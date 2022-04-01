2022 Gold Derby Music Awards: Taylor Swift wins 6, but Lana Del Rey upsets for Album of the Year

For the second year in a row, Taylor Swift has swept the Gold Derby Music Awards, but not in every category. She was upset by Lana Del Rey for Album of the Year. Scroll down for our complete list of winners, and watch our video presentation of the winners above.
More than 5,000 registered Gold Derby users voted in these awards, which honored the best music from the eligibility period of September 2020 through September 2021, the same as the Grammys’ calendar. And they awarded Swift six times out of her seven nominations. She won repeat prizes for Artist of the Year, Record of the Year (“Willow”), Song of the Year (“Willow”), and Best Pop Artist. She also claimed Best Pop Album (“Evermore”) and Best Music Video (“Willow”). That gives her 11 total wins over just two years of the GDMAs.
But Del Rey supporters came out in force and gave her both awards she was nominated for: Album of the Year for “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” and Best Rock/Alternative Artist. Rounding out the general field was Olivia Rodrigo, who handily won Best New Artist a year after K-pop group Blackpink accomplished the feat.
Doja Cat didn’t win any general field awards, but she nevertheless won four out of her eight bids, making her this year’s second most honored artist. She claimed Best R&B Artist, Best R&B Album (“Planet Her”), Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song (“Need to Know”), and Best Collaboration (“Kiss Me More” featuring SZA).
Kacey Musgraves was next in line, going three-for-three in the country/Americana field, making her the only artist to achieve a clean sweep of her genre: Country/Americana Artist, Album (“Star-Crossed”), and Song (“Justified”). Lil Nas X, this year’s top nominee with 11 bids, won twice in Rap/Hip-Hop categories: Artist and Album (“Montero”).
Billie Eilish also took two: Best Pop Song (“Happier Than Ever”) and Best Rock/Alternative Song (“NDA”); this comes not long after she won a Gold Derby Film Award (and, you know, an Oscar) for co-writing the title song from “No Time to Die,” making her the first to win Gold Derby Film and Music Awards in the same year.
Rounding out the double winners was SZA. In addition to Best Collaboration with Doja Cat, she was awarded Best R&B Song for “Good Days.” Do you agree with our winners? Who were your favorites? Who was robbed? Discuss below in our comments and here in our forums.
GENERAL FIELD
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
BTS
Bo Burnham
Doja Cat
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
X — Taylor Swift
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to the artist and producer(s)
X — “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” — Lana Del Rey
Producers: Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, Rick Nowels
“Evermore” — Taylor Swift
Producers: Aaron Dessner, Taylor Swift, Bryce Dessner, Jack Antonoff
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
Producer: Finneas
“Inside: The Songs” — Bo Burnham
Producer: Bo Burnham
“Love for Sale” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Producer: Dae Bennett
“Montero” — Lil Nas X
Producers: Take a Daytrip, Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo, Jasper Harris, Tom Levesque, Kanye West, Nick Lee, Blake Slatkin, Ryan Tedder, KBeaZy, Jasper Sheff, John Cunningham, Carter Lang, Nick Mira, DT
“Planet Her” — Doja Cat
Producers: Al Shux, Aaron Bow, Rogét Chahayed, Digi, Dr. Luke, Mayer Hawthorne, Mike Hector, Linden Jay, Doja Cat, Kurtis McKenzie, Sully, Tizhimself, Y2K, Yeti Beats
“Plastic Hearts” — Miley Cyrus
Producers: Louis Bell, Emile Haynie, The Monsters & Strangerz, Happy Perez, Mark Ronson, Take a Daytrip, Andrew Watt, Andrew Wyatt
“Positions” — Ariana Grande
Producers: London on da Track, Mr. Franks, Murda Beatz, Nami, Oliver Frid, Peter Lee Johnson, Scott Storch, Shea Taylor, Shintaro Yasuda, The Rascals, Tommy Brown, Tommy Parker, Travis Sayles, Xavi
“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo
