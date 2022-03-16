20th Annual Gold Derby Film Awards: ‘The Power of the Dog’ wins Best Picture, ‘Dune’ bags 6 [WATCH CEREMONY VIDEO]

“The Power of the Dog” won Best Picture at the 20th Annual Gold Derby Film Awards on March 16, the day before the start of Oscar voting. The Western won three other awards: both Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Jane Campion and Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee. “Dune” was the big winner, with six victories in the creative categories. Scroll down for our complete results, and watch the video above to see our complete awards ceremony featuring acceptance speeches from most of the winners.

Almost 2,700 Gold Derby readers voted for the winners in 22 categories, and they were clearly impressed by the technical and artistic prowess of Denis Villeneuve‘s adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s sci-fi novel. “Dune” claimed Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects.

Our voters spread the wealth elsewhere with each of the 11 other categories going to a different movie, including Best Actor to Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”), Best Actress to Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), and Best Supporting Actress to Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”).

“Cruella” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” were the only films to beat “Dune” for craft awards, claiming Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, respectively.

“Licorice Pizza” got its due for Paul Thomas Anderson‘s writing in the Best Original Screenplay race. That film’s star, Alana Haim, won Best Breakthrough Performance. That award is for the year’s worth of work, whether it’s one movie or a dozen, so Haim’s victory doesn’t technically count towards that film’s total.

Though woefully underappreciated by the SAG and Critics Choice Awards, the cast of “Mass” claimed our prize for Best Ensemble.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell‘s “No Time to Die” theme claimed Best Original Song.

“Flee” was nominated for Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary Feature, and Best International Feature. But our readers went three different ways with “Flee” winning the Documentary race while “Encanto” took the Animated Feature award and “Drive My Car” claimed International Feature.

So will Oscar voters take our advice when picking their winners? The Academy Awards have agreed with our Best Picture for the last two years: “Parasite” (2019) and “Nomadland” (2020). However, the Gold Derby Awards and Oscars diverged for five years in a row before that — get it together, academy! How do you think our winners will compare this year, and do you think our voters made the right calls? Discuss this and more with your fellow movie fans here in our forums.

Enjoy scrolling through all of our past winners and nominees from the 2003 ceremony to today. Click here in our forums. Each win and nomination is also reflected on the IMDb page for all movies and performers.

BEST PICTURE

“Belfast” — Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas, Producers

“CODA” — Fabrice Gianfermi, Philippe Rousselet, Jerome Seydoux, Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

“Don’t Look Up” — Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Producers

“Drive My Car” — Tsuyoshi Goro, Misaki Kawamura, Osamu Kubota, Sachio Matsushita, Yoshito Nakabe, Keiji Okumura, Jin Suzuki, Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producers

“Dune” — Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve, Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr., Producers

“Licorice Pizza” — Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner, Producers

X — “The Power of the Dog” — Jane Campion, Roger Frappier, Emile Sherman, Tanya Seghatchian, Producers

“tick, tick… Boom!” — Julie Oh, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Producers

“Titane” — Amaury Ovise, Jean-Christophe Reymond, Producers

“West Side Story” — Steve Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Kevin McCollum, Producers

BEST DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

X — Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Julia Ducournau, “Titane”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

X — Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

BEST ACTOR

Nicolas Cage, “Pig”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

X — Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick… Boom!”

Simon Rex, “Red Rocket”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

X — Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Ann Dowd, “Mass”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mike Faist, “West Side Story”

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Jason Isaacs, “Mass”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

X — Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“CODA” — Sian Heder

“Drive My Car” — Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takammasa Oe

“Dune” — Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

“The Lost Daughter” — Maggie Gyllenhaal

X — “The Power of the Dog” — Jane Campion

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Belfast” — Kenneth Branagh

“C’mon, C’mon” — Mike Mills

“Don’t Look Up” — Adam McKay

X — “Licorice Pizza” — Paul Thomas Anderson

“Mass” — Fran Kranz

BEST ENSEMBLE

“CODA” — Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo

“Don’t Look Up” — Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Melanie Lynskey, Kid Cudi, Rob Morgan, Himesh Patel, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Meryl Streep

X — “Mass” — Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool, Michelle N. Carter, Campbell Spoor, Kagen Albright, Michael White

“The Power of the Dog” — Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Sean Keenan, George Mason, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee

“West Side Story” — Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Josh Andrés Rivera, Rita Moreno, Rachel Zegler

