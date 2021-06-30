2022 Governors Awards profile: Past nominee Samuel L. Jackson to receive Honorary Oscar

Nearly six years have passed since Samuel L. Jackson, Wesley Snipes, and Denzel Washington presented Spike Lee with an honorary Academy Award in recognition of his influential career. Flanked by his colleagues, Jackson spoke for over seven minutes about Lee’s impact on the film industry, with a special focus on his and the director’s enduring friendship. Later, he also bestowed Lee’s first competitive Oscar (Best Adapted Screenplay, “BlacKkKlansman,” 2019), leading to their well-remembered on-stage embrace. Now, the time has come for the highly-regarded actor to have his own day in the sun.

Along with Danny Glover, Elaine May, and Liv Ullmann, Jackson is set to be recognized at the upcoming 12th annual Governors Awards. The 72-year-old’s tribute comes in acknowledgment of his status as “a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres and generations and audiences worldwide.” With more than 130 credits to his name and a yearly average of four since the turn of the century, he has consistently demonstrated a unique talent for characterization that is as inspiring as it is entertaining.

Jackson’s career began five decades ago with a featured role in the 1972 independent film “Together for Days.” He spent the following years developing his craft while building relationships with industry peers, one of whom was Lee. Their fourth collaboration, “Jungle Fever” (1991), proved to be Jackson’s big break and earned him a prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Soon after, he appeared in Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” (1993), which held the title of all-time highest-grossing film for the next four years.

Jackson has also acted in six films directed by Quentin Tarantino, with his performance in “Pulp Fiction” bringing him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination in 1995. Since scoring this bid, he has often leaned into his knack for playing hot-tempered tough-guy characters, but has also succeeded in his active efforts to avoid being typecast. Various other projects of his include sentimental dramas “Eve’s Bayou” (1997) and “Coach Carter” (2005), legal thrillers “A Time to Kill” (1996) and “Rules of Engagement” (2000), and action flicks “Die Hard with a Vengeance” (1995) and “Snakes on a Plane” (2006).

From 1999 to 2005, Jackson played Jedi master Mace Windu in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, and has more recently appeared in 11 Marvel superhero films as spymaster Nick Fury. He has also lent his voice to several animated features, including Pixar’s “The Incredibles” (2004) and “Incredibles 2” (2018). Excluding cameos, he comfortably ranks as the highest-grossing actor of all time, with his films having amassed a worldwide total of over $27 billion. All in all, he boasts an ever-growing, ever-diversifying filmography of which any actor would be proud.

An honorary Oscar is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the academy.” At least one of these awards has been conferred during or prior to all but 10 of the 93 Oscars ceremonies. Since 2009, they have been presented at an individual ceremony that takes place several months before the same year’s Oscars. Jackson and his fellow honorees will collect their trophies on January 22, 2022.