Producers: Alexander 23, Dan Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Award goes to the artist and producer(s)
“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo
Producer: Dan Nigro
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
Producer: Finneas
“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Producer: Dae Bennett
“Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
Producers: Take a Daytrip, Kanye West
“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat feat. SZA
Producers: Rogét Chahayed, Yeti Beats
“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic
Producers: Bruno Mars, D’Mile
“Levitating” — Dua Lipa
Producers: Koz, Stuart Price
“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Lil Nas X
Producers: Take a Daytrip, Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo
“911” — Lady Gaga
Producers: BloodPop, Madeon, Benjamin Rice
X — “Willow” — Taylor Swift
Producer: Aaron Dessner
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes only to the songwriter(s)
“All Eyes on Me”
Writer: Bo Burnham (Bo Burnham)
“Drivers License”
Writers: Olivia Rodrigo, Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo)
“Good Days”
Writers: SZA, Carlos Muñoz, Carter Lang, Christopher Ruelas, Jacob Collier (SZA)
“Happier Than Ever”
Writers: Billie Eilish, Finneas (Billie Eilish)
“Kiss Me More”
Writers: Doja Car, Lukasz Gottwald, SZA, Stephen Kipner, Terry Shaddick (Doja Cat feat. SZA)
“Leave the Door Open”
Writers: Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, D’Mile, Christopher Brody Brown (Silk Sonic)
“Levitating”
Writers: Dua Lipa, Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson, Stephen Kozmeniuk (Dua Lipa)
“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
Writers: Lil Nas X, Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Rosario Lenzo (Lil Nas X)
“911”
Writers: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Madeon, Justin Tranter (Lady Gaga)
X — “Willow”
Writers: Taylor Swift, Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift)
BEST NEW ARTIST
Bo Burnham
Clairo
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid LAROI
Maneskin
Ava Max
Arlo Parks
X — Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
GENRE FIELDS
BEST COUNTRY/AMERICANA ARTIST
Brandi Carlile
X — Kacey Musgraves
Blake Shelton
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
BEST COUNTRY/AMERICANA SONG
Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)
“Can’t Let Go” — Alison Krauss and Robert Plant
Cover Song
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Writers: Elle King, Martin Johnson
X — “Justified” — Kacey Musgraves
Writers: Kacey Musgraves, Ilsey Juber, BJ Burton, Ian Fitchuk
“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile
Writers: Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth
“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton
Writers: Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson
BEST COUNTRY/AMERICANA ALBUM
Award goes to the artist and producer(s)
“Body Language” — Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
“My Savior” — Carrie Underwood
Producers: Carrie Underwood, David Garcia
“Stand for Myself” — Yola
Producer: Dan Auerbach
X — “Star-Crossed” — Kacey Musgraves
Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Daniel Tashian, Kacey Musgraves
“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
BEST POP ARTIST
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Lady Gaga
Olivia Rodrigo
X — Taylor Swift
BEST POP SONG
Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)
“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo
Writers: Olivia Rodrigo, Dan Nigro
X — “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
Writers: Billie Eilish, Finneas
“Levitating” — Dua Lipa
Writers: Dua Lipa, Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson, Stephen Kozmeniuk
“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Lil Nas X
Writers: Lil Nas X, Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Rosario Lenzo
“911” — Lady Gaga
Writers: Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Madeon, Justin Tranter
BEST POP ALBUM
Award goes to the artist and producer(s)
X — “Evermore” — Taylor Swift
