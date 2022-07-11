2022 Gold Derby TV Awards: Top nominees are ‘Succession,’ ‘Only Murders’ and all things Taika Waititi

More than 1,500 Gold Derby users voted for the 2022 Gold Derby TV Awards nominations in 30 categories, and “Succession” is far and away the most recognized show with 12 bids including Best Drama Series. Watch our editors announce the nominees above, and scroll down for the complete list of contenders. And vote for the winners right now here in our predictions center. You have until Sunday, July 24, to get your final votes in. You may edit your ballot as often as you like until then; none of your votes are final until voting closes. Winners will then be announced on August 11.

“Succession’s” 12 nominations are up one from 2020 when the show last competed at these awards. It ended up winning four times at that event, including Best Drama. It remains to be seen whether that makes it the front-runner to win again, but it has double the nominations of the next most represented Best Drama nominees: “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things” with six apiece. Rounding out the top category are “Better Call Saul” and “Severance” with five total nominations each, “Ozark” with four and “Pachinko” and “Yellowjackets” with three. Another drama has six nominations, “Euphoria,” but it was surprisingly snubbed in the top category.

In Best Comedy Series, the defending champ is “Ted Lasso,” but the most nominated show is actually first-time contender “Only Murders in the Building” with eight. All three leads from that Hulu mystery series are nominated (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez), as are a trio of guest stars (Jane Lynch, Nathan Lane and James Caverly), plus “The Boy from 6B” is up for Best Comedy Episode. “Lasso” follows close behind with six nominations, which ties it with fellow Best Comedy contenders “Abbott Elementary,” “Barry,” “Hacks,” and “Our Flag Means Death.” So it looks like this will be an especially tight race.

Speaking of “Our Flag,” that show’s co-star, director and executive producer Taika Waititi is the real winner this year, regardless of what happens with victories later on. Not only does he have three individual performance nominations (comedy supporting in “Flag,” comedy guest in “What We Do in the Shadows” and Performer of the Year), three shows that he produces are up for Best Comedy Series: “Flag,” “Shadows” and “Reservation Dogs.” He is also part of the ensemble nom for “Our Flags,” so he personally has seven bids this time. Not bad for a year’s work. See who else joined him on our nominations list below, and make sure to vote for your favorites. Races are often decided by just a few votes, so your favorite shows and performers are counting on your support.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Better Call Saul”

“Ozark”

“Pachinko”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Kelly Reilly, “Yellowstone”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Lee Min-Ho, “Pachinko”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

Sadie Sink, “Stranger Things”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Pachinko”

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Eric Dane, “Euphoria”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Michael Mando, “Better Call Saul”

Oh Young-soo, “Squid Game”

John Turturro, “Severance”

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Hope Davis, “Succession”

Martha Kelly, “Euphoria”

Lee Yoo-mi, “Squid Game”

Jennifer Morrison, “This Is Us”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Jacki Weaver, “Yellowstone”

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Adrien Brody, “Succession”

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”

Robert Englund, “Stranger Things”

Jonathan Majors, “Loki”

Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession”

BEST DRAMA EPISODE

“Better Call Saul” – “Plan and Execution”

“Euphoria” – “Stand Still Like a Hummingbird”

“Severance” – “The We We Are”

“Squid Game” – “Gganbu”

“Stranger Things” – “Dear Billy”

“Succession” – “All the Bells Say”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Our Flag Means Death”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Rhys Darby, “Our Flag Means Death”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Florence Pugh, “Hawkeye”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Vico Ortiz, “Our Flag Means Death”

Taika Waititi, “Our Flag Means Death”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Gillian Anderson, “The Great”

Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks”

Leslie Jones, “Our Flag Means Death”

Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building”

Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”

Tracey Ullman, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

James Caverly, “Only Murders in the Building”

Bill Hader, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Atlanta”

Wes Studi, “Reservation Dogs”

Taika Waititi, “What We Do in the Shadows”

BEST COMEDY EPISODE

“Abbott Elementary” – “Desking”

“Barry” – “710N”

“Hacks” – “The One, the Only”

“Only Murders in the Building” – “The Boy from 6B”

“Ted Lasso” – “No Weddings and a Funeral”

“What We Do in the Shadows” – “The Wellness Center”

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Dopesick”

“Maid”

“Midnight Mass”

“Scenes from a Marriage”

“Station Eleven”

“The White Lotus”

BEST TV MOVIE

“Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers”

“The Fallout”

“Fresh”

“The Survivor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Claire Danes, “The Essex Serpent”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Moon Knight”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Hamish Linklater, “Midnight Mass”

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Juliette Binoche, “The Staircase”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Station Eleven”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Anika Noni Rose, “Maid”

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR

Naveen Andrews, “The Dropout”

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Zach Gilford, “Midnight Mass”

Ethan Hawke, “Moon Knight”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Nick Robinson, “Maid”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Ziwe”

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Conan”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“The Voice”

BEST REALITY HOST

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It”

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Fab 5, “Queer Eye”

Lizzo, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It”

Jeff Probst, “Survivor”

BEST ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Arcane”

“Big Mouth”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“PEN15 Animated Special”

“The Simpsons”

“What If?”

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Julia Garner

Bill Hader

Oscar Isaac

Jean Smart

Taika Waititi

Zendaya

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Quinta Brunson

Janelle James

Jung Ho-yeon

Lee Jung-jae

Lee Min-Ho

Britt Lower

ENSEMBLE OF THE YEAR

“Abbott Elementary”

“Our Flag Means Death”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

12 nominations

“Succession”

8 Nominations

“Only Murders in the Building”

6 Nominations

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Euphoria”

“Hacks”

“Our Flag Means Death”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Ted Lasso”

“The White Lotus”

5 Nominations

“Better Call Saul”

“Maid”

“Severance”

4 Nominations

“Dopesick”

“Ozark”

3 Nominations

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Midnight Mass”

“Pachinko”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Scenes from a Marriage”

“The Staircase”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

“Yellowjackets”

2 Nominations

“Atlanta”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“The Dropout”

“The Great”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Moon Knight”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Station Eleven”

“Survivor”

“This is Us”

“Yellowstone”

1 Nomination

“The Amazing Race”

“Arcane”

“Big Mouth”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“The Chair”

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”

“Conan”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“The Essex Serpent”

“The Fallout”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Fresh”

“Hawkeye”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Loki”

“Making It”

“The Morning Show”

“Pam and Tommy”

“PEN15 Animated Special”

“Queer Eye”

“The Simpsons”

“The Survivor”

“Under the Banner of Heaven”

“The Voice”

“What If?”

“Ziwe”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”