2022 Gold Derby Music Awards nominations list: Lil Nas X leads with 11

Lil Nas X leads the 2nd Annual Gold Derby Music Awards nominations with 11 bids. These nominations were decided by well over 1,000 registered Gold Derby users who supported their favorite artists, songs, and albums. And you can start voting for the winners effective immediately here. Voting will take place through Friday, January 21, 2022, with winners to be announced the following week. See the complete list of nominations below, and watch our winners announcement above.

SEEDrake withdrew his own 2022 Grammy nominations just as voting started

The GDMA nominations for Lil Nas X include a sweep of the four general field categories he was eligible for: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for “Montero,” Song of the Year for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” and Record of the Year for both “Call Me by Your Name” and “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow. Elsewhere he’s also nominated in pop, hip-hop, and music video categories.

Close behind Nas is Lady Gaga with 10 nominations. Many of those are for her collaboration with legendary crooner Tony Bennett: Album of the Year and Best Pop Album for “Love for Sale,” and Record of the Year and Best Collaboration for “I Get a Kick Out of You.” The rest Gaga received on her own: Artist of the Year and Best Pop Artist for her achievements throughout the year, plus her “Chromatica” single “911” is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Song, and Best Music Video.

Tied with nine noms apiece are singer-songwriters Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. The latter teen star has the distinction of being the only artist nominated in all five general field races: Artist of the Year, Best New Artist, Album of the Year for “Sour,” and Record and Song of the Year for “Drivers License.” Joining Nas, Gaga, Eilish, and Rodrigo in the Artist of the Year lineup are Korean boy band BTS, comedian /musician Bo Burnham, pop/R&B/hip-hop star Doja Cat, pop singer Ariana Grande, dance/pop artist Dua Lipa, and country/pop crossover superstar Taylor Swift. See the nominations list below, and start voting for the winners now.

GENERAL FIELD

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

BTS

Bo Burnham

Doja Cat

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Chemtrails Over the Country Club” — Lana Del Rey

Producers: Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, Rick Nowels

“Evermore” — Taylor Swift

Producers: Aaron Dessner, Taylor Swift, Bryce Dessner, Jack Antonoff

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

Producer: Finneas

“Inside: The Songs” — Bo Burnham

Producer: Bo Burnham

“Love for Sale” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Producer: Dae Bennett

“Montero” — Lil Nas X

Producers: Take a Daytrip, Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo, Jasper Harris, Tom Levesque, Kanye West, Nick Lee, Blake Slatkin, Ryan Tedder, KBeaZy, Jasper Sheff, John Cunningham, Carter Lang, Nick Mira, DT

“Planet Her” — Doja Cat

Producers: Al Shux, Aaron Bow, Rogét Chahayed, Digi, Dr. Luke, Mayer Hawthorne, Mike Hector, Linden Jay, Doja Cat, Kurtis McKenzie, Sully, Tizhimself, Y2K, Yeti Beats

“Plastic Hearts” — Miley Cyrus

Producers: Louis Bell, Emile Haynie, The Monsters & Strangerz, Happy Perez, Mark Ronson, Take a Daytrip, Andrew Watt, Andrew Wyatt

“Positions” — Ariana Grande

Producers: London on da Track, Mr. Franks, Murda Beatz, Nami, Oliver Frid, Peter Lee Johnson, Scott Storch, Shea Taylor, Shintaro Yasuda, The Rascals, Tommy Brown, Tommy Parker, Travis Sayles, Xavi

“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo

Producers: Alexander 23, Dan Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo

Producer: Dan Nigro

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

Producer: Finneas

“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Producer: Dae Bennett

“Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

Producers: Take a Daytrip, Kanye West

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat feat. SZA

Producers: Rogét Chahayed, Yeti Beats

“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Producers: Bruno Mars, D’Mile