Producers: Aaron Dessner, Taylor Swift, Bryce Dessner, Jack Antonoff
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
Producer: Finneas
“Love for Sale” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Producer: Dae Bennett
“Positions” — Ariana Grande
Producers: London on da Track, Mr. Franks, Murda Beatz, Nami, Oliver Frid, Peter Lee Johnson, Scott Storch, Shea Taylor, Shintaro Yasuda, The Rascals, Tommy Brown, Tommy Parker, Travis Sayles, Xavi
“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo
Producers: Alexander 23, Dan Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo
BEST RAP/HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
X — Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler the Creator
Kanye West
BEST RAP/HIP-HOP SONG
Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)
“Body” — Megan Thee Stallion
Writers: Megan Thee Stallion, Julian Mason, Christophe Petrel
“Family Ties” — Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar
Writers: Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald LaTour Jr., Tobias Dekker, Roshwita Bacha, Dominik Patrzek, Jasper Harris, Colin Franken
“Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
Writers: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Mark Williams, Raul Cubina, Roy Lenzo, Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Kanye West, Nick Lee, Hugo Bouche
X — “Need to Know” — Doja Cat
Writers: Doja Cat, Lukasz Gottwald
“Up” — Cardi B
Writers: Cardi B, Joshua Baker, Jorden Thorpe, Edis Selmani, James Steed, Matthew Allen
BEST RAP/HIP-HOP ALBUM
Award goes to the artist and producer(s)
“Call Me if You Get Lost” — Tyler the Creator
Producers: Jamie xx, Jay Versace, Tyler the Creator
“Certified Lover Boy” — Drake
Producers: 40, Alex Lustig, Ambezza, Austin Powerz, Bink, B-Nasty, Cardo, Dez Wright, Eli Brown, FaxOnly, Govi, Harley Arsenault, J.L.L., Jahaan Sweet, James Francies, Jarrel Young, Jean Bleu, Kid Masterpiece, Leon Thomas III, Maneesh, Mark Borino, Masego, Metro Boomin, Monsune, Nineteen85, Noel Cadastre, OZ, PartyNextDoor, Patron, Peter Lee Johnson, Preme, Skip2Fame, Supah Mario, TM88, Too Dope, Travis Scott, Tresor, Vinylz, WondaGurl, Yebba
“Donda” — Kanye West
Producers: Kanye West, 30 Roc, 88-Keys, All Day, Angel Lopez, Arrow, AyoAA, Boi-1da, BoogzDaBeast, Cirkut, Cory Henry, Cubeatz, Dem Jointz, Digital Nas, DJ Khalil, DrtWrk, E.Vax, Federico Vindver, Fonzworth Bentley, Gesaffelstein, Jeff Bhasker, Louis Bell, Mike Dean, Ojivolta, Ronny J, Sean Leon, Swizz Beatz, Teddy Walton, Timbaland, TT Audim, The Twilite Tone, Warryn Campbell, Wheezy
“Good News” — Megan Thee Stallion
Producers: Avedon, Buddah Bless, Cool & Dre, D.A Got That Dope, Helluva, IllaDaProducer, J. White Did It, Juicy J, Tay Keith, Benjamin Lasnier, LilJuMadeDaBeat, Mustard, Pooyandeh, J. R. Rotem, Scott Storch, Cody Tarpley
X — “Montero” — Lil Nas X
Producers: Take a Daytrip, Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo, Jasper Harris, Tom Levesque, Kanye West, Nick Lee, Blake Slatkin, Ryan Tedder, KBeaZy, Jasper Sheff, John Cunningham, Carter Lang, Nick Mira, DT
BEST R&B ARTIST
X — Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Silk Sonic
Jazmine Sullivan
SZA
BEST R&B SONG
Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)
“Fight for You” — H.E.R.
Writers: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas, D’Mile
X — “Good Days” — SZA
Writers: SZA, Carlos Muñoz, Carter Lang, Christopher Ruelas, Jacob Collier
“Have Mercy” — Chloe
Writers: Chloe Bailey, Theron Thomas, Nija Charles, Shane Lindstrom, Jeremy McIntyre, Michael Mulé, Isaac De Boni, Tedra Wilson, Cherise Gary, Marquis Gasque
“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic
Writers: Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, D’Mile, Christopher Brody Brown
“Rumors” — Lizzo feat. Cardi B
Writers: Lizzo, Cardi B, Torae Carr, Theron Thomas
BEST R&B ALBUM
Award goes to the artist and producer(s)
“Alicia” — Alicia Keys
Producers: Alicia Keys, Jimmy Napes, Johnny McDaid, Jonny Coffer, Khirye Taylor, Larrance Dopson, Ludwig Göransson, Morgan Matthews, Noel Zancanella, P2J, Rob Knox, Ryan Tedder, Sampha, Sean C, Sebastian Kole, Tricky Stewart
“Back of My Mind” — H.E.R.
