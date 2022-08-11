2022 Gold Derby TV Awards winners ceremony: ‘Only Murders’ slays, ‘Pachinko’ upsets [Watch 21 fun acceptance speeches!]

“Only Murders in the Building,” “Pachinko” and “The White Lotus” were the big winners at the 2022 Gold Derby TV Awards. More than 2,200 Gold Derby users voted at this 19th annual event honoring the best in television from the past season, and they spread the wealth to several different shows. Scroll down for the complete winners list below, and watch the virtual ceremony above including fun acceptance speeches from most of the winners.

“Only Murders” topped the list with four victories: Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Episode (“The Boy from 6B”) and both guest acting prizes for Jane Lynch and Nathan Lane. It was also the year’s most nominated comedy with eight bids. But over on the drama side there was a surprise. While “Succession” had by far the most nominations of any program with 12, our derbyites rallied around Apple TV+’s “Pachinko,” giving that show a clean sweep of its three categories: Best Drama Series, Best Drama Actor (Lee Min-Ho) and Best Drama Supporting Actress (Yuh-Jung Youn). Lee also won Breakthrough Performer of the Year, an award for a performer in general and not for a specific performance on one program.

Don’t feel too bad for “Succession,” though. The 2020 Gold Derby TV Award champ for Best Drama added another three trophies to its collection this year: Best Drama Supporting Actor (Kieran Culkin), Best Drama Episode (“All the Bells Say”) and Ensemble of the Year. Another HBO program collected triple wins too: “The White Lotus,” which was Gold Derby’s choice for Best Limited Series and in both movie/limited supporting races for Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett.

After those shows, next in line with two victories were “Euphoria,” “Hacks” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Collecting one prize apiece were “Arcane,” “Barry, “Dopesick,” “The Dropout,” “The Fallout,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Squid Game” and “Ted Lasso.” And this year’s Performer of the Year is Oscar Isaac, who had not one, but two nominated performances this year in “Scenes from a Marriage” and “Moon Knight.” What do you think of the winners? Discuss in the comments below, and join the debate on all things TV happening right now in our forums.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Better Call Saul”

“Ozark”

X — “Pachinko”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Britt Lower, “Severance”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Kelly Reilly, “Yellowstone”

X — Zendaya, “Euphoria”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

X — Lee Min-Ho, “Pachinko”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

Sadie Sink, “Stranger Things”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

X — Yuh-Jung Youn, “Pachinko”

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

X — Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Eric Dane, “Euphoria”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Michael Mando, “Better Call Saul”

Oh Young-soo, “Squid Game”

John Turturro, “Severance”

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Hope Davis, “Succession”

Martha Kelly, “Euphoria”

X — Lee You-mi, “Squid Game”

Jennifer Morrison, “This Is Us”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Jacki Weaver, “Yellowstone”

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Adrien Brody, “Succession”

X — Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”

Robert Englund, “Stranger Things”

Jonathan Majors, “Loki”

Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession”

BEST DRAMA EPISODE

“Better Call Saul” – “Plan and Execution”

Written and directed by Thomas Schnauz

“Euphoria” – “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”

Written and directed by Sam Levinson

“Severance” – “The We We Are”

Written by Dan Erickson

Directed by Ben Stiller

“Squid Game” – “Gganbu”

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk

“Stranger Things” – “Dear Billy”

Written by Paul Dichter

Directed by Shawn Levy

X — “Succession” – “All the Bells Say”

Written by Jesse Armstrong

Directed by Mark Mylod



BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Hacks”

X — “Only Murders in the Building”

“Our Flag Means Death”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

X — Jean Smart, “Hacks”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Rhys Darby, “Our Flag Means Death”

X — Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

X — Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Florence Pugh, “Hawkeye”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

X — Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Vico Ortiz, “Our Flag Means Death”

Taika Waititi, “Our Flag Means Death”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Gillian Anderson, “The Great”

Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks”