“Levitating” — Dua Lipa

Producers: Koz, Stuart Price

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

Producers: Take a Daytrip, Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo

“911” — Lady Gaga

Producers: BloodPop, Madeon, Benjamin Rice

“Willow” — Taylor Swift

Producer: Aaron Dessner

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes only to the songwriter(s)

“All Eyes on Me”

Writer: Bo Burnham (Bo Burnham)

“Drivers License”

Writers: Olivia Rodrigo, Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Good Days”

Writers: SZA, Carlos Muñoz, Carter Lang, Christopher Ruelas, Jacob Collier (SZA)

“Happier Than Ever”

Writers: Billie Eilish, Finneas (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More”

Writers: Doja Car, Lukasz Gottwald, SZA, Stephen Kipner, Terry Shaddick (Doja Cat feat. SZA)

“Leave the Door Open”

Writers: Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, D’Mile, Christopher Brody Brown (Silk Sonic)

“Levitating”

Writers: Dua Lipa, Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson, Stephen Kozmeniuk (Dua Lipa)

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Writers: Lil Nas X, Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Rosario Lenzo (Lil Nas X)

“911”

Writers: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Madeon, Justin Tranter (Lady Gaga)

“Willow”

Writers: Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Bo Burnham

Clairo

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Maneskin

Ava Max

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

GENRE FIELDS

BEST COUNTRY/AMERICANA ARTIST

Brandi Carlile

Kacey Musgraves

Blake Shelton

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

BEST COUNTRY/AMERICANA SONG

Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)

“Can’t Let Go” — Alison Krauss and Robert Plant

Cover Song

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Writers: Elle King, Martin Johnson

“Justified” — Kacey Musgraves

Writers: Kacey Musgraves, Ilsey Juber, BJ Burton, Ian Fitchuk

“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile

Writers: Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth

“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton

Writers: Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson

BEST COUNTRY/AMERICANA ALBUM

Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Body Language” — Blake Shelton

Producer: Scott Hendricks

“My Savior” — Carrie Underwood

Producers: Carrie Underwood, David Garcia

“Stand for Myself” — Yola

Producer: Dan Auerbach

“Star-Crossed” — Kacey Musgraves

Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Daniel Tashian, Kacey Musgraves

“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

BEST POP ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

BEST POP SONG

Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)

“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo

Writers: Olivia Rodrigo, Dan Nigro

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

Writers: Billie Eilish, Finneas

“Levitating” — Dua Lipa

Writers: Dua Lipa, Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson, Stephen Kozmeniuk

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

Writers: Lil Nas X, Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Rosario Lenzo

“911” — Lady Gaga

Writers: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Madeon, Justin Tranter

BEST POP ALBUM

Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Evermore” — Taylor Swift

Producers: Aaron Dessner, Taylor Swift, Bryce Dessner, Jack Antonoff

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

Producer: Finneas

“Love for Sale” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Producer: Dae Bennett

“Positions” — Ariana Grande

Producers: London on da Track, Mr. Franks, Murda Beatz, Nami, Oliver Frid, Peter Lee Johnson, Scott Storch, Shea Taylor, Shintaro Yasuda, The Rascals, Tommy Brown, Tommy Parker, Travis Sayles, Xavi

“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo

Producers: Alexander 23, Dan Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo

BEST RAP/HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler the Creator

Kanye West

BEST RAP/HIP-HOP SONG

Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)

“Body” — Megan Thee Stallion

Writers: Megan Thee Stallion, Julian Mason, Christophe Petrel

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar

Writers: Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald LaTour Jr., Tobias Dekker, Roshwita Bacha, Dominik Patrzek, Jasper Harris, Colin Franken

“Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

Writers: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Mark Williams, Raul Cubina, Roy Lenzo, Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Kanye West, Nick Lee, Hugo Bouche

“Need to Know” — Doja Cat

Writers: Doja Cat, Lukasz Gottwald

“Up” — Cardi B

Writers: Cardi B, Joshua Baker, Jorden Thorpe, Edis Selmani, James Steed, Matthew Allen