Producers: Tarik Azzouz, Bordeaux, Nelson Bridges, DJ Camper, Cardiak, Cardo, Chi Chi, Steven J. Collins, Flip, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, GRADES, H.E.R., Hit-Boy, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Walter Jones, KAYTRANADA, DJ Khaled, Mario Luciano, Mike Will Made-It, NonNative, NOVA WAV, Scribz Riley, Jeff Robinson, STREETRUNNER, Hue Strother, Asa Taccone, Thundercat, Thurdi & Wu10
“Heaux Tales” — Jazmine Sullivan
Producers: Key Wane, DZL, Cardiak, Kevin “Wu10” Wooten, Jairus “JMO” Mozee, Dev Hynes, Dave “Pop” Watson, Dilemma, Joe Logic, Gee, Uforo “Bongo ByTheWay” Ebong
X — “Planet Her” — Doja Cat
Producers: Al Shux, Aaron Bow, Rogét Chahayed, Digi, Dr. Luke, Mayer Hawthorne, Mike Hector, Linden Jay, Doja Cat, Kurtis McKenzie, Sully, Tizhimself, Y2K, Yeti Beats
“Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)” — Kali Uchis
Producers: Albert Hype, Jon Leone, RVNES, Tainy
BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ARTIST
Coldplay
Miley Cyrus
X — Lana Del Rey
Halsey
Maneskin
BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE SONG
Award goes to the artist and songwriter(s)
“Beggin'” — Maneskin
Cover Song
“Heat Waves” — Glass Animals
Writer: Dave Bayley
“Higher Power” — Coldplay
Writers: Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, Chris Martin, Max Martin, Federico Vindver, Denise Carite
X — “NDA” — Billie Eilish
Writers: Billie Eilish, Finneas
“WTF Do I Know” — Miley Cyrus
Writers: Miley Cyrus, Ryan Tedder, Alexandra Tamposi, Andrew Watt, Louis Bell
BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
Award goes to the artist and producer(s)
“Collapsed in Sunbeams” — Arlo Parks
Producer: Gianluca Buccellati
“Daddy’s Home” — St. Vincent
Producers: St. Vincent, Jack Antonoff
“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” — Halsey
Producers: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
“Jubilee” — Japanese Breakfast
Producers: Michelle Zauner, Craig Hendrix, Jack Tatum, Ryan Galloway, Alex G
X — “Plastic Hearts” — Miley Cyrus
Producers: Louis Bell, Emile Haynie, The Monsters & Strangerz, Happy Perez, Mark Ronson, Take a Daytrip, Andrew Watt, Andrew Wyatt
BEST LATIN ARTIST
Anitta
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Becky G
X — Kali Uchis
BEST COLLABORATION
Award goes to the artists
“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
X — “Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat feat. SZA
“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic
“Save Your Tears” — The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Award goes to the artist and director(s)
“Good 4 U” — Olivia Rodrigo
Director: Petra Collins
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
Director: Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Lil Nas X
Directors: Tanu Muino, Lil Nas X
“911” — Lady Gaga
Director: Tarsem Singh
X — “Willow” — Taylor Swift
Director: Taylor Swift
WINS TOTALS
6 Wins
Taylor Swift
4 Wins
Doja Cat
3 Wins
Kacey Musgraves
2 Wins
Lana Del Rey
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
SZA
1 Win
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Kali Uchis
NOMINATIONS TOTALS
11 Nominations
Lil Nas X
10 Nominations
Lady Gaga
9 Nominations
Billie Eilish
Olivia Rodrigo
8 Nominations
Doja Cat
7 Nominations
Taylor Swift
6 Nominations
SZA
Kanye West
5 Nominations
Ariana Grande
Silk Sonic
4 Nominations
Tony Bennett
Bo Burnham
Miley Cyrus
Dua Lipa
3 Nominations
H.E.R.
Jack Harlow
Maneskin
Megan Thee Stallion
Kacey Musgraves
Chris Stapleton
2 Nominations
Cardi B
Brandi Carlile
Coldplay
Lana Del Rey
Drake
Glass Animals
Halsey
Japanese Breakfast
Arlo Parks
Blake Shelton
Jazmine Sullivan
Tyler the Creator
Kali Uchis
Carrie Underwood
1 Nomination
Anitta
Baby Keem
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Becky G
BTS
Chloe
Clairo
Alicia Keys
The Kid LAROI
Elle King
Alison Krauss
Kendrick Lamar
Miranda Lambert
Lizzo
Ava Max
Robert Plant
Saweetie
St. Vincent
The Weeknd
Yola