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER

Ariana DeBose

X — Alana Haim

Emilia Jones

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Rachel Zegler

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

X — “Dune” — Greig Fraser

“The Power of the Dog” — Ari Wegner

“Spencer” — Claire Mathon

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” — Bruno Delbonnel

“West Side Story” — Janusz Kaminski

BEST FILM EDITING

“Belfast” — Una Ni Dhonghaile

X — “Dune” — Joe Walker

“The Power of the Dog” — Peter Sciberras

“tick, tick… Boom!” — Myron Kerstein, Andrew Weisblum

“West Side Story” — Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

X — “Cruella” — Jenny Beavan

“Dune” — Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan

“House of Gucci” — Janty Yates

“Spencer” — Jacqueline Durran

“West Side Story” — Paul Tazewell

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR

“Cruella” — Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon

“Dune” — Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva von Bahr

X — “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

“House of Gucci” — Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock, Frederic Aspiras

“Spencer” — Wakana Yoshihara, Sian Wilson, Stacey Panepinto, Nicola Isles

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Don’t Look Up” — Nicholas Britell

X — “Dune” — Hans Zimmer

“Encanto” — Germaine Franco

“The Power of the Dog” — Jonny Greenwood

“Spencer” — Jonny Greenwood

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” — Beyoncé, Dixson

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up” — Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson

X — “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

“So May We Start” from “Annette” — Sparks and Leos Carax

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

X — “Dune” — Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

“The French Dispatch” — Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

“Nightmare Alley” — Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” — Stefan Dechant, Nancy Haigh

“West Side Story” — Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

BEST SOUND

X — “Dune” — Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett

“No Time to Die” — Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, Paul Massey, Mark Taylor

“A Quiet Place, Part II” — Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn

“tick, tick… Boom!” — Todd A. Maitland

“West Side Story” — Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Tod A. Maitland, Shawn Murphy

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

X — “Dune” — Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer

“Eternals” — Stephane Ceretti, Matt Aitken, Daniele Bigi, Neil Corbould

“The Green Knight” — Eric Saindon, Michael Cozens

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Walker, Dan Oliver

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” — Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, Daniel Sudick

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

X — “Encanto” — Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino, Clark Spencer

“Flee” — Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte de La Gournerie

“Luca” — Enrico Casarosa, Andrea Warren

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” — Michael Rianda, Phil Lord, Kurt Albrecht, Christopher Miller

“Raya and the Last Dragon” — Don Hall, Carlos Lopez Estrada, Osnat Shurer

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” — R.J. Cutler, Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson, Anthony Seyler, Trevor Smith

X — “Flee” — Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte de La Gournerie

“The Rescue” — Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, John Battsek, P.J. van Sandwijk

“Summer of Soul” — Questlove, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

“The Velvet Underground” — Todd Haynes, Christine Vachon, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, David Blackman

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

X — “Drive My Car” — Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Tsuyoshi Goro, Misaki Kawamura, Osamu Kubota, Sachio Matsushita, Yoshito Nakabe, Keiji Okumura, Jin Suzuki, Teruhisa Yamamoto (Japan)

“Flee” — Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen, Charlotte de La Gournerie (Denmark)

“Parallel Mothers” — Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar, Esther García (Spain)

“Titane” — Julia Ducournau, Amaury Ovise, Jean-Christophe Reymond (France)

“The Worst Person in the World” — Joachim Trier, Thomas Robsahm, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar, Dyveke Bjørkly Graver (Norway)

WINNER TOTALS:

“Dune” — 6 Wins

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Production Design

Best Original Score

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

“The Power of the Dog” — 4 Wins

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Supporting Actor

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Cruella” — 1 Win

Best Costume Design

“Drive My Car” — 1 Win

Best International Feature

“Encanto” — 1 Win

Best Animated Feature

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — 1 Win

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Flee” — 1 Win

Best Documentary Feature

“Licorice Pizza” — 1 Win

Best Original Screenplay

“Mass” — 1 Win

Best Ensemble Cast

“No Time to Die” — 1 Win

Best Original Song

“Spencer” — 1 Win

Best Actress

“Tick, Tick… Boom!” — 1 Win

Best Actor

“West Side Story” — 1 Win

Best Supporting Actress

NOMINATION TOTALS:

11 Nominations

“Dune”

10 Nominations

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

6 Nominations

“Belfast”

5 Nominations

“Don’t Look Up”

“Spencer”

4 Nominations

“CODA”

“Mass”

“tick, tick…Boom!”

3 Nominations

“Drive My Car”

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“House of Gucci”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Titane”

2 Nominations

“Cruella”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“King Richard”

“The Lost Daughter”

“No Time to Die”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

1 Nomination

“Annette”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

“C’mon, C’mon”

“Eternals”

“The French Dispatch”

“The Green Knight”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines”

“Nightmare Alley”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Passing”

“Pig”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Red Rocket”

“The Rescue”

“Shang-Chi and the Legned of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“Summer of Soul”

“The Velvet Underground”

‘The Worst Person in the World”