BEST RAP/HIP-HOP ALBUM

Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Call Me if You Get Lost” — Tyler the Creator

Producers: Jamie xx, Jay Versace, Tyler the Creator

“Certified Lover Boy” — Drake

Producers: 40, Alex Lustig, Ambezza, Austin Powerz, Bink, B-Nasty, Cardo, Dez Wright, Eli Brown, FaxOnly, Govi, Harley Arsenault, J.L.L., Jahaan Sweet, James Francies, Jarrel Young, Jean Bleu, Kid Masterpiece, Leon Thomas III, Maneesh, Mark Borino, Masego, Metro Boomin, Monsune, Nineteen85, Noel Cadastre, OZ, PartyNextDoor, Patron, Peter Lee Johnson, Preme, Skip2Fame, Supah Mario, TM88, Too Dope, Travis Scott, Tresor, Vinylz, WondaGurl, Yebba

“Donda” — Kanye West

Producers: Kanye West, 30 Roc, 88-Keys, All Day, Angel Lopez, Arrow, AyoAA, Boi-1da, BoogzDaBeast, Cirkut, Cory Henry, Cubeatz, Dem Jointz, Digital Nas, DJ Khalil, DrtWrk, E.Vax, Federico Vindver, Fonzworth Bentley, Gesaffelstein, Jeff Bhasker, Louis Bell, Mike Dean, Ojivolta, Ronny J, Sean Leon, Swizz Beatz, Teddy Walton, Timbaland, TT Audim, The Twilite Tone, Warryn Campbell, Wheezy

“Good News” — Megan Thee Stallion

Producers: Avedon, Buddah Bless, Cool & Dre, D.A Got That Dope, Helluva, IllaDaProducer, J. White Did It, Juicy J, Tay Keith, Benjamin Lasnier, LilJuMadeDaBeat, Mustard, Pooyandeh, J. R. Rotem, Scott Storch, Cody Tarpley

“Montero” — Lil Nas X

Producers: Take a Daytrip, Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo, Jasper Harris, Tom Levesque, Kanye West, Nick Lee, Blake Slatkin, Ryan Tedder, KBeaZy, Jasper Sheff, John Cunningham, Carter Lang, Nick Mira, DT

BEST R&B ARTIST

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Silk Sonic

Jazmine Sullivan

SZA

BEST R&B SONG

Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)

“Fight for You” — H.E.R.

Writers: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas, D’Mile

“Good Days” — SZA

Writers: SZA, Carlos Muñoz, Carter Lang, Christopher Ruelas, Jacob Collier

“Have Mercy” — Chloe

Writers: Chloe Bailey, Theron Thomas, Nija Charles, Shane Lindstrom, Jeremy McIntyre, Michael Mulé, Isaac De Boni, Tedra Wilson, Cherise Gary, Marquis Gasque

“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Writers: Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, D’Mile, Christopher Brody Brown

“Rumors” — Lizzo feat. Cardi B

Writers: Lizzo, Cardi B, Torae Carr, Theron Thomas

BEST R&B ALBUM

Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Alicia” — Alicia Keys

Producers: Alicia Keys, Jimmy Napes, Johnny McDaid, Jonny Coffer, Khirye Taylor, Larrance Dopson, Ludwig Göransson, Morgan Matthews, Noel Zancanella, P2J, Rob Knox, Ryan Tedder, Sampha, Sean C, Sebastian Kole, Tricky Stewart

“Back of My Mind” — H.E.R.

