” received bids for Picture, Director, and Adapted Screenplay, but the lion’s share of its recognition came in craft categories that recognize the film’s abundant technical achievements: Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Score, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

But it’s not the only film in the double digits. “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” are close behind with 10 nominations apiece, including Best Picture bids for both. They’re additionally represented in the Best Breakthrough Performer race, where “Power” actor Kodi Smit-McPhee and “West Side Story” stars Ariana DeBose and Rachel Zegler are also nominated. Those bids are not for any one particular film but rather for the actors’ overall industry breakthroughs. Still, “Power” and “West Side” are undoubtedly the primary reasons for their recognition.

The other seven nominees for Best Picture include expected Oscar contenders like “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Licorice Pizza,” and “tick, tick… Boom!” as well as a couple of critically lauded foreign films, Japan’s “Drive My Car” and France’s “Titane.” Both of those films are also up for Best International Feature, with “Drive My Car” earning an additional bid for its adapted script while “Titane” is in contention for Julia Ducournau‘s direction.

Check out the rest of our nominations below. Unlike the nominations round, selecting the winners is done by a simple plurality vote. In almost every category, you’ll pick just one nominee as your favorite, and the nominee with the most votes wins. For Best Picture, you can rank your top three. But you can change your votes as often as you wish before the February 27 deadline. No one’s votes are final until the polls officially close. So feel free to jump in now to make your picks.

If you’re wanting to look back at the past two decades, all nominees and winners from the past 20 years are featured on the IMDb pages for each film and performer.

BEST PICTURE

“Belfast” — Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas, Producers

“CODA” — Fabrice Gianfermi, Philippe Rousselet, Jerome Seydoux, Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

“Don’t Look Up” — Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Producers

“Drive My Car” — Tsuyoshi Goro, Misaki Kawamura, Osamu Kubota, Sachio Matsushita, Yoshito Nakabe, Keiji Okumura, Jin Suzuki, Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producers

“Dune” — Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve, Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr., Producers

“Licorice Pizza” — Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner, Producers

“The Power of the Dog” — Jane Campion, Roger Frappier, Emile Sherman, Tanya Seghatchian, Producers

“tick, tick… Boom!” — Julie Oh, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Producers

“Titane” — Amaury Ovise, Jean-Christophe Reymond, Producers

“West Side Story” — Steve Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Kevin McCollum, Producers

BEST DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Julia Ducournau, “Titane”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

BEST ACTOR

Nicolas Cage, “Pig”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick… Boom!”

Simon Rex, “Red Rocket”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Ann Dowd, “Mass”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mike Faist, “West Side Story”

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Jason Isaacs, “Mass”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“CODA” — Sian Heder

“Drive My Car” — Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takammasa Oe

“Dune” — Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

“The Lost Daughter” — Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog” — Jane Campion

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Belfast” — Kenneth Branagh

“C’mon, C’mon” — Mike Mills

“Don’t Look Up” — Adam McKay

“Licorice Pizza” — Paul Thomas Anderson

“Mass” — Fran Kranz

BEST ENSEMBLE

“CODA” — Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo

“Don’t Look Up” — Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Melanie Lynskey, Kid Cudi, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Meryl Streep

“Mass” — Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool, Michelle N. Carter, Campbell Spoor, Kagen Albright, Michael White

“The Power of the Dog” — Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Sean Keenan, George Mason, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee

“West Side Story” — Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Josh Andrés Rivera, Rita Moreno, Rachel Zegler

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER

Ariana DeBose

Alana Haim

Emilia Jones

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Rachel Zegler

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Dune” — Greig Fraser

“The Power of the Dog” — Ari Wegner

“Spencer” — Claire Mathon

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” — Bruno Delbonnel

“West Side Story” — Janusz Kaminski

BEST FILM EDITING

“Belfast” — Una Ni Dhonghaile

“Dune” — Joe Walker

“The Power of the Dog” — Peter Sciberras

“tick, tick… Boom!” — Myron Kerstein, Andrew Weisblum

“West Side Story” — Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Cruella” — Jenny Beavan

“Dune” — Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan

“House of Gucci” — Janty Yates

“Spencer” — Jacqueline Durran

“West Side Story” — Paul Tazewell

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR

“Cruella” — Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon

“Dune” — Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva von Bahr

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

“House of Gucci” — Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock, Frederic Aspiras

“Spencer” — Wakana Yoshihara, Sian Wilson, Stacey Panepinto, Nicola Isles

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Don’t Look Up” — Nicholas Britell

“Dune” — Hans Zimmer

“Encanto” — Germaine Franco

“The Power of the Dog” — Jonny Greenwood

“Spencer” — Jonny Greenwood

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” — Beyoncé, Dixson

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up” — Nicholas Briteell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

“So May We Start” from “Annette” — Sparks and Leos Carax

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Dune” — Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

“The French Dispatch” — Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

“Nightmare Alley” — Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” — Stefan Dechant, Nancy Haigh

“West Side Story” — Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

BEST SOUND

“Dune” — Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett

“No Time to Die” — Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, Paul Massey, Mark Taylor

“A Quiet Place, Part II” — Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn

“tick, tick… Boom!” — Todd A. Maitland

“West Side Story” — Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Tod A. Maitland, Shawn Murphy

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Dune” — Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer

“Eternals” — Stephane Ceretti, Matt Aitken, Daniele Bigi, Neil Corbould

“The Green Knight” — Eric Saindon, Michael Cozens

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Walker, Dan Oliver

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, Daniel Sudick

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Encanto” — Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer

“Flee” — Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte de La Gournerie

“Luca” — Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” — Michael Rianda, Phil Lord, Kurt Albrecht, Christopher Miller

“Raya and the Last Dragon” — Don Hall, Carlos Lopez Estrada, Osnat Shurer

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” — R.J. Cutler, Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson, Anthony Seyler, Trevor Smith

“Flee” — Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte de La Gournerie

“The Rescue” — Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P.J. van Sandwijk

“Summer of Soul” — Questlove, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

“The Velvet Underground” — Todd Haynes, Christine Vachon, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

“Drive My Car” — Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Tsuyoshi Goro, Misaki Kawamura, Osamu Kubota, Sachio Matsushita, Yoshito Nakabe, Keiji Okumura, Jin Suzuki, Teruhisa Yamamoto (Japan)

“Flee” — Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte de La Gournerie (Denmark)

“Parallel Mothers” — Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar, Esther García (Spain)

“Titane” — Julia Ducournau, Amaury Ovise, Jean-Christophe Reymond (France)

“The Worst Person in the World” — Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Dyveke Bjørkly Graver (Norway)

TOTALS:

11 Nominations

“Dune”

10 Nominations

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

6 Nominations

“Belfast”

5 Nominations

“Don’t Look Up”

“Spencer”

4 Nominations

“CODA”

“Mass”

“tick, tick…Boom!”

3 Nominations

“Drive My Car”

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“House of Gucci”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Titane”

2 Nominations

“Cruella”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“King Richard”

“The Lost Daughter”

“No Time to Die”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

1 Nomination

“Annette”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

“C’mon, C’mon”

“Eternals”

“The French Dispatch”

“The Green Knight”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines”

“Nightmare Alley”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Passing”

“Pig”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Red Rocket”

“The Rescue”

“Shang-Chi and the Legned of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“Summer of Soul”

“The Velvet Underground”

‘The Worst Person in the World”