Leslie Jones, “Our Flag Means Death”

X — Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building”

Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”

Tracey Ullman, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

James Caverly, “Only Murders in the Building”

Bill Hader, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

X — Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Atlanta”

Wes Studi, “Reservation Dogs”

Taika Waititi, “What We Do in the Shadows”

BEST COMEDY EPISODE

“Abbott Elementary” – “Desking”

Written by Morgan Murphy

Directed by Melissa Kosar

“Barry” – “710N”

Written by Duffy Boudreau

Directed by Bill Hader

“Hacks” – “The One, the Only”

Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky

Directed by Trent O’Donnell

X — “Only Murders in the Building” – “The Boy from 6B”

Written by Stephen Markley and Ben Philippe

Directed by Cherien Dabis

“Ted Lasso” – “No Weddings and a Funeral”

Written by Jane Becker

Directed by MJ Delaney

“What We Do in the Shadows” – “The Wellness Center”

Written by Stefani Robinson

Directed by Yana Gorskaya

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Dopesick”

“Maid”

“Midnight Mass”

“Scenes from a Marriage”

“Station Eleven”

X — “The White Lotus”

BEST TV MOVIE

“Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers”

X — “The Fallout”

“Fresh”

“The Survivor”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Claire Danes, “The Essex Serpent”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

X — Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Moon Knight”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

X — Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Hamish Linklater, “Midnight Mass”

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Juliette Binoche, “The Staircase”

X — Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Station Eleven”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Anika Noni Rose, “Maid”

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR

Naveen Andrews, “The Dropout”

X — Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Zach Gilford, “Midnight Mass”

Ethan Hawke, “Moon Knight”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Nick Robinson, “Maid”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

X — “Saturday Night Live”

“Ziwe”

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Conan”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

X — “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Nailed It”

X — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“The Voice”

BEST REALITY HOST

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It”

X — RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Lizzo, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It”

Jeff Probst, “Survivor”

BEST ANIMATED PROGRAM

X — “Arcane”

“Big Mouth”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“PEN15 Animated Special”

“The Simpsons”

“What If?”

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Julia Garner

Bill Hader

X — Oscar Isaac

Jean Smart

Taika Waititi

Zendaya

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Quinta Brunson

Janelle James

Jung Ho-yeon

Lee Jung-jae

X — Lee Min-Ho

Britt Lower

ENSEMBLE OF THE YEAR

“Abbott Elementary”

“Our Flag Means Death”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Stranger Things”

X — “Succession”

“The White Lotus”

Win Totals:

4 Wins

“Only Murders in the Building”

3 Wins

“Pachinko”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

2 Wins

“Euphoria”

“Hacks”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

1 Win

“Arcane”

“Barry”

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“The Fallout”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Squid Game”

“Ted Lasso”

Nomination Totals:

12 Nominations

“Succession”

8 Nominations

“Only Murders in the Building”

6 Nominations

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Euphoria”

“Hacks”

“Our Flag Means Death”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Ted Lasso”

“The White Lotus”

5 Nominations

“Better Call Saul”

“Maid”

“Severance”

4 Nominations

“Dopesick”

“Ozark”

3 Nominations

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Midnight Mass”

“Pachinko”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Scenes from a Marriage”

“The Staircase”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

“Yellowjackets”

2 Nominations

“Atlanta”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“The Dropout”

“The Great”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Moon Knight”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Station Eleven”

“Survivor”

“This is Us”

“Yellowstone”

1 Nomination

“The Amazing Race”

“Arcane”

“Big Mouth”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“The Chair”

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers”

“Conan”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“The Essex Serpent”

“The Fallout”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Fresh”

“Hawkeye”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Loki”

“Making It”

“The Morning Show”

“Pam and Tommy”

“PEN15 Animated Special”

“Queer Eye”

“The Simpsons”

“The Survivor”

“Under the Banner of Heaven”

“The Voice”

“What If?”

“Ziwe”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