Producers: Tarik Azzouz, Bordeaux, Nelson Bridges, DJ Camper, Cardiak, Cardo, Chi Chi, Steven J. Collins, Flip, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, GRADES, H.E.R., Hit-Boy, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Walter Jones, KAYTRANADA, DJ Khaled, Mario Luciano, Mike Will Made-It, NonNative, NOVA WAV, Scribz Riley, Jeff Robinson, STREETRUNNER, Hue Strother, Asa Taccone, Thundercat, Thurdi & Wu10

“Heaux Tales” — Jazmine Sullivan

Producers: Key Wane, DZL, Cardiak, Kevin “Wu10” Wooten, Jairus “JMO” Mozee, Dev Hynes, Dave “Pop” Watson, Dilemma, Joe Logic, Gee, Uforo “Bongo ByTheWay” Ebong

“Planet Her” — Doja Cat

Producers: Al Shux, Aaron Bow, Rogét Chahayed, Digi, Dr. Luke, Mayer Hawthorne, Mike Hector, Linden Jay, Doja Cat, Kurtis McKenzie, Sully, Tizhimself, Y2K, Yeti Beats

“Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)” — Kali Uchis

Producers: Albert Hype, Jon Leone, RVNES, Tainy

BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ARTIST

Coldplay

Miley Cyrus

Lana Del Rey

Halsey

Maneskin

BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE SONG

Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)

“Beggin'” — Maneskin

Cover Song

“Heat Waves” — Glass Animals

Writer: Dave Bayley

“Higher Power” — Coldplay

Writers: Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, Chris Martin, Max Martin, Federico Vindver, Denise Carite

“NDA” — Billie Eilish

Writers: Billie Eilish, Finneas

“WTF Do I Know” — Miley Cyrus

Writers: Miley Cyrus, Ryan Tedder, Alexandra Tamposi, Andrew Watt, Louis Bell

BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Award goes to the artist and producer(s)

“Collapsed in Sunbeams” — Arlo Parks

Producer: Gianluca Buccellati

“Daddy’s Home” — St. Vincent

Producers: St. Vincent, Jack Antonoff

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” — Halsey

Producers: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Jubilee” — Japanese Breakfast

Producers: Michelle Zauner, Craig Hendrix, Jack Tatum, Ryan Galloway, Alex G

“Plastic Hearts” — Miley Cyrus

Producers: Louis Bell, Emile Haynie, The Monsters & Strangerz, Happy Perez, Mark Ronson, Take a Daytrip, Andrew Watt, Andrew Wyatt

BEST LATIN ARTIST

Anitta

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Becky G

Kali Uchis

BEST COLLABORATION

Award goes to the artists

“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat feat. SZA

“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

“Save Your Tears” — The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Award goes to the artist and director(s)

“Good 4 U” — Olivia Rodrigo

Director: Petra Collins

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

Director: Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

Directors: Tanu Muino, Lil Nas X

“911” — Lady Gaga

Director: Tarsem Singh

“Willow” — Taylor Swift

Director: Taylor Swift

TOTALS

11 Nominations

Lil Nas X

10 Nominations

Lady Gaga

9 Nominations

Billie Eilish

Olivia Rodrigo

8 Nominations

Doja Cat

7 Nominations

Taylor Swift

6 Nominations

SZA

Kanye West

5 Nominations

Ariana Grande

Silk Sonic

4 Nominations

Tony Bennett

Bo Burnham

Miley Cyrus

Dua Lipa

3 Nominations

H.E.R.

Jack Harlow

Maneskin

Megan Thee Stallion

Kacey Musgraves

Chris Stapleton

2 Nominations

Cardi B

Brandi Carlile

Coldplay

Lana Del Rey

Drake

Glass Animals

Halsey

Japanese Breakfast

Arlo Parks

Blake Shelton

Jazmine Sullivan

Tyler the Creator

Kali Uchis

Carrie Underwood

1 Nomination

Anitta

Baby Keem

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Becky G

BTS

Chloe

Clairo

Alicia Keys

The Kid LAROI

Elle King

Alison Krauss

Kendrick Lamar

Miranda Lambert

Lizzo

Ava Max

Robert Plant

Saweetie

St. Vincent

The Weeknd

Yola